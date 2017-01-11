Remember last winter? When we were all caught off guard by 8in of snow and everybody was trapped in their houses for what seemed like a week? Don’t let that happen again. Make plans now to get out despite the chilly (and occasionally semi-treacherous) weather. Here’s everything you need to do this winter to self-rescue from hibernation.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Nashville This Winter
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Nashville This Winter
December
Thursday - Wednesday
Dec 1-21
Johnson Theater
Everything is better live, so eschew your normal marathon viewing of the classic holiday movie on TBS and watch Nashville Rep’s annual production of the story of Ralphie Parker and his dysfunctional family in the cozy confines of TPAC’s Johnson Theater.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-4
Hillsboro West End
Buy individual tickets or rent out the entire carriage for a tour of the neighborhood’s best holiday lights put up by overachievers who either decorate really early or left them up from last year. Blankets are provided to keep you cozy.
Saturday
Dec 3
Sevier Park
Local and regional craft breweries save some of its best beers to share with its fans at this popular beer festival that marks the end of the year’s tasting calendar. The atmosphere is convivial under the big tent as a wandering brass band provides the entertainment.
Saturday
Dec 3
War Memorial Auditorium
The Tennessee Performing Arts Center wants to make your holiday shopping a little less stressful by bringing together a group of local artisan vendors to show off their hand-crafted decorative items, glass and pottery, handmade candles, collectables, fabric art, jewelry and more. There will also be live musical performances to get you in the holiday mood.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-Jan 1
Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum
The grounds of Cheekwood are always beautiful, but when they are decorated with more than a million holiday lights, the result is breathtaking. Holiday carolers strolling the grounds, a s’more pit, and two actual reindeer complete the holiday tableau.
Monday
Dec 5
Well looky there, Kenny G has a new holiday album to pull from for his set list at the Ryman. In fact, he has multiple seasonal albums of material to sax you up with.
Monday
Dec 5
The Frist Center for the Visual Arts and Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery
The ratification of the 21st Amendment in 1933 ended more than a decade of Prohibition in the US, and more like 20 years in Tennessee. Since the building that houses the Frist was constructed in 1933 and the repeal made places like Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery legal, both of them have planned big shindigs to commemorate the day.
Wednesday - Wednesday
Dec 7-14
Ryman Auditorium
The husband and wife team of Vince Gill and Amy Grant take over the Ryman for a holiday residency throughout December. The dynamic duo will get you into the Christmas spirit with their renditions of holiday classics and new seasonal songs.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 9-10
Skyway Studios
We all wish we were hipper and more creative than we are. Luckily, the vendors at Porter Flea actually are super creative and crafty. Shop for handmade gifts that at least demonstrate you have good taste, even if you can’t thread a needle.
Saturday
Dec 10
Downtown
There are hundreds of Nashvillians looking to party while dressed in Santa suits they either rented or purchased cheap. What could go wrong? The revelers will take over multiple Downtown watering holes, so either join in or get the hell out of the way. Santa Clauses are coming to town!
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 15-18
Schermerhorn Symphony Hall
It’s ok if you’re surprised to discover that Handel’s “Messiah” is actually a 2+ hour oratorio. There’s some amazing music in the rest of the piece that you’re probably not familiar with yet, and bonus points, it’s in English!
Sunday
Dec 18
Soulshine Pizza
If you can’t run the 2.5 miles of this course -- no worries, you can walk it. Actually, they don’t mind if you just pay your registration fee, pick up your free hoodie, and simply enjoy the free beer. This is actually a toy drive barely disguised as a race, so just bring $35 in unwrapped toys and have a good time!
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 29-31
Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena
Widespread Panic takes over Downtown for three nights to end the year. After an opening show at the Mother Church, they move the party and amp up the light show for two nights at the ‘Stone. It’ll definitely be fun to see the difference between the performances.
Friday
Dec 30
Nissan Stadium
There will actually be several days of official festivities in conjunction with Nashville’s biggest annual college sporting event. Teams from the SEC and either the ACC or Big Ten conferences will match up on the gridiron for the chance to be crowned Music City Bowl champion. Whether or not you have a dog in the hunt, it’s always fun to be a part of the big game.
Saturday
Dec 31
Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park
New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday night this year, so there’s a lot of pressure to get it right. Take the planning onus off of yourself by joining thousands of your newest, closest friends at the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight, moved to Bicentennial Mall this year to make room for the bands, the fans, and the fireworks.
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Nissan Stadium
Special Olympics Tennessee is the beneficiary of the money raised by crazy folks who want the right to jump into a pool full of ice water in the parking lot at Nissan Stadium. Will you take the plunge?
Sunday
Jan 1
Bridgestone Arena
Beloved former Nashville Predator blueliner Shea Weber returns for his first visit to the only arena he called home before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban in the offseason. Come cheer Shea. Boo the Habs! And boo that miscreant, Radulov, who will also be making his first trip to Nashville since his inglorious second stint with the team in 2012.
Friday
Jan 6
Mercy Lounge
Appetite for Destruction, also know as NotQuiteGNR will be tearing the roof off as they rip through the greatest hits of Axel, Slash, Duff et al. All the rock without the worry of Axel not showing up! Get tickets asap.
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 7-8
Bridgestone Arena
We sincerely hope that one of your New Year’s resolutions was to watch more monster truck action, because some of the most famous car crushers in the business are kicking off the year at the Bridgestone Arena. Nothing like the conspicuous consumption of fossil fuels, amirite?
February
Thursday
Feb 2
Adventure Science Center
Getting to take over a children’s science museum after hours is cool. Drinking beer and wine while you do it is even cooler. Actually learning something while you party is the tops!
Saturday
Feb 11
Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park
Organizers promise that the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is “more than a race. It’s an experience.” Sure, a very cold experience, but at least you’re raising money for the Ronald McDonald House. That clown must have some fancy digs.
