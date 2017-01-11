Every Single Montreal Festival This Summer, Now in One Calendar

L’International des Feux Loto-Québec On Wednesday and Saturday nights, different countries will battle it out in the sky for firework supremacy, starting with a Canada Day salute to our troops on July 1. On July 11, Italy will take on the firework challenge with their Pyro Rock’n’Roll show, while France will showcase their Dynamite Circus on July 29. The grand finale will be a tribute to Madonna, only at LaRonde.

LaRonde

L’International des Feux Loto-Québec LaRonde On Wednesday and Saturday nights, different countries will battle it out in the sky for firework supremacy, starting with a Canada Day salute to our troops on July 1. On July 11, Italy will take on the firework challenge with their Pyro Rock’n’Roll show, while France will showcase their Dynamite Circus on July 29. The grand finale will be a tribute to Madonna, only at LaRonde.