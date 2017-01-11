Events

14 Things You Must Do This August in the Twin Cities

By Published On 07/29/2015 By Published On 07/29/2015
Wikimedia

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

You can’t spend every day this August by the lake, becau... wait, what are we talking about? You totally can! Heck, you probably should, but be warned: if you do you’ll be missing out on these 14 sweet things to do in MSP this month...

Related

related

The 33 Best Summer Festivals in Minnesota

related

The 12 Best Party Lakes in Minnesota, Ranked

related

The MSP Bucket List: 50 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The 33 Best Summer Festivals in Minnesota
Flickr/Noel Hankamer

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Array Stuff your face with a ton of mudbugs, then wash them all down with a healthy dose of aquavit, all while listening to an excellent selection of local music including Rogue Valley, Ra Ra Riot, and POLIÇA.

North Loop

Array North Loop Stuff your face with a ton of mudbugs, then wash them all down with a healthy dose of aquavit, all while listening to an excellent selection of local music including Rogue Valley, Ra Ra Riot, and POLIÇA.

Add
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Riskiest Pop-Up Dinner Twin Cities Check out this en blanc pop-up dinner, where diners dress in all white and bring their own food all in the name of spontaneity (and to raise cash for the Minneapolis Parks Department). Tickets are $35 in advance and you won’t find out where the dinner is being held until the day of. SURPRISE!

TBD

The Riskiest Pop-Up Dinner Twin Cities TBD Check out this en blanc pop-up dinner, where diners dress in all white and bring their own food all in the name of spontaneity (and to raise cash for the Minneapolis Parks Department). Tickets are $35 in advance and you won’t find out where the dinner is being held until the day of. SURPRISE!

Add
Flickr/Dustin Gaffke

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Mötley Crüe When was the last time you paid the good Doctor a visit? Don’t worry, a visit from the wildest late ‘80s/early ‘90s hair metal band will make you Feelgood. Until the next morning, obviously.

Xcel Energy Center

Mötley Crüe Xcel Energy Center When was the last time you paid the good Doctor a visit? Don’t worry, a visit from the wildest late ‘80s/early ‘90s hair metal band will make you Feelgood. Until the next morning, obviously.

Add
Facebook/Har Mar Superstar

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Pizza Lucé 12th Annual Block Party We all love pizza and we all love live music, and for the 12th time PL is combining the two with some help from Har Mar Superstar (and a variety of other local bands)!

Downtown

Pizza Lucé 12th Annual Block Party Downtown We all love pizza and we all love live music, and for the 12th time PL is combining the two with some help from Har Mar Superstar (and a variety of other local bands)!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Get a Little Cray at Crayfest What’s that you say? Another celebration centered on the gloriously delicious little mudbug? You betcha, and this one comes with unlimited cold beer, refreshing Hurricanes, and more live music to help wash ‘em all down!

Smack Shack, North Loop

Get a Little Cray at Crayfest Smack Shack, North Loop What’s that you say? Another celebration centered on the gloriously delicious little mudbug? You betcha, and this one comes with unlimited cold beer, refreshing Hurricanes, and more live music to help wash ‘em all down!

Add

related

The 12 Best Party Lakes in Minnesota, Ranked
Flickr/Tambako The Jaguar

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Internet Cat Video Festival? Yes. Unless you HATE KITTENS you already have tickets to this St. Paul event featuring the very best cat videos the Internet has to offer, right? Right?!

CHS Field

Internet Cat Video Festival? Yes. CHS Field Unless you HATE KITTENS you already have tickets to this St. Paul event featuring the very best cat videos the Internet has to offer, right? Right?!

Add
The Beer Dabbler

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

It’s Back: Seventh Annual Summer Beer Dabbler With beers from over 80 different craft brewers and enough live music to fill a Spotify playlist for, well, as long as the festival runs, this is one of the Twin Cities’ sweetest summertime events. Featuring Heiruspecs, Actual Wolf, BBGUN, and Eleganza!

CHS Field

It’s Back: Seventh Annual Summer Beer Dabbler CHS Field With beers from over 80 different craft brewers and enough live music to fill a Spotify playlist for, well, as long as the festival runs, this is one of the Twin Cities’ sweetest summertime events. Featuring Heiruspecs, Actual Wolf, BBGUN, and Eleganza!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Garlic Fest Featuring live music, games, and of course garlic-centric foodstuffs, you’ll want to make sure that you bring plenty of breath mints to this hilarious/badass eats fest.

McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN

Garlic Fest McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN Featuring live music, games, and of course garlic-centric foodstuffs, you’ll want to make sure that you bring plenty of breath mints to this hilarious/badass eats fest.

Add
Facebook/Borough

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Borough’s Third Annual Block Party Borough’s back and it's bringing the party! Featuring food and drink items courtesy of one of the North Loop’s best restaurants (including the legendary Parlour Burger) and an onslaught of local live music!

Borough, North Loop

Borough’s Third Annual Block Party Borough, North Loop Borough’s back and it's bringing the party! Featuring food and drink items courtesy of one of the North Loop’s best restaurants (including the legendary Parlour Burger) and an onslaught of local live music!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Tue

NOFX -- Fat Wreck Chords 25th Anniversary Tour Famed punk rockers NOFX are rolling into town with a laundry list of bands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their record label. If you leave this event without feeling the dire need to play Tony Hawk 2 ASAP, you did something very, very wrong.

Myth Live

NOFX -- Fat Wreck Chords 25th Anniversary Tour Myth Live Famed punk rockers NOFX are rolling into town with a laundry list of bands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their record label. If you leave this event without feeling the dire need to play Tony Hawk 2 ASAP, you did something very, very wrong.

Add

related

The MSP Bucket List: 50 Things to Do Before You Die
Rumble on the Runway and Minnesota Fashion Awards

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Rumble on the Runway Celebrate the best of the best in Minnesota fashion with a fancy red carpet reception followed by the Minnesota Fashion Awards. There will of course be a monstrous afterparty packed with pretty people too... but you don’t care about that, you’re there for the “art.”

The Depot

Rumble on the Runway The Depot Celebrate the best of the best in Minnesota fashion with a fancy red carpet reception followed by the Minnesota Fashion Awards. There will of course be a monstrous afterparty packed with pretty people too... but you don’t care about that, you’re there for the “art.”

Add
Flickr/Michael Saechang

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Chipotle Cultivate Festival This free festival, put on by the folks at Chipotle, features not only some of the biggest chefs in Minnesota, but also some of the biggest chefs in the country hanging out and doing cooking demos while some of the biggest names in indie rock belt out some serious jams. 

Loring Park

Chipotle Cultivate Festival Loring Park This free festival, put on by the folks at Chipotle, features not only some of the biggest chefs in Minnesota, but also some of the biggest chefs in the country hanging out and doing cooking demos while some of the biggest names in indie rock belt out some serious jams. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Transmission: Cruel Summer Join DJ Jake Rudh as Minnesota’s favorite dance night takes over First Avenue for a night of sweet summer jams from the 1960s and onward. It’s a cruel, cruel summer indeed!

First Avenue

Transmission: Cruel Summer First Avenue Join DJ Jake Rudh as Minnesota’s favorite dance night takes over First Avenue for a night of sweet summer jams from the 1960s and onward. It’s a cruel, cruel summer indeed!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Tue

Psychedelic Furs w/ The Church Tune into DJ Jake Rudh’s local radio show and you’ll instantly understand why you need to see this legendary punk/new wave band. Also, he’ll be at the show DJing in between sets.

First Avenue

Psychedelic Furs w/ The Church First Avenue Tune into DJ Jake Rudh’s local radio show and you’ll instantly understand why you need to see this legendary punk/new wave band. Also, he’ll be at the show DJing in between sets.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like