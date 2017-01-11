Everything You Can't Miss This Summer in Nashville

Listen to free music under the stars Musicians Corner is a free concert series every weekend in May, June, August, and September in Centennial Park. The fifth anniversary season opens May 13th and extends throughout the month of June, with acoustic Fridays, and Saturday concerts in the park. Kids and four-legged best friends are welcome thanks to Kidsville and Dogsville -- and a $5 donation can get your pup groomed and pampered at their Canine Splash Zone.

