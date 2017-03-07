must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Nashville This Spring

Published On 03/06/2017
everything you must do in nashville this spring
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival | Joshua Brasted

Ah, springtime, when a person's fancy turns to beer, food, and music -- if the Nashville social calendar is any indication. Once patio weather sets in, cooped-up locals will be begging for opportunities to get out and stretch their legs, get some sun, and maybe enjoy a cocktail or two. Here's a little list of the best things to do in town this season to get you started!

Nashville Small Businesses You Should Support in 2017
March
Nuit Belge
Nuit Belge | Jeff Nelson

March

Friday - Saturday
Mar 17-18
Flex your brain at TEDxNashville
Flex your brain at TEDxNashville
Andrew Jackson Hall at TPAC
This local spinoff of the popular TED Talk series offers short, live presentations by a wide variety of speakers from different walks of life. From chefs to scientists to musicians, the passionate presenters aim to stimulate your interest and creativity while entertaining you at the same time.
Saturday
Mar 18
Sample the "A game" of some of Nashville's most renowned chefs at Nuit Belge
Sample the "A game" of some of Nashville's most renowned chefs at Nuit Belge
Marathon Music Works
This isn't your average beer festival, folks. Instead of munching on a tacky pretzel necklace while sampling the same old foamy pours, Nuit Belge pairs brews from across the globe (including unique sours and Belgians) with small plates crafted by local chefs. Attendees dress to impress, so leave your ironically ratty old Moosehead jersey at home for this one.
Friday - Saturday
Mar 24-Apr 15
Watch a former Tennessee Titan trod the boards in "A Raisin in the Sun"
Watch a former Tennessee Titan trod the boards in "A Raisin in the Sun"
Johnson Theater at TPAC
Just about any production by Nashville Rep is certain to be an entertaining evening of theater, but when you inject beloved ex-Titan Eddie George into the performance, it has the potential to be electrifying. Fresh off a stint playing Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago, the Pro Bowler is taking a more dramatic turn tackling a role previously played by luminaries like Sidney Poitier, Ossie Davis, Danny Glover, and Denzel Washington.
Friday
Mar 31
Enjoy your wine on ice at the Nashville Predators Wine Festival and Tasting
Enjoy your wine on ice at the Nashville Predators Wine Festival and Tasting
Bridgestone Arena
They actually lay down a floor over the ice at the 'Stone for this massive wine-tasting event that benefits the Nashville Predators' charitable foundation. And it's a good thing that it provides better traction, because with more than 225 wines, beers, and spirits available, it could be hard to stand up at the end of the evening. Since the Preds play at home that weekend, you might even see a player or two at the event.
April
east nashville beer festival
east nashville beer festival | Sean Von Tagen

April

Tuesday - Saturday
Apr 4-8
Check out the latest runway styles at Nashville Fashion Week
Check out the latest runway styles at Nashville Fashion Week
Multiple locations
Nashville has become a hotbed of young fashion design talent over the past few years, thanks in part to the organizers of Nashville Fashion Week, a series of showcases and runway presentations. Discover an exciting crop of hot designers in your own backyard.
Saturday
Apr 8
Go beard to beard with some of East Nashville's biggest beer fans
Go beard to beard with some of East Nashville's biggest beer fans
East Park
Many of the city's hopsnoscenti love to gather at the East Nashville Beer Festival, one of the biggest and best fests in town. Ticket counts are somewhat limited, ensuring that attendees get ample time to discuss their favorite subject with the master brewers filling their pint glasses. Held under tents but with plenty of green space in the park to roam, the ENBF is a damn fine way to pass a spring afternoon.
Tuesday
Apr 11
Take in opening night at the ballpark with the Nashville Sounds
Take in opening night at the ballpark with the Nashville Sounds
First Tennessee Park
It's finally time to take the tarp off the field and play ball again at First American Park as our hometown boys, the Nashville Sounds, begin another season. Even if you don't care about the score or standings of the Oakland AAA affiliate, the hot dogs sure are good and the beer is cold. And this being Nashville and all, there will be dueling pianos entertaining the crowd throughout the game and fireworks after the final out has been recorded.
Thursday
Apr 13
Watch past champions battle for supremacy at the 10th edition of Iron Fork
Watch past champions battle for supremacy at the 10th edition of Iron Fork
Musicians Hall of Fame
The Iron Fork chef competition has been around so long that most people have forgotten all about the cooking show that provided the initial inspiration. After a decade of matching up professionals from local restaurants to cook using a secret ingredient, the organizers are bringing back previous winners to decide the ultimate champion. The Musicians Hall of Fame will be ringed with free food and beverage samples, so attendees can eat and drink while they watch the pros cook.
Saturday
Apr 15
Experience the art of the cut-down at the Haters Roast
Experience the art of the cut-down at the Haters Roast
Polk Theater at TPAC
What do you get when you take eight "sharp-tongued queens from RuPaul's Drag Race" and turn them loose on each other? A damn entertaining evening of extreme shade and direct insults, that's what. Only the bravest hecklers should sit in the front few rows, because these sisters will incinerate any amateurs.
Monday - Sunday
Apr 17-23
Split your side at the Wild West Comedy Festival
Split your side at the Wild West Comedy Festival
Various venues
Everybody knows that Nashville is a great spot to hear live music, but we've also become a destination for major touring comedy acts. This week-long festival is bringing some big-name headliners to perform at various-sized venues all over the city. The bill reads like a who's who of comedy: Patton Oswalt, Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, the Impractical Jokers, Kumail Nanjiani, and Anjelah Johnson. Oh, and somebody invited Larry the Cable Guy. Go figure.
Tuesday
Apr 18
Eat out and do some good as part of DOFL
Eat out and do some good as part of DOFL
Various restaurants around town
There's no easier way to help raise money for Nashville CARES and its efforts to offer services to more than 55,000 Middle Tennesseans affected by HIV/AIDS than by taking part in Dining Out for Life. Dozens of local restaurants donate a portion of their revenues from one day of dining to CARES, so all you have to do is make a reservation and show up hungry.
Saturday
Apr 22
Help elect the king and queen at Oyster Easter
Help elect the king and queen at Oyster Easter
Public Square Park
For more than 50 years, Oyster Easter has basically been an excuse to get outside and enjoy some wine, beer, and bivalves while raising money for a good cause, the Community Resource Center. The fact that attendees choose a king and queen of the event by casting their oyster shells in a specific bucket is just a fun sideshow, but that's OK. There's nothing wrong with watching your friends grovel for a vote.
Wednesday
Apr 26
Listen to Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile take on Bach
Listen to Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile take on Bach
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Ma and Meyer are generally considered the most talented virtuosos on the cello and bass, respectively, and Thile had the confidence to replace the legendary Garrison Keillor as the host of "A Prairie Home Companion.” He also plays a pretty mean mandolin, so this recital of Bach's works should be fantastic.
Saturday
Apr 29
Run, walk, watch, or volunteer at the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon-Nashville
Run, walk, watch, or volunteer at the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon-Nashville
Downtown
More than 20,000 participants will run, walk, and even hula-hoop their way around town as part of this extremely popular marathon and half-marathon event that has grown into one of the biggest in the country. Whether you compete or just stand on the sidelines to cheer the runners on, the event is always entertaining thanks to bands and groups of high school cheerleaders stationed at every mile throughout the route.
May
Tennessee Craft
Tennessee Craft | Tammy Gentuso

May

Friday - Sunday
May 5-7
Get crafty in Centennial Park
Get crafty in Centennial Park
Centennial Park
Artisans from all over the state gather in the shadow of the Parthenon to sell their wares. More than 200 craftspeople take part in this juried sale, which ensures that the products sold rise well above the quality of Cracker Barrel lobby art that you might see at other festivals. Both pet- and family-friendly, Tennessee Craft is a great way to take a couple of laps around the park even if you're just browsing.
Saturday - Sunday
May 6-7
Chill with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds under the stars
Chill with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds under the stars
Ascend Amphitheater
There are those who say that Dave Matthews really only has one song that he plays over and over. But hey, it's a pretty good song, and that strategy worked for Chuck Berry for a long time, too. Lay out a beach towel on Ascend's sloping lawn and let Dave and his guitar-shredding pal take you away to mellow town. It's a two-night gig, so one imagines they'll play at least one different song the second night.
Thursday
May 11
Celebrate some of our local chefs at the annual Savor Dinner
Celebrate some of our local chefs at the annual Savor Dinner
Hutton Hotel
In past years, this benefit dinner brought in out-of-town chefs to help raise money for the James Beard Foundation and Make-A-Wish, but this year the organizers have decided to shine the spotlight closer to home. Host chef Kerri Roach of 1808 Grille at the Hutton Hotel will open her kitchen to Tandy Wilson of City House, Maneet Chauhan from Chauhan Ale & Masala House, The 404 Kitchen's Matt Bolus, and Andrew Little of Josephine for a meal that showcases Nashville's finest culinary establishments.
Saturday
May 13
Watch the ponies run and jump at the Iroquois Steeplechase
Watch the ponies run and jump at the Iroquois Steeplechase
Percy Warner Park
Nashville is home to one of the most prestigious horse-racing events in the country, but it's also a great excuse for lovely ladies to don their finest hats and sundresses. Few events bring together a more varied and convivial cross-section of ages and income levels than Steeplechase. The only thing better than the people-watching here are the Fireball shots.
Friday
May 19
Play along or just listen to the music at the Full Moon Pickin' Party for Warner Parks
Play along or just listen to the music at the Full Moon Pickin' Party for Warner Parks
Warner Park Equestrian Center
Bluegrass fans know that when the moon is full, it's time to head out west to the Warner Parks, where circles of amateur and professional musicians pick their way through classic tunes. There's even discounted admission for anyone who brings an instrument to take part in the impromptu jam sessions. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included in your ticket, and you can purchase or bring your own food.
Saturday
May 20
Find a new favorite bottle at the Nashville Wine & Food Festival
Find a new favorite bottle at the Nashville Wine & Food Festival
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
This one-day wine and food festival brings sommeliers, chefs, and brand ambassadors together to offer you four hours of eating and drinking bliss. With more than 50 wineries, 20 local restaurants, 10 breweries, and a market featuring local producers, you might want to wear your track shoes and some stretchy pants.

The 11 Best Waterfall Hikes Around Nashville, Ranked by Difficulty
June
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Andrew Jorgensen

June

Saturday
Jun 3
Take a walk on the wild side at the First Saturday Art Crawl
Take a walk on the wild side at the First Saturday Art Crawl
Various Downtown galleries
Take a stroll around Nashville's urban core and take in the two dozen galleries featuring photography, sculpture, and other fine art exhibited at this monthly event. There are refreshments at many stops on the tour (think boxed wine and potato chips, so don't ditch your dinner plans) but some of the best entertainment is the people-watching, as members of the city's artsy set show off their finery.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 8-11
Make your choice between two of the largest music festivals: CMA Fest or Bonnaroo
Make your choice between two of the largest music festivals: CMA Fest or Bonnaroo
Downtown and Manchester
Lawdy, the Nashville Airport is gonna be a mess this week as these two multi-day festivals attract tens of thousands of visitors to the area. CMA Fest features the best in country music with artists playing at different venues all over town. Bonnaroo, meanwhile, caters to a variety of fans with iconic rock acts like U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers and artists-of-the-moment such as The Weeknd, Lorde, and Chance the Rapper. Either festival is worth a visit, depending on whether you prefer to hit the honky tonks of Lower Broad or camp in a field and do the dervish dance all night.

Chris Chamberlain is a food, drink, and travel writer based out of his hometown of Nashville. He's investigating cloning technology so that he can make it to all the happening events around town. See what he's doing or what he's missing on Twitter @CeeElCee.

