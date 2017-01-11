must-dos
Everything You Must Do in Nashville This Fall

Published On 08/31/2016
Live On The Green
Courtesy of Live On The Green

Everything You Must Do in Nashville This Fall

Published On 08/31/2016

This summer, we packed your social schedule with brilliant ways to beat the heat, from festivals to trips to nearby swimming holes to the city’s top rooftop bars for day drinking. Now that fall is quickly approaching, prepare for innumerable #foliage hashtags and welcome the changing seasons with these obviously must-do events.

30 Things to Do in Nashville for $10 or Less
Live on the Green
September
Live on the Green | Courtesy of Live on the Green
September
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 1-3
Public Square Park
Live on the Green closes its 2016 season with three nights of impressive lineups headlined by Young the Giant, Band of Horses, and Ben Harper.
Friday - Monday
Sep 2-5
Celebrate 50 years of fine "Southern Living"
Various locations
Southern Living and Nashville are celebrating the magazine's milestone anniversary with a variety of events, featuring the best Music City offerings in food, music, and art.
Saturday
Sep 3
Go interNASHional with your next food crawl
Nolensville Rd
Take a guided tour through Nashville's thriving immigrant community for a taste of authentic Mexican, Indian, Thai, and Middle Eastern cuisine.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 3-5
Grab your stein and lederhosen, it's that time of year
East Park, East Nashville
Why wait for October? Get a head start on the German beer-drinking/brat-eating season at Tennessee Volksfest.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 9-11
Enter a meatball-eating contest
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
The seventh annual Italian Lights Festival returns to the Bicentennial Mall with more grape stomping, bocce ball tournaments, and even bigger meatballs.
Saturday
Sep 10
Race for a cause at the seventh annual Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival
Cumberland River
This 250-meter race between the Shelby Street Bridge and Woodland Street Bridge celebrates an ancient Chinese tradition while benefitting the Cumberland River Compact.
Saturday
Sep 10
Wine and dine overlooking the Nashville skyline
Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge.
Taste wine, beer, and cuisine from around the world whilst enjoying the best view of Downtown Nashville
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Indulge in the ultimate food and wine weekend
Bicentennial Mall State Park
Each year, the Music City Food and Wine Festival gathers the rock stars of the culinary world for two full days of cooking demos, wine & spirits tastings, book signings, barbecues, and feasts alfresco.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-Oct 30
See the leaves change at Cheekwood
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens and Museum of Art
Cheekwood Harvest is a six-week celebration of all things fall with colorful florals -- 5,000 chrysanthemums planted in total! -- scarecrows, and a pumpkin patch.
Sunday - Monday
Sep 18-Oct 17
Snuggle under the stars with the classics
East Nashville
Having already featured The Blues Brothers, The Fifth Element, and Jaws this summer, Grassy Knoll Movie Nights promises more of your favorite films plus cooler weather.
Tuesday - Sunday
Sep 20-25
Mingle with the Americana stars
Various locations
The 17th annual Americana Music Festival and Conference will once again bring together thousands of industry insiders, fans, and the artists they love for a weeklong series of panels, workshops, and performances.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Support the local craft community.
Centennial Park
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair combines the finest Tennessee makers with artists from across the country to showcase their work.
Friday
Sep 30
Combine two Southern favorites in one tasty festival
Nashville Farmers Market
Sample bacon and BBQ bites from 25 Nashville restaurants and wash it down with top-shelf, barrel-aged spirits.
Oktoberfest
October
Kzenon/Shutterstock
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Shop the best in local fashion
Track One
Supported through the Nashville Fashion Alliance, The Wardrobe Project is a market for shoppers seeking designs from Nashville's most talented artists.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
Fall Fest at the home of the people's president
The Hermitage
Head to the home of Andrew Jackson for fall crafts, local eats, and live music in celebration of the changing seasons.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Drink to Nashville's oldest and largest festival
Germantown
Spanning 10 blocks over the course of three days, Nashville Oktoberfest is the premier celebration of German culture in Music City.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 14-16
Party like a bookworm
Various locations
The 28th annual Southern Festival of Books brings a weekend celebration of the written word with book signings, readings, and special events featuring a diverse collection of 200-plus authors from across the country.
Saturday
Oct 15
Toast to Tennessee libations
Two Rivers Mansion
Enjoy samples from more than a hundred different beers and select wines at the Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival.
Saturday
Oct 22
Enjoy the next beer festival with a massive tailgate party
Musicians Hall of Fame
Nashville Beerfest is the ultimate tailgate party with more than a hundred beers and giant screens projecting the day's top games.
CMA Awards
November
CMA Awards | Courtesy of CMA
November
Wednesday
Nov 2
Celebrate 50 years of country's biggest night
Bridgestone Arena
Get your tickets to the biggest party in country music for the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards with hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and one-of-a-kind performances by all your favorite artists.
Saturday
Nov 5
Gorge on unlimited bacon and beer
Nissan Stadium
Hop on this deliciously greasy booze-fueled train as the Bacon and Beer Classic rolls into Nashville. There'll be more than 30 local restaurants and 40 regional breweries on board. 
