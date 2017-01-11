Everything You Can't Miss This Summer in Nashville

Southern summers can be unbearable. The humidity is stifling, and if you’re landlocked, you can’t ever seem to find the nearest pool, or friend with a boat, fast enough. Luckily, Nashville festival organizers take pity, and pack the summer months with plenty of booze-fueled live music events to take your mind off that unfortunate swamp ass. And in true Music City fashion, most of it is TOTALLY FREE. Here's everything you have to do this summer.
May 13-Sep 3
Listen to free music under the stars Musicians Corner is a free concert series every weekend in May, June, August, and September in Centennial Park. The fifth anniversary season opens May 13th and extends throughout the month of June, with acoustic Fridays, and Saturday concerts in the park. Kids and four-legged best friends are welcome thanks to Kidsville and Dogsville -- and a $5 donation can get your pup groomed and pampered at their Canine Splash Zone.
Centennial Park
May 15 Sun
Laugh with the top dogs in comedy Vince Vaughn's Wild West productions, in partnership with Outback Concerts and Zanies comedy club, presents the third annual Wild West Comedy Festival. Featured comedians -- Chris Tucker, Kathy Griffin, Trevor Noah, Jeff Foxworthy, Kevin Smith, Josh Wolf, T.J. Miller, Miranda Sings, Joe Rogan, and many more -- are scheduled at venues large and small throughout town, from TPAC to The East Room.
Various locations (TPAC’s Andrew Jackson and John K. Polk Theaters, Ryman Auditorium, War Memorial Auditorium, Exit/In, and Zanies, among others)
May 19 Thu
Stretch along the end zone Grab your mat and join hundreds of yogis getting down with their downward-facing dog at Yoga on the Field. Cocktails will immediately follow the hour-long class at Nissan Stadium.
Nissan Stadium
May 27-Oct 9
See how the Italians do it best The Frist Center’s summer exhibit, Bellissima! The Italian Automotive Renaissance, 1945-1975, is not your average car show. Showcasing the finest Italian vehicles of the post-World War II economic boom, the exhibit features 19 cars and three motorcycles from private collections, including Alfa Romeo, Bizzarrini, Ducati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lancia, and Maserati.
Frist Center for the Visual Arts
May 28 Sat
Dig up your slap bracelet collection The Super Cool Fun Fest is back for its second annual celebration of the best in '90s nostalgia. Listen to your ultimate '90s playlist live with My So Called Band, play your favorite childhood games from four square to Skip-It, and dance like you’re at the MTV Beach House with Bill Bellamy and TLC’s “Creep” just came on. Added bonus -- it’s all for a good cause, with proceeds benefitting Greenways for Nashville.
Cumberland Park
Jun 1 Wed
Enjoy cigars in the vineyard Kix Brooks’ Arrington Vineyards is hosting cigar nights the first Wednesday of the month through October. Sip award-winning wines and learn about premium cigar brands like Crowned Heads, Drew Estate, Rocky Patel, Perdomo, and Davidoff.
Arrington Vineyards
Jun 2 Thu
Sample a taste of East Nashville Yum! East is a unique tasting event, sampling the best restaurants, craft breweries, and artisanal brands that East Nashville has to offer.
East Pavilion
Jun 3 Fri
Drink with the monkeys at Brew at the Zoo Tour the Nashville Zoo after-hours with live music, food trucks, and more than 100 craft brews to sample. Presented by M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, Brew at the Zoo is a fun way to simultaneously check out both the latest animal exhibits and the seasonal offerings of more than 40 craft breweries from around the country.
Nashville Zoo
Jun 4 Sat
Crawl your way through Nashville’s top eateries Food geeks and Nashville’s top chefs unite at the Bon Appétit Grub Crawl, grubbing through town with a day crawl in 12South, a night crawl in Germantown, and a closing night party at The Bell Tower.
All around Nashville
Jun 9 Thu
Paint the town redneck at CMA Music Festival Not crazy about the Bonnaroo lineup this year? Why don’t you stay home, save money, and surprise your friends by hitting up the CMA Music Festival? The new faces of country are what everyone’s talking about anyways, and most likely, they’re playing CMA Fest for free. See newcomers like Margo Price, Maren Morris, Maggie Rose, Aubrie Sellers, Jon Pardi, Drake White, Mickey Guyton, and many more.
Various locations Downtown
Jun 18 Sat
Sample the best in local brands The 14th annual Taste of Music City Festival is an all-inclusive tasting event, celebrating the best in local food & drink.
Public Square Park
Jun 24 Fri
Show your support at Nashville PRIDE Fest For $5, you can attend one of the wildest parties of the summer, and all for a great cause. The 2016 Nashville PRIDE Festival, celebrating the LGBT community, is expected to draw crowds of nearly 20,000 people. A weekend pass is only $20, and gets you into the Friday night concert, but the Saturday festival -- which includes the Equality Walk, a vendor village of more than 125 booths, live music, drag performances, food trucks, contests, and more -- will cost a mere five bucks for a guaranteed good time.
Public Square Park
Jun 25 Sat
Join the Predators and drink for a cause Take a break from the summer heat and cool off with a cold one or three at the Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds support the Nashville Predators Foundation, serving nonprofits and community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.
Bridgestone Arena
Jul 4 Mon
Eat a ton of chicken at the Music City Hot Chicken Festival The 10th annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival is sure to be bigger and hotter than ever. The July 4th event begins with an antique fire truck parade and free hot chicken samples to the first 500 attendees. There’s also an amateur hot chicken cooking competition, live music, Yazoo beer & sweets, and treats from several other participating vendors.
Shelby Park
Jul 4 Mon
Let freedom sing at Music City July 4th With the recent addition of Riverfront Park, the music is moving to two stages at Ascend Amphitheater and The Green at Riverfront Park. The show will be headlined by Sheryl Crow with Maddie & Tae, Ruby Amanfu, Erin McCarley, Andrew Combs, and the Nashville Symphony orchestra rounding out the entertainment. All free.
Ascend Amphitheater, Riverfront Park
Jul 16 Sat
Get in shape with beer The BeerFit running series is all about running -- and drinking beer -- for a cause. Choose the 5k and drink at the finish line, or run/walk the Beer Mile and drink before, during, and after. We encourage the latter.
Nissan Stadium
Jul 30 Sat
Become a paddle guru Whether you’re a stand-up paddleboarder, kayaker, or prone paddler, all are welcome to join the two-mile or six-mile challenge in the Music City SUP Race along the Cumberland, with views of the Nashville skyline. Tickets support the Cumberland River Compact, which protects the local watershed.
East Bank Landing
Aug 6 Sat
Drink beer at MAFIAoZA's Music City Brewers Fest This is the 15th year for the festival, which is divided between a day and night session. The evening session is more expensive and has more live music, but the same breweries -- more than 50 from across the country -- are there sampling all day long.
Walk of Fame Park
Aug 8-Sep 3
Go see some music at Live on the Green Live on the Green is a free, environmentally friendly music festival that takes place every Thursday (and Saturday, September 3) on Nashville’s 2.25-acre green roof, also known as Public Square Park. If you want food, drinks, and prime seating, there are VIP tickets available for purchase. Past performers include Passion Pit, Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant, Cold War Kids, Delta Spirit, and Ben Folds, among others.
Public Square Park
Aug 12 Fri
Explore your love for the tomato The Tomato Art Fest, a celebration of the love of a single fruit/vegetable (whichever side you sit on the matter), grows in popularity every year, with more than 50,000 attendees in 2015. There’s a Friday night concert before the all-day festival on Saturday, which kicks off with the Tomato 5K and parade led by the tomato king and queen, and extends throughout the day with endless activities and competitions (like a Bloody Mary contest).
Five Points, East Nashville
Sep 2 Fri
Experience the ultimate weekend in town Spend the perfect weekend in Nashville curated by the editors of Southern Living magazine. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Southern Living has partnered with the city of Nashville for a weekend of one-of-a-kind events, from whiskey tastings and art crawls to food tours and private dinners at Nashville landmarks.
Various locations
Sep 4 Sun
Get high... in a hot air balloon The second annual Music CIty Hot Air Balloon Festival is set for Labor Day weekend at the Iroquois Steeplechase grounds at Percy Warner Park. More than 8,000 people attended last year’s event, enjoying live music, food trucks, 60-plus vendors, and a classic car show.
Percy Warner Park
Sep 10 Sat
Drink wine... on the river At the 14th annual Wine On The River, you can sample wine, beer, and spirits from more than 10 different region across the globe while enjoying views of the Nashville skyline.
Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge
