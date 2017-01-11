Every Single Montreal Festival This Summer, Now in One Calendar

Ever since early man could bash two stones together to make music, Montrealers have dedicated each summer to squeezing in the maximum number of festivals that the laws of physics allow. And keeping track of that vast multitude of gatherings used to be difficult... until now.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 FIFA’s Women’s World Cup is being held in Canada, with six provinces hosting their matches. The Canadian women play their first game in Montreal against the Netherlands on June 15.
FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 Olympic Stadium FIFA’s Women’s World Cup is being held in Canada, with six provinces hosting their matches. The Canadian women play their first game in Montreal against the Netherlands on June 15.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
Montreal's Portugal Festival Dig into classic Portuguese dishes, like bacalhau (dry, salted cod) and spicy Portuguese chicken, but stay for the parade.
Plateau (St-Urbaine and Rachel)
Montreal's Portugal Festival Plateau (St-Urbaine and Rachel) Dig into classic Portuguese dishes, like bacalhau (dry, salted cod) and spicy Portuguese chicken, but stay for the parade.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
Mondial de la Bière During Mondial de la Bière aka beerfest, beer enthusiasts can purchase beer tickets at a dollar a piece and drink everything from locally brewed to international beers, ciders, stouts, and more.
Mondial de la Bière Palais des congrès During Mondial de la Bière aka beerfest, beer enthusiasts can purchase beer tickets at a dollar a piece and drink everything from locally brewed to international beers, ciders, stouts, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Francofolies Francofolies is the best festival for anyone who loves French-speaking music. With artists from Quebec and abroad coming to town for the event, check out Youssoupha, Éric Lapointe, Dumas, and more.
Multiple locations
Francofolies Multiple locations Francofolies is the best festival for anyone who loves French-speaking music. With artists from Quebec and abroad coming to town for the event, check out Youssoupha, Éric Lapointe, Dumas, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Eureka! Calling all science nerds! This is the festival for you. Eureka! mixes biology, archeology, and lasers. What’s the coolest item on the agenda? On Saturday, watch as ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen.
Old Port (Rue de la Commune Ouest & Boulevard Saint-Laurent)
Eureka! Old Port (Rue de la Commune Ouest & Boulevard Saint-Laurent) Calling all science nerds! This is the festival for you. Eureka! mixes biology, archeology, and lasers. What’s the coolest item on the agenda? On Saturday, watch as ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-Jul 5
Odysseo For the last time in Montreal, Odysseo will dazzle audiences with its stars, the horses. The shows, which take place under a large white tent, blend horses with theater and choreographed dancing and trotting.
Ville de St-Laurent (Under the White Big Top, at the corner of Decarie Blvd & Metropolitan Autoroute)
Odysseo Ville de St-Laurent (Under the White Big Top, at the corner of Decarie Blvd & Metropolitan Autoroute) For the last time in Montreal, Odysseo will dazzle audiences with its stars, the horses. The shows, which take place under a large white tent, blend horses with theater and choreographed dancing and trotting.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Amnesia Rockfest For Amnesia Rockfest’s 10-year anniversary, the biggest headliners were called in. Who will take the stage during the three days? Oh, just some artists like Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, System of a Down, Deftones, and Rob Zombie.
Montebello
Amnesia Rockfest Montebello For Amnesia Rockfest’s 10-year anniversary, the biggest headliners were called in. Who will take the stage during the three days? Oh, just some artists like Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, System of a Down, Deftones, and Rob Zombie.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
La Fête Nationale du Québec June 24th is a holiday where you celebrate everything Quebécois. Apart from drinking a Labatt Bleue and eating poutine, take part in the parade, which usually begins on Sherbrooke and Place de Léry and makes its way to Parc Maisonneuve. Stick around the park to enjoy some Quebécois music and fireworks.
Multiple locations
La Fête Nationale du Québec Multiple locations June 24th is a holiday where you celebrate everything Quebécois. Apart from drinking a Labatt Bleue and eating poutine, take part in the parade, which usually begins on Sherbrooke and Place de Léry and makes its way to Parc Maisonneuve. Stick around the park to enjoy some Quebécois music and fireworks.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Taste of the Caribbean Montreal may not experience the Caribbean weather year-round, but thanks to TOTC, you’ll be feeling the heat. Try Trinidadian dishes from MasterChef Canada’s runner-up, Marida, and her twin sister, Narida. But, save room for Caribbean desserts from Chef Cupid and jerk-spiced chicken.
Old Port (Bonsecours Island)
Taste of the Caribbean Old Port (Bonsecours Island) Montreal may not experience the Caribbean weather year-round, but thanks to TOTC, you’ll be feeling the heat. Try Trinidadian dishes from MasterChef Canada’s runner-up, Marida, and her twin sister, Narida. But, save room for Caribbean desserts from Chef Cupid and jerk-spiced chicken.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26-Jul 5
Festival International de Jazz de Montréal Looking for a good festival to take a date to? Check out Jazz Fest’s outdoor and indoor concerts from Huey Lewis and the News, Joss Stone, Mika, The Sheepdogs, and Booker T. Jones. Plus, Erykah Badu will be accepting the Ella Fitzgerald Award.
Multiple locations
Festival International de Jazz de Montréal Multiple locations Looking for a good festival to take a date to? Check out Jazz Fest’s outdoor and indoor concerts from Huey Lewis and the News, Joss Stone, Mika, The Sheepdogs, and Booker T. Jones. Plus, Erykah Badu will be accepting the Ella Fitzgerald Award.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Canada Day On Canada Day, the city oozes with pride, history, and lots of fun. During the day, you’ll find free cake, a 21-cannon salute, and parades. At night, enjoy music and fireworks. Nothing says Canada like eating a BeaverTail on Canada Day.
Multiple locations
Canada Day Multiple locations On Canada Day, the city oozes with pride, history, and lots of fun. During the day, you’ll find free cake, a 21-cannon salute, and parades. At night, enjoy music and fireworks. Nothing says Canada like eating a BeaverTail on Canada Day.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1-Aug 1
L’International des Feux Loto-Québec On Wednesday and Saturday nights, different countries will battle it out in the sky for firework supremacy, starting with a Canada Day salute to our troops on July 1. On July 11, Italy will take on the firework challenge with their Pyro Rock’n’Roll show, while France will showcase their Dynamite Circus on July 29. The grand finale will be a tribute to Madonna, only at LaRonde.
L’International des Feux Loto-Québec LaRonde On Wednesday and Saturday nights, different countries will battle it out in the sky for firework supremacy, starting with a Canada Day salute to our troops on July 1. On July 11, Italy will take on the firework challenge with their Pyro Rock’n’Roll show, while France will showcase their Dynamite Circus on July 29. The grand finale will be a tribute to Madonna, only at LaRonde.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
International Percussion Festival Percussion isn’t just mindless drumming, as our parents would have us think. From steel drums to bongos, the Percussion Festival will have you up and dancing for nine days.
Old Port (Bonsecours Market and Quai Jacques-Cartier)
International Percussion Festival Old Port (Bonsecours Market and Quai Jacques-Cartier) Percussion isn’t just mindless drumming, as our parents would have us think. From steel drums to bongos, the Percussion Festival will have you up and dancing for nine days.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
PoutineFest While organizers are still keeping mum on most of the details, we do know that it will feature many, many different types of poutine and you can rest assured that everyone will leave happy.
Old Port (Quai Jacques-Cartier)
PoutineFest Old Port (Quai Jacques-Cartier) While organizers are still keeping mum on most of the details, we do know that it will feature many, many different types of poutine and you can rest assured that everyone will leave happy.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Montreal Comiccon If you like sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, and gaming, you’ll be awe-struck by The Hobbit’s Graham McTavish, Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie and Jason Momoa, and guest of honor, Hellboy’s Ron Perlman.
Montreal Comiccon Palais des congrès If you like sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, and gaming, you’ll be awe-struck by The Hobbit’s Graham McTavish, Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie and Jason Momoa, and guest of honor, Hellboy’s Ron Perlman.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Week-ends du monde Be taken around the world within Parc Jean-Drapeau, thanks to Week-ends du monde. Eat and dance to music from Jamaica, Peru, and Colombia. End the festival by taking part in the Brazilian Carnival. (Weekends only.)
Week-ends du monde Parc Jean-Drapeau Be taken around the world within Parc Jean-Drapeau, thanks to Week-ends du monde. Eat and dance to music from Jamaica, Peru, and Colombia. End the festival by taking part in the Brazilian Carnival. (Weekends only.)
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Montreal Watergun Fight Where? La Fontaine Park. When? July 4. How many people have already confirmed they will be attending? 27,000 and counting. Remember, it’s BYOW: bring your own water gun. Let the games begin.
Plateau (Parc La Fontaine)
Montreal Watergun Fight Plateau (Parc La Fontaine) Where? La Fontaine Park. When? July 4. How many people have already confirmed they will be attending? 27,000 and counting. Remember, it’s BYOW: bring your own water gun. Let the games begin.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Carifiesta The colorful Caribbean parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To mark its milestone, expect more dancing, smaller costumes, and bigger headdresses.
Downtown (St-Catherine St from Fort St to Phillips Square)
Carifiesta Downtown (St-Catherine St from Fort St to Phillips Square) The colorful Caribbean parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To mark its milestone, expect more dancing, smaller costumes, and bigger headdresses.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
Nuits D’Afrique Festival Can’t afford a vacation this summer? Check out Nuits D’Afrique and be transported to Zimbabwe, Angola, Senegal, and beyond, through music, dance, and art.
Multiple locations
Nuits D’Afrique Festival Multiple locations Can’t afford a vacation this summer? Check out Nuits D’Afrique and be transported to Zimbabwe, Angola, Senegal, and beyond, through music, dance, and art.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Just for Laughs This year’s Just for Laughs festival will leave you in stitches with acts like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Natasha Leggero, Mike Myers, and Neil Patrick Harris.
Multiple locations
Just for Laughs Multiple locations This year’s Just for Laughs festival will leave you in stitches with acts like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Natasha Leggero, Mike Myers, and Neil Patrick Harris.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14-Aug 4
Fantasia Film Festival Every year, Fantasia showcases genre films for an audience who craves unique and original types of movies. The largest North American festival of its kind has premiered such past films as Inglourious Basterds and Shaun of the Dead.
Fantasia Film Festival Concordia University Every year, Fantasia showcases genre films for an audience who craves unique and original types of movies. The largest North American festival of its kind has premiered such past films as Inglourious Basterds and Shaun of the Dead.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-Aug 5
Montreal First Peoples Festival Immerse yourself in the aboriginal culture by watching traditional dances and music. Learn about the Iroquois, Amerindian nations, and the Inuit through their artwork and traditions.
Montreal First Peoples Festival Quartier des Spectacles Immerse yourself in the aboriginal culture by watching traditional dances and music. Learn about the Iroquois, Amerindian nations, and the Inuit through their artwork and traditions.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Osheaga Osheaga is Montreal’s modern version of Woodstock. This year’s outdoor concert will have performances by Weezer, Of Monsters and Men, Florence + the Machine, Kendrick Lamar, Stromae, and more.
Osheaga Parc Jean-Drapeau Osheaga is Montreal’s modern version of Woodstock. This year’s outdoor concert will have performances by Weezer, Of Monsters and Men, Florence + the Machine, Kendrick Lamar, Stromae, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
FestiBlues Summer is all about grooving to music at an outdoor concert. The FestiBlues concerts focus on the best in French-speaking blues.
Multiple locations
FestiBlues Multiple locations Summer is all about grooving to music at an outdoor concert. The FestiBlues concerts focus on the best in French-speaking blues.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
HEAVY MONTREAL Metal-heads, unite at Parc Jean-Drapeau to worship the lords of metal. With headliners like Korn, Iggy Pop, Slipknot, Billy Talent, Lamb of God, and Alexisonfire, you can rest assured your ears will be ringing for a few days.
HEAVY MONTREAL Parc Jean-Drapeau Metal-heads, unite at Parc Jean-Drapeau to worship the lords of metal. With headliners like Korn, Iggy Pop, Slipknot, Billy Talent, Lamb of God, and Alexisonfire, you can rest assured your ears will be ringing for a few days.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Rogers Cup -- Men’s Division Don’t feel like working out, but wouldn’t minding watching men do so? Come to Uniprix Stadium and watch Andy Murray, Daniel Nestor, Rafael Nadal, and more battle it out on the tennis court.
Rogers Cup -- Men’s Division Uniprix Stadium Don’t feel like working out, but wouldn’t minding watching men do so? Come to Uniprix Stadium and watch Andy Murray, Daniel Nestor, Rafael Nadal, and more battle it out on the tennis court.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Otakuthon Are you into manga, cosplay, and anime? Then dress up and run over to Otakuthon, an anime/cosplay expo, where the guests of honor include Japanese musical group FLOW and Colleen Clinkenbeard, the voice of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z Kai.
Otakuthon Palais des congrès Are you into manga, cosplay, and anime? Then dress up and run over to Otakuthon, an anime/cosplay expo, where the guests of honor include Japanese musical group FLOW and Colleen Clinkenbeard, the voice of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z Kai.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Italian Week This week showcases everything good about Italian culture. The fast cars, opera, theater, fashion and, most importantly, food competitions are always on the itinerary. Buon appetito.
Multiple locations
Italian Week Multiple locations This week showcases everything good about Italian culture. The fast cars, opera, theater, fashion and, most importantly, food competitions are always on the itinerary. Buon appetito.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Lolë White Tour Ever wanted to see what over 6,000 yogis dressed in white, doing downward dog, looks like? Put on your best white outfit, stretch, and attend the Lolë White Tour to find out.
Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier)
Lolë White Tour Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier) Ever wanted to see what over 6,000 yogis dressed in white, doing downward dog, looks like? Put on your best white outfit, stretch, and attend the Lolë White Tour to find out.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Mon
Pride Montreal Pride Week is nonstop fun. Start the week at Cabaret Mado for a drag show, followed by Pride Day at LaRonde and the Black & White Party, and end the week dancing at the Pride Parade.
Multiple locations
Pride Montreal Multiple locations Pride Week is nonstop fun. Start the week at Cabaret Mado for a drag show, followed by Pride Day at LaRonde and the Black & White Party, and end the week dancing at the Pride Parade.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Tue
International Tango Festival Get lost in the sensuality of the tango. Attend one of over 50 tango classes, watch the sexually charged Argentine dance, or listen to music.
Multiple locations
International Tango Festival Multiple locations Get lost in the sensuality of the tango. Attend one of over 50 tango classes, watch the sexually charged Argentine dance, or listen to music.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Montreal RibFest Leave your vegetarian friends at home for this one. Dig into the first-ever RibFest by gorging on ribs, pork, chicken, and more ribs. Once you’re done eating ribs, munch on some donuts and blooming onions. Best part is your feasting will be helping out the Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island organization.
Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier)
Montreal RibFest Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier) Leave your vegetarian friends at home for this one. Dig into the first-ever RibFest by gorging on ribs, pork, chicken, and more ribs. Once you’re done eating ribs, munch on some donuts and blooming onions. Best part is your feasting will be helping out the Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island organization.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Île Soniq Need to check out another outdoor concert? You’re in luck. Île Soniq will have you dancing to deadmau5, Azealia Banks, DVBBS, Kiesza, Kaskade, and more.
Île Soniq Parc Jean-Drapeau Need to check out another outdoor concert? You’re in luck. Île Soniq will have you dancing to deadmau5, Azealia Banks, DVBBS, Kiesza, Kaskade, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Montreal International Reggae Festival Take in all Jamaican music has to offer. Dance to everything from calypso to dance hall to, obviously, reggae. Enjoy music from Dancehall Queen Lady Saw and Shabba Ranks.
Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier)
Montreal International Reggae Festival Old Port (Quai Jacques Cartier) Take in all Jamaican music has to offer. Dance to everything from calypso to dance hall to, obviously, reggae. Enjoy music from Dancehall Queen Lady Saw and Shabba Ranks.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Mon
Fashion & Design Festival Fashion is a pivotal point of Montreal’s essence. It should come as no surprise that we’re so serious about fashion that we’ll shut down a genuinely busy street to turn it into a runway during a festival.
Downtown
Fashion & Design Festival Downtown Fashion is a pivotal point of Montreal’s essence. It should come as no surprise that we’re so serious about fashion that we’ll shut down a genuinely busy street to turn it into a runway during a festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
Nuit Blanche sur Tableau Noir Street art meets childhood imagination during this festival. Watch as grown adults grab fistfuls of different colored chalk and take to the streets to make a masterpiece.
Plateau
Nuit Blanche sur Tableau Noir Plateau Street art meets childhood imagination during this festival. Watch as grown adults grab fistfuls of different colored chalk and take to the streets to make a masterpiece.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Le Burger Week Chow down on unique burgers around town, made especially for this event.
Multiple locations
Le Burger Week Multiple locations Chow down on unique burgers around town, made especially for this event.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-Nov 1
Gardens of Light The Botanical Garden’s Gardens of Light event focuses on gardens from China and Japan. The Chinese garden will tell mythological stories of Chinese New Year, while the Japanese garden will showcase the beauty of nature.
Gardens of Light Botanical Garden The Botanical Garden’s Gardens of Light event focuses on gardens from China and Japan. The Chinese garden will tell mythological stories of Chinese New Year, while the Japanese garden will showcase the beauty of nature.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Montreal's Ukrainian Festival Support the resilient Ukrainian community by watching their traditional dancing and munching on some babka and syrnyky, fried quark cheese served with jam or honey.
Montreal's Ukrainian Festival Parc de l’Ukraine Support the resilient Ukrainian community by watching their traditional dancing and munching on some babka and syrnyky, fried quark cheese served with jam or honey.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Art Tattoo Show Montreal Looking to get that next tattoo, but want to try a new artist? The Art Tattoo Show invites tattoo artists from around the globe to its expo. Go for a tattoo, but stay for the burlesque shows.
Art Tattoo Show Montreal Place Bonaventure Looking to get that next tattoo, but want to try a new artist? The Art Tattoo Show invites tattoo artists from around the globe to its expo. Go for a tattoo, but stay for the burlesque shows.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16 Wed
POP Montreal POP Montreal loves to find hidden talent, so go check out the 14th edition of this musical event. With over 400 artists, POP Montreal has something for everyone. Check out Murder by Death, Bully, and Jerusalem in My Heart.
Multiple locations
POP Montreal Multiple locations POP Montreal loves to find hidden talent, so go check out the 14th edition of this musical event. With over 400 artists, POP Montreal has something for everyone. Check out Murder by Death, Bully, and Jerusalem in My Heart.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29-Oct 4
Montreal International Black Film Festival MIBFF features over 60 of the latest and best films, from here and abroad, that focus on black characters. While this year’s guest of honor hasn’t been announced yet, hopes are high seeing how 2014 honored Spike Lee.
Multiple locations
Montreal International Black Film Festival Multiple locations MIBFF features over 60 of the latest and best films, from here and abroad, that focus on black characters. While this year’s guest of honor hasn’t been announced yet, hopes are high seeing how 2014 honored Spike Lee.