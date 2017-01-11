Events

9 Things You Have to Do in the Twin Cities This November

By Published On 11/01/2015 By Published On 11/01/2015
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 4 Wed

Get your laugh on Heading into town for seven shows in four days, Grammy-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan boasts a special blend of subdued and innovative commentary that covers everything from procreation to Hot Pockets.

State Theatre

Drew Wood/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Hit Surly’s biggest tap takeover ever MSP’s biggest brewery is taking over all 36 taps at this exurban beer bar, where it'll be pouring five different Darkness vintages and a slew of other brews, including a new one straight outta Surly’s brewery.  

New Bohemia

Jim Jefferies

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Uncomfortably laugh your ass off While his perpetual use of the “C” word in true Aussie fashion may make some people uncomfortable, Jim Jefferies’ highly sarcastic brand of societal commentary on difficult topics that range from alcoholism to sex, gun control, and recreational drug use definitely will. Score tickets anyway. 

Pantages Theatre

Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Celebrate your love for Neil Young When a rock legend turns 70, the best thing you can do is hold a tribute show in their honor. Fortunately the folks at the Turf Club have us covered and they’ll be hosting local rock collaborative Broken Arrow, featuring guitarists Rich Mattson and Jim Gruidl, drummer Glen Mattson, and bassist Dale Kallman playing all of Neil Young’s best songs throughout the years.

Turf Club

Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Punk your inner gypsy Gogol Bordello is known for their theatrical stage shows and an aggressive sound that blends the Gypsy rhythms that lead singer Eugene Hutz grew up with in Ukraine with good old-fashioned punk rock, and guess what? They’re coming into town to celebrate their 10th anniversary. You’ve been warned. 

First Avenue

The Charlie Awards

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

Get fancy with your food Come out and celebrate all things food in the Twin Cities at this year’s Charlie Awards. Watch as the best of the best are singled out for their various culinary feats and then hang out after the awards show for snacks, drinks, and the chance to meet some of the Twin Cities' best and brightest food talents.

Pantages Theatre

Jeff Daniels Music

Date

Event

Location

Nov 18 Wed

Learn about a major celebrity’s little-known music career Best known for his roles in movies/TV shows like Dumb & Dumber, The Newsroom, and Speed, watch as Jeff Daniels (& the Ben Daniels Band) gives people a chance to experience his unique brand of storytelling and folk music in a rare performance at Minneapolis’ premier jazz club.

The Dakota

Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Drink some whiskey! There’s no better way to stave off the cold weather than by attending a giant whiskey tasting. Find out what you should be stocking your liquor cabinets with this winter by sampling over 60 whiskeys while snacking away at the gourmet appetizer bar. A designated driver is highly recommended.

Minneapolis Event Center

Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Nov 28 Sat

Worship the grunge gods Bust out your finest flannel and torn jeans as the Fine Line celebrates all things grunge with live tributes to Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden from local artists Alive, Mad Alice, and Outshined, respectively.

The Fine Line

