The Top 11 Things to Do in the Twin Cities This May

Everyone knows that Minnesota summers dominate all other summers... but our springs (once they finally show up) aren't too shabby either. Need proof? Here're 11 sweet events you can't miss this May...
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Fri
The Producers with Daniel Klein Learn all about local artisan producers, farmers, and foragers from Daniel Klein, the host of PBS’s newly revamped Victory Garden and the James Beard Award winning web series The Perennial Plate. Not only will you learn all about local food production, you’ll also get hands on and use their ingredients to create a meal that you’ll most certainly remember.
The Producers with Daniel Klein Midtown Global Market Learn all about local artisan producers, farmers, and foragers from Daniel Klein, the host of PBS’s newly revamped Victory Garden and the James Beard Award winning web series The Perennial Plate. Not only will you learn all about local food production, you’ll also get hands on and use their ingredients to create a meal that you’ll most certainly remember.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Fri
Wizard World Comic Con Get ready to get your nerd on because Wizard World is bringing its annual comic con back to the Twin Cities with a variety of top-of-the-geek-shelf special guests. Come out for the weekend and hang with the likes of X-Files and Hannibal star Gillian Anderson, Star Trek’s Karl Urban, and Batman: The Animated Series voice actor, Kevin Conroy.
Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis Convention Center Get ready to get your nerd on because Wizard World is bringing its annual comic con back to the Twin Cities with a variety of top-of-the-geek-shelf special guests. Come out for the weekend and hang with the likes of X-Files and Hannibal star Gillian Anderson, Star Trek’s Karl Urban, and Batman: The Animated Series voice actor, Kevin Conroy.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Betty Danger’s Kentucky Derbatante Party Come on down to one of the Twin Cities newest food-themed attraction and partake in a Kentucky Derby party like no other. The event promises live ponies, inflatable horse races, and a mint julep bar. Its also have a Ferris wheel, so you’re really not going to go too wrong with this one.
Betty Danger’s Kentucky Derbatante Party Betty Danger’s Country Club Come on down to one of the Twin Cities newest food-themed attraction and partake in a Kentucky Derby party like no other. The event promises live ponies, inflatable horse races, and a mint julep bar. Its also have a Ferris wheel, so you’re really not going to go too wrong with this one.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Feelin’ Alright: A Tribute to Joe Cocker Come out for a special night dedicated to the life and music of the legendary Joe Cocker. Watch as local musician Mick Sterling takes the stage with a full 13 piece band and tears into Cocker’s catalog of classic rock jams like "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window," "Feelin’ Alright," and "The Letter."
Feelin’ Alright: A Tribute to Joe Cocker The Parkway Theatre Come out for a special night dedicated to the life and music of the legendary Joe Cocker. Watch as local musician Mick Sterling takes the stage with a full 13 piece band and tears into Cocker’s catalog of classic rock jams like "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window," "Feelin’ Alright," and "The Letter."
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Tue
Rush Rush doesn’t come knocking down your door every day, but they’re making a pit stop in the Twin Cities to celebrate 40 years of rock. Grab your best bro, get ready to reenact your favorite scenes from I Love You, Man, and snatch up your tickets quickly because this event will likely sell out quicker than even the bands' name implies.
Rush Xcel Energy Center Rush doesn’t come knocking down your door every day, but they’re making a pit stop in the Twin Cities to celebrate 40 years of rock. Grab your best bro, get ready to reenact your favorite scenes from I Love You, Man, and snatch up your tickets quickly because this event will likely sell out quicker than even the bands' name implies.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
Action Bronson Make way for a night of New York hip-hop brought to you by a bonafide food nerd. If you haven’t had a chance to catch this guy on the YouTube series, Munchies, you’ve yet to see just how well food and hip-hop pair together. Also, he can throw down pretty hard with his words, so this is definitely a show worth hitting.
Action Bronson The Cabooze Make way for a night of New York hip-hop brought to you by a bonafide food nerd. If you haven’t had a chance to catch this guy on the YouTube series, Munchies, you’ve yet to see just how well food and hip-hop pair together. Also, he can throw down pretty hard with his words, so this is definitely a show worth hitting.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
Black Forest Inn’s 50th Anniversary Block Party Come out and celebrate 50 years with one of the Twin Cities oldest and most iconic restaurants. Expect a variety of delicious German food, games, and live music for a weekend long endeavor that’s not to be missed.
Black Forest Inn’s 50th Anniversary Block Party Black Forest Inn Come out and celebrate 50 years with one of the Twin Cities oldest and most iconic restaurants. Expect a variety of delicious German food, games, and live music for a weekend long endeavor that’s not to be missed.
Date
Event
Location
May 15-17
Indeed Brewing Presents Whirlygig Celebrate one of the Twin Cities biggest annual art crawls in style at Indeed Brewing with a weekend filled to the brim with local musicians, food, and beer. The roster features the likes of Twin Cities' favorites Mark Mallman and Grant Hart.
Indeed Brewing Presents Whirlygig Indeed Brewing Company Celebrate one of the Twin Cities biggest annual art crawls in style at Indeed Brewing with a weekend filled to the brim with local musicians, food, and beer. The roster features the likes of Twin Cities' favorites Mark Mallman and Grant Hart.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Built to Spill After 20 years of continuously pioneering the indie rock movement, Built to Spill is returning to the Twin Cities with its newest record, Untethered Moon, for an epic night of rock.
Built to Spill The Varsity Theatre After 20 years of continuously pioneering the indie rock movement, Built to Spill is returning to the Twin Cities with its newest record, Untethered Moon, for an epic night of rock.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Soundset Check out the largest celebration of hip-hop in the Twin Cities as Rhymesayers brings us its annual rapstravaganza. Along with Atmosphere, you’ll also get to see the likes of Ice Cube, Ludacris, Dilated Peoples, Brother Ali, Dessa, and a whole lot more. Tickets are still available, but grab yours quick because a sellout is inevitable.
Soundset Canterbury Park Check out the largest celebration of hip-hop in the Twin Cities as Rhymesayers brings us its annual rapstravaganza. Along with Atmosphere, you’ll also get to see the likes of Ice Cube, Ludacris, Dilated Peoples, Brother Ali, Dessa, and a whole lot more. Tickets are still available, but grab yours quick because a sellout is inevitable.
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
City Pages Beer Festival 2015 Get ready for one of the first big outdoor beer events of the summer as City Pages kicks off its annual Beer Festival, featuring a variety of food, live music, and of course beer. You’ll be able to sample a variety of domestic, imported, craft, and specialty micro-brewed beers including showings from several local favorites.
Downtown Minneapolis near 10th & Hennepin
City Pages Beer Festival 2015 Downtown Minneapolis near 10th & Hennepin Get ready for one of the first big outdoor beer events of the summer as City Pages kicks off its annual Beer Festival, featuring a variety of food, live music, and of course beer. You’ll be able to sample a variety of domestic, imported, craft, and specialty micro-brewed beers including showings from several local favorites.