Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Nashville This Winter

Nissan Stadium

There will actually be several days of official festivities in conjunction with Nashville’s biggest annual college sporting event. Teams from the SEC and either the ACC or Big Ten conferences will match up on the gridiron for the chance to be crowned Music City Bowl champion. Whether or not you have a dog in the hunt, it’s always fun to be a part of the big game.

