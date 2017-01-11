Montreal's Hottest Burlesque Shows to Go to This Fall

The Wiggle Room (3874 Boul St-Laurent)

If you fawned over Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, and NSYNC, entering into schoolyard battles over which was the best boy band of all time, this is the burlesque show for you. The Divine Danny D, Spanky Dickens, Lola Spark, and more performers will embody boy bands of the '90s with routines aimed to take you back to being that kid who belted out cheesy boy band tunes while trying to figure out why your Tamagotchi refused to frickin’ eat!

