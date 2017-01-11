Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in MSP This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Sure, we gave you 20 reasons Minnesota summers dominate all other summers, but the most important reason is that, thanks to these 92 outdoor flicks in the Twin Cities this summer, we can forget there's anything called "indoor movies"...

Jun 6 Sat

42 – The Jackie Robinson Story Amenities: Miniature golf and water park are on site for pre-movie entertainment.

Northeast Park

Jun 8 Mon

Frozen Amenities: Wading pool on site for pre-film feet soaking.

Whittier Park

Jun 9 Tue

Lyfes Journey Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jun 10 Wed

Back to the Future Amenities: Public art on display and an onsite wading pool.

Jackson Square Park

Jun 11 Thu

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks

34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway

Jun 12 Fri

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Lakeside restaurant Bread & Pickle for delicious movie snacks.

Lake Harriet Park

Jun 13 Sat

20 Feet From Stardom Amenities: A great opportunity to try out Bread & Pickle!

Lake Harriet Park

Jun 15 Mon

Maleficent Amenities: Grills & a skate park(?) on site.

Elliot Park

Jun 16 Tue

Casablanca Amenities: Downtown views & Stone Arch Bridge.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jun 17 Wed

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Broomball rink; need we say more?

Logan Park

Jun 18 Thu

Selma Amenities: Water parks & decorative fountains!

North Commons

Jun 19 Fri

The Blindside Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Windom South Park

Jun 19 Fri

Little Shop of Horrors Amenities: The zoo!

Como Park Conservatory

Jun 20 Sat

Divergent Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Lynnhurst Park

Jun 22 Mon

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Crescent Moon Pizza is a half-block from there. At most.

Van Cleve Park

Jun 23 Tue

Lee Daniels' the Butler Amenities: Have we mentioned the view of the downtown skyline yet? Also, BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jun 24 Wed

The Goonies Amenities: Walking paths and an onsite restroom facility.

McRae Park

Jun 25 Thu

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Grills and a wading pool for your pre-flick quasi-pool party.

Franklin Steele Square

Jun 26 Fri

Pitch Perfect Amenities: Bread & Pickle is really good this time of year.

Lake Harriet Park

Jun 27 Sat

We Bought a Zoo Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Kenwood Park

Jun 29 Mon

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Grills & drinking fountains.

Cedar Avenue Field Park

Jun 30 Tue

Jurassic Park Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jul 1 Wed

Hoosiers Amenities: Onsite garden & restroom facilities.

Hiawatha School Park

Jul 2 Thu

Maleficent (English audio, Spanish subtitles) Amenities: They’ve got a basketball court, drinking fountain, a restroom facility, and a whole lot more. Sort of.

Phelps Field Park

Jul 3 Fri

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Excellent view of the first-ever dam built on the mighty Mississippi.

Nicollet Island Park

Jul 6 Mon

Ice Age Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Kenny Park

Jul 7 Tue

Say Anything Amenities: Yep, skyline views are still intact. BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jul 8 Wed

Happy Feet Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks

Harrison Park

Jul 9 Thu

We Bought a Zoo Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway

Jul 9 Thu

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Amenities: Beach volleyball court, bike racks, and benches.

Arlington Hills Community Center

Jul 10 Fri

Saving Mr. Banks Amenities: If you’re not going to Bread & Pickle, you could always go for a dip in the lake. Or do both. Go crazy, it’s your day.

Lake Harriet Park

Jul 10 Fri

The Goonies Amenities: They’ve got half a basketball court and a warming facility (which we’re guessing is for winter months only, but still!).

Northwest Como Recreation Center

Jul 11 Sat

The Princess Bride Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Windom Northeast Park

Jul 13 Mon

Friday Night Lights Amenities: They have a cricket field, you guys. A cricket field.

Bohanon Park

Jul 14 Tue

Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks. And if you don't like the movie, you can always throw yourself in the river. But seriously, please don’t throw yourself in the river.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jul 15 Wed

Madagascar Amenities: Wading pool, picnic area, drinking fountain, and restroom facility all on site for your convenience.

Corcoran Park

Jul 16 Thu

Annie (2014) Amenities: They have a skate park and a wading pool where you can sooth your post-skate/pre-movie pains.

Morris Park

Jul 17 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Shingle Creek Park

Jul 17 Fri

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Highland Park Community Center

Jul 18 Sat

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Another park. Another bike pump. Apparently Minneapolis really is a bike-friendly city.

Luxton Park

Jul 20 Mon

Ghostbusters Amenities: A variety of arenas for playing your favorite brands of sports-ball and an onsite restroom facility.

Linden Hills Park

Jul 21 Tue

Muted Amenities: Those skylines though.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jul 22 Wed

Selma Amenities: Hit up Tin Fish from some fish tacos for your movie showing!

Lake Calhoun Park

Jul 23 Thu

Selma Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Sibley Park

Jul 23 Thu

Frozen Amenities: They’ve got a basketball court so you and your friends can squeeze in a quick pick-up game before catching this Disney masterpiece.

Hayden Heights Recreation Center

Jul 24 Fri

Fire & Rescue Amenities: Hit the beach, rent a canoe, and then hit up Bread & Pickle before your movie.

Lake Harriet Park

Jul 26 Sun

Big Hero 6 Amenities: They’ve got grills for your pre-flick sausage party!

Hazel Park Recreation Center

Jul 25 Sat

Cesar Chavez Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Bossen Field Park

Jul 27 Mon

The Sandlot Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Matthews Park

Jul 27 Mon

Barbarella Amenities: Catch a live music set by Jayhawks alum Gary Louris & friends.

Loring Park

Jul 28 Tue

Christmas Vacation Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and 'cause it's right on the river, bug spray.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jul 28 Tue

The Lego Movie Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks/instructions, obviously.

Edgcumbe Recreation Center

Jul 29 Wed

Hook Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Waite Park

Jul 30 Thu

Selma Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park

Jul 30 Thu

Holes Amenities: No pre-movie hole digging is allowed at this park.

Hancock Recreation Center

Jul 31 Fri

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Stewart Park

Jul 31 Fri

Paddington Amenities: Hit up nearby Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for a full day of family fun.

North Dale Recreation Center

Aug 1 Sat

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Drinking fountain and restroom facilities available on site, so you’re good there.

Bottineau Field Park

Aug 3 Mon

The Mighty Ducks Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and Emilio Estevez!

Keewaydin Park

Aug 3 Mon

Danger: Diabolik Amenities: Watch local artist Chastity Brown perform a live set pre-show.

Loring Park

Aug 4 Tue

Little White Lie Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Aug 5 Wed

Glory Road Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and the 1966 NCAA champs.

East Phillips Park

Aug 6 Thu

Frozen Amenities: Elsie’s is right around the corner for pre-movie bowling or post-movie drinking.

Dickman Park

Aug 6 Thu

Miracle Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, Minnesota's greatest-ever citizen on the silver screen.

Highland Park Community Center

Aug 7 Fri

Dumb & Dumber Amenities: Take down a couple of shots of espresso at Bread & Pickle to get yourself totally psyched pre-flick.

Lake Harriet Park

Aug 8 Sat

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Lyndale Farmstead Park

Aug 10 Mon

Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and robots, obviously.

Armatage Park

Aug 10 Mon

Batman: The Movie Amenities: Catch local Tom Petty cover band, All Tomorrow’s Pretty, put on a live show beforehand.

Loring Park

Aug 11 Tue

The Hundred-Foot Journey Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Aug 12 Wed

Frozen Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Audubon Park

Aug 12 Wed

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Snuffy’s Malt Shop is literally right around the corner.

Groveland Recreation Center

Aug 13 Thu

The Blind Side Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway

Aug 14 Fri

The Muppet Movie (1979) Amenities: A burger from Bread & Pickle would pair well with this movie.

Lake Harriet Park

Aug 15 Sat

Fantastic Mr. Fox (English audio, Spanish subtitles) Amenities: Only a few blocks from Tiny Diner!

Phelps Field Park

Aug 17 Mon

Ghostbusters Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!

Gluek Park

Aug 17 Mon

The Adventures of Prince Achmed Amenities: Local musicians, MAKR’s Coven, will perform the live score along with the movie.

Loring Park

Aug 18 Tue

Million Dollar Arm Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Aug 19 Wed

Gravity Amenities: Grab a pizza from nearby Pizza Luce for your viewing pleasure.

Bryant Square Park

Aug 20 Thu

The Help Amenities: They have grills, a drinking fountain, and an onsite restroom facility.

Central Gym Park

Aug 20 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: They’ve got a horseshoe pit, so remember to bring those horseshoes that you’ve just got lying around.

Langford Park

Aug 21 Fri

The Straight Story Amenities: Have you heard of Bread & Pickle?

Lake Harriet Park

Aug 21 Fri

Annie Amenities: Bocce ball!

Battle Creek Recreation Center

Aug 22 Sat

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Right near the May Day Cafe for a light pre-movie dinner.

Powderhorn Park

Aug 24 Mon

Up Amenities: Would you believe that this park has a pretty good view of a creek?

Creekview Park

Aug 25 Tue

Top Gun Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and Kenny Loggins. So much Kenny Loggins.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Aug 24 Mon

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.

Homecroft Park

Aug 26 Wed

Finding Nemo Amenities: Hit up First Course right around the corner for a nice pre-movie dinner.

Pearl Park

Aug 27 Thu

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Just a few blocks away from Victory 44 where you can score yourself a perfect burger!

Victory Park

Aug 28 Fri

Smokey and the Bandit Amenities: The perfect movie to knock back a Philly cheesesteak from Bread & Pickle to.

Lake Harriet Park

Aug 28 Fri

Wizard of Oz Amenities: Check out the really cool Urban Flower Field art installation while you’re there. We hear the poppies will be nice that time of year.

Pedro Park

Aug 29 Sat

Beetlejuice Amenities: Did somebody say, “bocce ball courts”?

Beltrami Park

Sep 1 Tue

Jailhouse Rock Amenities: Watch the “King” while hanging out on the river.

Harriet Island

