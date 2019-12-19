The Best New Year's Eve Parties in Nashville This Year

With so many opportunities for New Year’s revelry in Nashville, you’d think there'd be plenty of room for everyone and that you could probably wait until 7pm on the 31st to figure out where you want to ring in the new decade. But you’d be wrong. Nashville will be packed elbow to elbow for the big Music City Midnight celebration in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and in bars, clubs, and restaurants all over town, so you’d better get your act together now!
With so many choices, you probably need some guidance, so we’ve gathered together some of your best opportunities based on whether you want to get rowdy or enjoy a relatively chill New Year’s Eve in Music City. All you have to do is choose your own adventure and make those reservations or buy those tickets before they sell out. Read on and get ready to party!
For those who want to share the occasion with tens of thousands of their new best friends...
Experience the ultimate Nashville free party at Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight
Germantown
Keith Urban returns as headliner at this marathon celebration, starting at 4pm in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and this year he’ll be joined by a host of fellow local musical royalty. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Amanda Shires, the Fisk Jubilee Singers and other favorites from across the musical spectrum will entertain the assembled masses. It’s a long day and night, and neither chairs nor coolers are permitted, so wear comfortable shoes and cash to buy your booze from on-site vendors.
Cost: Free
For music fans who prefer to be indoors at the stroke of midnight…
Noodle dance your way into 2020 with Terrapin Station
This band of musicians who have either been members of the Grateful Dead or who are Dead-adjacent have been bringing their jams to audiences across the country since the turn of the century. Terrapin Station has headlined at festivals through the years, so it’s quite a coup that Nashville has attracted them to an intimate venue like the venerable Exit Inn for the big night. This one could go late into the morning, so pace yourself.
Cost: $25
Sing “Wagon Wheel” across two decades with Old Crow
Downtown
The Ryman probably won’t be the only venue where you’ll hear the Bob Dylan/Darius Rucker folksy anthem, but nobody’s version is more beloved than Old Crow Medicine Show’s. They’ll be bringing their bluegrass/folk flavor to Nashville along with country soul opener Yola for what should prove to be an entertaining evening of music and merriment.
Cost: $39.50 and up
Listen to the master storyteller John Prine at the Grand Ole Opry House
Donelson
We won’t guarantee that veteran singer/songwriter John Prine will make it to midnight, because, hey, he’s been doing this for many years, but he’ll certainly give his all for as long as he can. His clever compositions have inspired a generation of songsmiths, and his skewed view of humanity shines through in the songs he has written for himself and famous singers such as David Allan Coe, Bonnie Raitt, Don Williams, and Kris Kristofferson. Don’t miss out on this (or any) chance to see a true icon!
Cost: $81.50 and up
For those who want these '20s to roar like the 1920s…
Live the Dream at Stateside Kitchen
Downtown
All sorts of places are taking advantage of the '20s theme with Gatsby-esque New Year’s experiences, and Stateside Kitchen at the Dream Nashville Hotel may just be the most elegant of them all. Two dinner seatings will feature special menus prepared by the talented kitchen staff accompanied by live jazz from Muscadine Fives and Sam McCrary & The Mix. The 9pm seating will stretch past midnight and include a champagne toast. They’re also hosting a party for “flappers and dapper chaps” in their Dirty Little Secret lounge if you’re not looking for a full meal.
Cost: $60 and up
Be a Very Important P at Hard Rock Cafe
Downtown
They’ll be rocking hard on all three floors of the Hard Rock at the foot of Lower Broad, with multiple levels of VIP status available depending on your budget and how much of a baller you want to be. The Roaring '20s theme will flow throughout the building, and if you opt for the Super VIP Rooftop option, you’ll enjoy three hours of premium open bar while watching the craziness down below from a protected perch.
Cost: $125 and up
Live it up at Black Rabbit’s Gatsby Bash
Downtown
Black Rabbit always exudes a bit of a speakeasy vibe thanks to its location in a turn-of-the-century (19th century) building, and on NYE they are embracing their history with a full-on swanky fête. In addition to an oyster bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres, they’ll feature a roulette table and music from one of Nashville’s favorite party bands, The Willies.
Cost: $100
Visit Gatsby’s House at Omni Nashville
SoBro
That Jay Gatsby dude sure gets around on New Year’s Eve, but the luxurious Omni Nashville hotel is the only spot that claims to be his home base that night. They’re setting up party spots all over the hotel with multiple open bars, a VIP ballroom extravaganza, casino games, and '20s music to get you in the mood. Like at most of these events, the more you pay, the better access you’ll receive, so choose accordingly.
Cost: $99 and up
For those who want to celebrate at a hotel, because you never know what will happen…
There are so many soirees planned for boutique hotels and luxury properties all over town that we could never mention them all (or would you want to read them all… ) Depending on your desired neighborhood or budget, there’s something for everyone. If you’re planning to join in the fun downtown, check out the offers at the Fairlane, Noelle, L27 at the Westin, Bobby or Holston House. The Thompson in the Gulch has separate parties planned for their rooftop bar LA Jackson and their ground floor Marsh House. For a party in the ‘burbs, the lovely new Curio Collection property in downtown Franklin, The Harpeth would love to show off their new digs for the New Year at their “Bet on 2020” Casino Night.
Cost: Various
For those you want to forget about 2019 at a special fine-dining opportunity…
Pass into 2020 like 007 at Bourbon Steak
SoBro
There’s no better vantage point of downtown Nashville than from Bourbon Steak, high atop the JW Marriott. For a literally elevated NYE experience, make reservations for their “Shaken, not Stirred James Bond Affair.” Guests are expected to dress to impress for two seatings of dinner, the first at 5pm for early birds seeking a four-course dinner and an early bedtime followed by a more extensive five-course option at 7:30pm that will end in time for attendees to paint the town red before midnight.
Cost: $225 and up
Enjoy a luxury restaurant crawl at 404 Kitchen and Adele’s
The Gulch
The 404 Kitchen offers choices with an à la carte menu from 5pm until 8pm featuring dishes like braised rabbit and black angus filet Oscar or a prix fixe four-course gala dinner menu starting at 9pm. At the end of the meal, guests can opt to stay and party while a DJ pumps up the jams or take a free shuttle over to 404’s sister restaurant Adele’s for their Garage Afterparty with a champagne toast and dance music until the wee hours.
Cost: $95 and up
Dine in the most elegant Woolworth ever
Downtown
Woolworth on 5th takes pride in their accurate recreation of the original lunch counter that was so important to the struggle for civil rights in Nashville and the South during the 1960s, but for New Year’s they are planning to gussy up the joint a bit for a big celebration. Your ticket to the Black & Gold Masquerade offers access to both the main dining room and basement ballroom, complimentary food buffets, live feeds of two national ball drops and two different music options from a DJ upstairs and a party band in the ballroom. Fancy black, white, or gold attire is suggested and masks are strongly encouraged.
Cost: $100 and up
