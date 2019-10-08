The Spookiest, Booziest Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Nashville This Month

Nashville is already a party town, but as Halloween rolls around, it devolves into “Booze-ic City.” Never passing on the opportunity to dress up and do a little pub crawling, Downtown and the ‘burbs will be packed with costumed revelers visiting their favorite haunts. There are also plenty of tamer options if you’re not terrifying the neighbors. Whatever your favorite sort of treat is, here are the tricks to navigating the crowded Halloween calendar (and here's your guide to Nashville all fall long).
Show off your best costume at any of many Halloween-themed pub crawls
Now-October 31
Various locations
If you thought the number of drunken Santa frenzies around Downtown last winter was excessive, you might want to steer clear of Broadway for the next couple of weeks. But if you’re into costumed cavorting, make your pick from numerous opportunities with punny names like Trick or Drink, Crawl-O-Ween, Halloweekend, or the creatively named Halloween Bar Crawl. (Yeah, they dropped the ball on that last one.)
Cost: Starting at $10
Have your pants scared off at Devil’s Dungeon
Weekends through October, plus Halloween Night
East Nashville
One of Nashville’s oldest and most popular haunted houses, Devil’s Dungeon promises plenty of thrills and chills as you wander through the dark corridors of this massive complex filled with undead, scary clowns, and a pitch-black maze that you’ll need to navigate to escape a bloody fate.
Cost: $20-$35
Enter the world of Stranger Things at HQ Beerquarters
Through Halloween
Downtown
The entire building at HQ Beerquarters is going in costume as the Hawkins Arcade from that spooky throwback series, Stranger Things. The main bar will be revamped into the infamous Hawkins National Laboratory or you can hang in the Byers family living room with 200 feet of Christmas lights. If you’re brave enough, head upstairs which has been converted into The Upside Down filled with mysterious overgrowth and a life-sized demogorgon.
Cost: Free
Check out the funkiest undead horn section ever with Here Come the Mummies
October 25
Marathon Music Works
This band of costumed characters is known for their PG-13 dirty ditties and a groove that just won’t quit. Rumor has it that they dress like Tut on stage because some of them are touring musicians with other bands and don’t want to violate their performance contracts. Whatever the reason for the subterfuge, they can lay down some nasty funk and are scary good!
Cost: $30
Cruise the Cumberland incognito as part of the Costume Paddle
October 26
Cumberland River
Meet in costume at the boat ramp on the East Bank at Cumberland Park for a festive afternoon paddle upriver for a great view of Downtown. The event is free if you bring your own kayak or canoe, or you can make arrangements with Cumberland Kayak to rent all the gear you’ll need. (Except your costume. That’s on you.)
Cost: $32
Dig out your best ‘90s gear for Frighteen Ninety Nine
October 26
Germantown
It seems like nostalgia is in style for several Halloween events this year, but nobody can top this party at Von Elrod’s that actually features the former Mr. Britney Spears, Kevin Federline. Guests can party at eight bars with two stages of throwback performers playing all the hits. Wear your best costume for a chance at $1,000 in contest prizes.
Cost: $20
Remember how scary Y2K was supposed to be at I Know What You Did Last Halloween
October 26
Downtown
Acme Feed & Seed at the base of Broadway jumps on the oldies train with this ode to the '90s and the Aughts with two floors of fun and DJs spinning the wheels of steel to keep the party pumping. Reserve a VIP booth to hold space for you and your posse with extra party favors included.
Cost: $15 and up
Show off that dog costume your friends are tired of seeing at the Halloween Pooch Parade
October 26
West Nashville
Face it, nobody thinks that pet costume you roll out each Halloween is as cute as you think it is. (And that includes the dachshund you dress as a hot dog.) So why not get together with a bunch of like-minded pet lovers at Cheekwood to parade your pooches at this family-friendly event with AM and PM sessions? (Depending on whether Rufus is a morning dog or not.)
Cost: $15-$22
Take over both Floors of Tin Roof at the Halloween Bash on Broadway
October 26
Downtown
This party at Tin Roof on Broadway is an all-day/all-night affair with bands playing on both floors of the popular Downtown eatery and drinkery. They’ll also be offering drink specials, free candy, and other giveaways, plus a patio designed like The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Cost: Free
Spend a family-friendly afternoon on the grounds of Two Rivers at Halloween at the Mansion
October 26
Donelson
This day of family fun on the expansive estate of Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson should be a nice alternative to some of the more adult-centric activities planned for the Saturday before Halloween. (And you can always leave the kiddos with the sitter and head out after you’ve tired them out for the evening.) There will be all the stereotypical autumnal activities like pumpkin painting, hay rides, spooky stores, and a costume contest, so you won’t have to feel too guilty when you tuck them in and change into your sexy maid costume before hitting the town.
Cost: $10
Make your claim for the Iron Throne at the Ball at the Wall
October 26
Donelson
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be converted into the Realm of Westeros for this gathering of Game of Thrones devotees, which will be an excellent opportunity to show off your Hodor costume. In fact, the actor who portrayed the young Hodor on the series will be a featured celebrity guest, which gives you an idea of the star power this event is attracting. Rock your best cosplay, and maybe you can be the star of the show!
Cost: $25-$60
Partake in Nashville’s biggest Halloween block party with Demons on Demonbreun
October 26
Music Row
It’s the 10th anniversary of the biggest and best multi-venue Halloween celebration in town, and they’re pulling out all the stops for this year. In addition to drink specials and individual costume contests at many of the bars along the Demonbreun Hill strip, there will be bands and DJs providing the entertainment. Your admission covers the cover charge at all the venues, and if you pay for the Fast Pass you’ll get a free T-shirt and skip all the entry lines.
Cost: $15-$25
Help some deserving young ladies at the Top Buttons Nashville Halloween Fun Run
October 26
West Nashville
Dress up to help young women in need dress themselves at this festive 5K run through the woods of Warner Park to raise money to assist local youth acquire the resources they need to dress for success.
Cost: $30
Show off your sculpture skills at Butchertown Hall’s Pumpkin Contest
October 27
Germantown
The good folks at Butchertown Hall will provide the carving tools, and you can use one of their pumpkins or BYOP for a fun afternoon of gourd crafting. They’ll offer happy hour specials all night and award prizes for Scariest, Most Creative and Funniest pumpkins. Unleash your inner Rodin for the chance to win some gift cards.
Cost: Free
Party with Little Big Town at the Battle for the Bones
October 29
Downtown
Bobby Bones is on a roll, hosting a nationally syndicated radio show and acting as a permanent mentor of American Idol, so when he calls his friends to play a benefit show at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, they answer immediately. For the fifth year of this event, Little Big Town will headline along with other up-and-coming artists. It’ll be big fun!
Cost: $29.95–$98.95
Listen to local bands masquerade as other bands at the Halloween Costume Party at Springwater
October 30
West End/Vanderbilt
OK, it’s basically just a chance for bands to cover songs from some of their favorite artists, but since it’s Halloween season and the Springwater is the state’s oldest dive bar, it should be a hoot! Watch local groups do their best impersonations of Prince, The Pixies, and other bands while having a low-down dirty good time.
Cost: $5
Party for a cause at Nashville Horror Story
October 31
Wedgewood-Houston
With $4,000 in prize money in play for the costume contest, you know this isn’t your ordinary Halloween party. Did we mention it’s a fundraiser for the Bianca Paige Awareness Network whose goal is to educate and spread awareness to the community on HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ civil rights issues? So you know that the patrons will be fabulous and the drag show entertainment will be spectacular!
Cost: $55-$125
Enjoy classic cocktails in a spooky environment at the Liquor Lab Cocktail Festival
October 31 - November 1
Downtown
Liquor Lab normally puts on “edutainment” opportunities as part of their popular cocktail classes, but for two nights, the instructors just wanna party with you. They plan to transform their classrooms into a spooky “cocktail Coachella” while shaking and stirring up some of their favorite cocktails for guests to enjoy along with a buffet of treats from some of your favorite local restaurants plus live music.
Cost: $95
Go all Coco at the Day of the Dead Tequila Festival
November 1
The Pavilion East
This outdoor fiesta is dedicated to the lovely agave plant with more than 30 premium tequilas available for tasting. Your admission entitles you to multiple samples, plus there will be live music and tacos for sale. Feel free to come in costume and plan ahead to figure out a ride home.
Cost: $39
Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.