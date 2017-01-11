14 Things You Must Do This August in the Twin Cities

You can’t spend every day this August by the lake, becau... wait, what are we talking about? You totally can! Heck, you probably should, but be warned: if you do you’ll be missing out on these 14 sweet things to do in MSP this month...
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Array Stuff your face with a ton of mudbugs, then wash them all down with a healthy dose of aquavit, all while listening to an excellent selection of local music including Rogue Valley, Ra Ra Riot, and POLIÇA.
North Loop
Array North Loop Stuff your face with a ton of mudbugs, then wash them all down with a healthy dose of aquavit, all while listening to an excellent selection of local music including Rogue Valley, Ra Ra Riot, and POLIÇA.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The Riskiest Pop-Up Dinner Twin Cities Check out this en blanc pop-up dinner, where diners dress in all white and bring their own food all in the name of spontaneity (and to raise cash for the Minneapolis Parks Department). Tickets are $35 in advance and you won’t find out where the dinner is being held until the day of. SURPRISE!
TBD
The Riskiest Pop-Up Dinner Twin Cities TBD Check out this en blanc pop-up dinner, where diners dress in all white and bring their own food all in the name of spontaneity (and to raise cash for the Minneapolis Parks Department). Tickets are $35 in advance and you won’t find out where the dinner is being held until the day of. SURPRISE!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Mötley Crüe When was the last time you paid the good Doctor a visit? Don’t worry, a visit from the wildest late ‘80s/early ‘90s hair metal band will make you Feelgood. Until the next morning, obviously.
Xcel Energy Center
Mötley Crüe Xcel Energy Center When was the last time you paid the good Doctor a visit? Don’t worry, a visit from the wildest late ‘80s/early ‘90s hair metal band will make you Feelgood. Until the next morning, obviously.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Pizza Lucé 12th Annual Block Party We all love pizza and we all love live music, and for the 12th time PL is combining the two with some help from Har Mar Superstar (and a variety of other local bands)!
Downtown
Pizza Lucé 12th Annual Block Party Downtown We all love pizza and we all love live music, and for the 12th time PL is combining the two with some help from Har Mar Superstar (and a variety of other local bands)!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Get a Little Cray at Crayfest What’s that you say? Another celebration centered on the gloriously delicious little mudbug? You betcha, and this one comes with unlimited cold beer, refreshing Hurricanes, and more live music to help wash ‘em all down!
Smack Shack, North Loop
Get a Little Cray at Crayfest Smack Shack, North Loop What’s that you say? Another celebration centered on the gloriously delicious little mudbug? You betcha, and this one comes with unlimited cold beer, refreshing Hurricanes, and more live music to help wash ‘em all down!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Wed
Internet Cat Video Festival? Yes. Unless you HATE KITTENS you already have tickets to this St. Paul event featuring the very best cat videos the Internet has to offer, right? Right?!
CHS Field
Internet Cat Video Festival? Yes. CHS Field Unless you HATE KITTENS you already have tickets to this St. Paul event featuring the very best cat videos the Internet has to offer, right? Right?!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
It’s Back: Seventh Annual Summer Beer Dabbler With beers from over 80 different craft brewers and enough live music to fill a Spotify playlist for, well, as long as the festival runs, this is one of the Twin Cities’ sweetest summertime events. Featuring Heiruspecs, Actual Wolf, BBGUN, and Eleganza!
CHS Field
It’s Back: Seventh Annual Summer Beer Dabbler CHS Field With beers from over 80 different craft brewers and enough live music to fill a Spotify playlist for, well, as long as the festival runs, this is one of the Twin Cities’ sweetest summertime events. Featuring Heiruspecs, Actual Wolf, BBGUN, and Eleganza!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Garlic Fest Featuring live music, games, and of course garlic-centric foodstuffs, you’ll want to make sure that you bring plenty of breath mints to this hilarious/badass eats fest.
McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN
Garlic Fest McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN Featuring live music, games, and of course garlic-centric foodstuffs, you’ll want to make sure that you bring plenty of breath mints to this hilarious/badass eats fest.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Sun
Borough’s Third Annual Block Party Borough’s back and it's bringing the party! Featuring food and drink items courtesy of one of the North Loop’s best restaurants (including the legendary Parlour Burger) and an onslaught of local live music!
Borough, North Loop
Borough’s Third Annual Block Party Borough, North Loop Borough’s back and it's bringing the party! Featuring food and drink items courtesy of one of the North Loop’s best restaurants (including the legendary Parlour Burger) and an onslaught of local live music!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Tue
NOFX -- Fat Wreck Chords 25th Anniversary Tour Famed punk rockers NOFX are rolling into town with a laundry list of bands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their record label. If you leave this event without feeling the dire need to play Tony Hawk 2 ASAP, you did something very, very wrong.
NOFX -- Fat Wreck Chords 25th Anniversary Tour Myth Live Famed punk rockers NOFX are rolling into town with a laundry list of bands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their record label. If you leave this event without feeling the dire need to play Tony Hawk 2 ASAP, you did something very, very wrong.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
Rumble on the Runway Celebrate the best of the best in Minnesota fashion with a fancy red carpet reception followed by the Minnesota Fashion Awards. There will of course be a monstrous afterparty packed with pretty people too... but you don’t care about that, you’re there for the “art.”
Rumble on the Runway The Depot Celebrate the best of the best in Minnesota fashion with a fancy red carpet reception followed by the Minnesota Fashion Awards. There will of course be a monstrous afterparty packed with pretty people too... but you don’t care about that, you’re there for the “art.”
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Chipotle Cultivate Festival This free festival, put on by the folks at Chipotle, features not only some of the biggest chefs in Minnesota, but also some of the biggest chefs in the country hanging out and doing cooking demos while some of the biggest names in indie rock belt out some serious jams.
Loring Park
Chipotle Cultivate Festival Loring Park This free festival, put on by the folks at Chipotle, features not only some of the biggest chefs in Minnesota, but also some of the biggest chefs in the country hanging out and doing cooking demos while some of the biggest names in indie rock belt out some serious jams.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Transmission: Cruel Summer Join DJ Jake Rudh as Minnesota’s favorite dance night takes over First Avenue for a night of sweet summer jams from the 1960s and onward. It’s a cruel, cruel summer indeed!
First Avenue
Transmission: Cruel Summer First Avenue Join DJ Jake Rudh as Minnesota’s favorite dance night takes over First Avenue for a night of sweet summer jams from the 1960s and onward. It’s a cruel, cruel summer indeed!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Tue
Psychedelic Furs w/ The Church Tune into DJ Jake Rudh’s local radio show and you’ll instantly understand why you need to see this legendary punk/new wave band. Also, he’ll be at the show DJing in between sets.
First Avenue
Psychedelic Furs w/ The Church First Avenue Tune into DJ Jake Rudh’s local radio show and you’ll instantly understand why you need to see this legendary punk/new wave band. Also, he’ll be at the show DJing in between sets.