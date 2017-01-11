The Top 11 Things to Do in the Twin Cities This May

Fri

The Producers with Daniel Klein Learn all about local artisan producers, farmers, and foragers from Daniel Klein, the host of PBS’s newly revamped Victory Garden and the James Beard Award winning web series The Perennial Plate. Not only will you learn all about local food production, you’ll also get hands on and use their ingredients to create a meal that you’ll most certainly remember.

Midtown Global Market

