Every Outdoor Movie Screening in MSP This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Sure, we gave you 20 reasons Minnesota summers dominate all other summers, but the most important reason is that, thanks to these 92 outdoor flicks in the Twin Cities this summer, we can forget there's anything called "indoor movies"...
Jun 6 Sat
42 – The Jackie Robinson Story Amenities: Miniature golf and water park are on site for pre-movie entertainment.
Northeast Park
Jun 9 Tue
Lyfes Journey Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 10 Wed
Back to the Future Amenities: Public art on display and an onsite wading pool.
Jackson Square Park
Jun 11 Thu
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks
34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway
Jun 12 Fri
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Lakeside restaurant Bread & Pickle for delicious movie snacks.
Lake Harriet Park
Jun 13 Sat
20 Feet From Stardom Amenities: A great opportunity to try out Bread & Pickle!
Lake Harriet Park
Jun 15 Mon
Maleficent Amenities: Grills & a skate park(?) on site.
Elliot Park
Jun 16 Tue
Casablanca Amenities: Downtown views & Stone Arch Bridge.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 17 Wed
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Broomball rink; need we say more?
Logan Park
Jun 19 Fri
The Blindside Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Windom South Park
Jun 19 Fri
Little Shop of Horrors Amenities: The zoo!
Como Park Conservatory
Jun 22 Mon
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Crescent Moon Pizza is a half-block from there. At most.
Van Cleve Park
Jun 23 Tue
Lee Daniels' the Butler Amenities: Have we mentioned the view of the downtown skyline yet? Also, BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jun 24 Wed
The Goonies Amenities: Walking paths and an onsite restroom facility.
McRae Park
Jun 25 Thu
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Grills and a wading pool for your pre-flick quasi-pool party.
Franklin Steele Square
Jun 26 Fri
Pitch Perfect Amenities: Bread & Pickle is really good this time of year.
Lake Harriet Park
Jun 27 Sat
We Bought a Zoo Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Kenwood Park
Jun 29 Mon
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Grills & drinking fountains.
Cedar Avenue Field Park
Jun 30 Tue
Jurassic Park Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 2 Thu
Maleficent (English audio, Spanish subtitles) Amenities: They’ve got a basketball court, drinking fountain, a restroom facility, and a whole lot more. Sort of.
Phelps Field Park
Jul 3 Fri
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Amenities: Excellent view of the first-ever dam built on the mighty Mississippi.
Nicollet Island Park
Jul 7 Tue
Say Anything Amenities: Yep, skyline views are still intact. BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 8 Wed
Happy Feet Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks
Harrison Park
Jul 9 Thu
We Bought a Zoo Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway
Jul 9 Thu
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Amenities: Beach volleyball court, bike racks, and benches.
Arlington Hills Community Center
Jul 10 Fri
Saving Mr. Banks Amenities: If you’re not going to Bread & Pickle, you could always go for a dip in the lake. Or do both. Go crazy, it’s your day.
Lake Harriet Park
Jul 10 Fri
The Goonies Amenities: They’ve got half a basketball court and a warming facility (which we’re guessing is for winter months only, but still!).
Northwest Como Recreation Center
Jul 11 Sat
The Princess Bride Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Windom Northeast Park
Jul 13 Mon
Friday Night Lights Amenities: They have a cricket field, you guys. A cricket field.
Bohanon Park
Jul 14 Tue
Breakfast at Tiffany's Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks. And if you don't like the movie, you can always throw yourself in the river. But seriously, please don’t throw yourself in the river.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 15 Wed
Madagascar Amenities: Wading pool, picnic area, drinking fountain, and restroom facility all on site for your convenience.
Corcoran Park
Jul 16 Thu
Annie (2014) Amenities: They have a skate park and a wading pool where you can sooth your post-skate/pre-movie pains.
Morris Park
Jul 17 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Shingle Creek Park
Jul 17 Fri
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Highland Park Community Center
Jul 18 Sat
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Another park. Another bike pump. Apparently Minneapolis really is a bike-friendly city.
Luxton Park
Jul 20 Mon
Ghostbusters Amenities: A variety of arenas for playing your favorite brands of sports-ball and an onsite restroom facility.
Linden Hills Park
Jul 23 Thu
Frozen Amenities: They’ve got a basketball court so you and your friends can squeeze in a quick pick-up game before catching this Disney masterpiece.
Hayden Heights Recreation Center
Jul 24 Fri
Fire & Rescue Amenities: Hit the beach, rent a canoe, and then hit up Bread & Pickle before your movie.
Lake Harriet Park
Jul 26 Sun
Big Hero 6 Amenities: They’ve got grills for your pre-flick sausage party!
Hazel Park Recreation Center
Jul 25 Sat
Cesar Chavez Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Bossen Field Park
Jul 27 Mon
The Sandlot Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Matthews Park
Jul 27 Mon
Barbarella Amenities: Catch a live music set by Jayhawks alum Gary Louris & friends.
Loring Park
Jul 28 Tue
Christmas Vacation Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and 'cause it's right on the river, bug spray.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Jul 28 Tue
The Lego Movie Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks/instructions, obviously.
Edgcumbe Recreation Center
Jul 31 Fri
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Stewart Park
Jul 31 Fri
Paddington Amenities: Hit up nearby Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for a full day of family fun.
North Dale Recreation Center
Aug 1 Sat
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Drinking fountain and restroom facilities available on site, so you’re good there.
Bottineau Field Park
Aug 3 Mon
The Mighty Ducks Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and Emilio Estevez!
Keewaydin Park
Aug 3 Mon
Danger: Diabolik Amenities: Watch local artist Chastity Brown perform a live set pre-show.
Loring Park
Aug 4 Tue
Little White Lie Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Aug 5 Wed
Glory Road Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and the 1966 NCAA champs.
East Phillips Park
Aug 7 Fri
Dumb & Dumber Amenities: Take down a couple of shots of espresso at Bread & Pickle to get yourself totally psyched pre-flick.
Lake Harriet Park
Aug 8 Sat
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Lyndale Farmstead Park
Aug 10 Mon
Big Hero 6 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, and robots, obviously.
Armatage Park
Aug 10 Mon
Batman: The Movie Amenities: Catch local Tom Petty cover band, All Tomorrow’s Pretty, put on a live show beforehand.
Loring Park
Aug 11 Tue
The Hundred-Foot Journey Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Aug 12 Wed
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Snuffy’s Malt Shop is literally right around the corner.
Groveland Recreation Center
Aug 13 Thu
The Blind Side Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
34th Ave North & Victory Memorial Parkway
Aug 14 Fri
The Muppet Movie (1979) Amenities: A burger from Bread & Pickle would pair well with this movie.
Lake Harriet Park
Aug 15 Sat
Fantastic Mr. Fox (English audio, Spanish subtitles) Amenities: Only a few blocks from Tiny Diner!
Phelps Field Park
Aug 17 Mon
Ghostbusters Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!
Gluek Park
Aug 17 Mon
The Adventures of Prince Achmed Amenities: Local musicians, MAKR’s Coven, will perform the live score along with the movie.
Loring Park
Aug 18 Tue
Million Dollar Arm Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Aug 20 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: They’ve got a horseshoe pit, so remember to bring those horseshoes that you’ve just got lying around.
Langford Park
Aug 21 Fri
The Straight Story Amenities: Have you heard of Bread & Pickle?
Lake Harriet Park
Aug 22 Sat
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Right near the May Day Cafe for a light pre-movie dinner.
Powderhorn Park
Aug 24 Mon
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: BYO lawn chairs/blanket/snacks.
Homecroft Park
Aug 26 Wed
Finding Nemo Amenities: Hit up First Course right around the corner for a nice pre-movie dinner.
Pearl Park
Aug 27 Thu
The Boxtrolls Amenities: Just a few blocks away from Victory 44 where you can score yourself a perfect burger!
Victory Park
Aug 28 Fri
Smokey and the Bandit Amenities: The perfect movie to knock back a Philly cheesesteak from Bread & Pickle to.
Lake Harriet Park
Aug 28 Fri
Wizard of Oz Amenities: Check out the really cool Urban Flower Field art installation while you’re there. We hear the poppies will be nice that time of year.
Pedro Park
Aug 29 Sat
Beetlejuice Amenities: Did somebody say, “bocce ball courts”?
Beltrami Park
Sep 1 Tue
Jailhouse Rock Amenities: Watch the “King” while hanging out on the river.
Harriet Island
Jailhouse Rock Harriet Island Amenities: Watch the “King” while hanging out on the river.