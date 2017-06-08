The Nashville Summer Outdoor Movie Calendar

There’s nothing quite like a movie under the stars. Roll out the blanket, bring cash for the food trucks, maybe smuggle in some boxed wine, and join your fellow Nashville cinephiles outdoors this summer at these great screenings.
Rogue One Pack a picnic or order from food trucks like Retro Sno to The Grilled Cheeserie every Thursday in Elmington Park this month.
Rogue One Elmington Park Pack a picnic or order from food trucks like Retro Sno to The Grilled Cheeserie every Thursday in Elmington Park this month.
Moana At Leipers, you can get $3 burgers, $1 nachos, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1.50 popcorn to go along with a free movie every Friday at 8PM.
Moana Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater At Leipers, you can get $3 burgers, $1 nachos, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1.50 popcorn to go along with a free movie every Friday at 8PM.
Minions Murfreesboro’s Movies Under the Stars series features one film shown at a different park around town every Monday through Friday.
Minions Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars Murfreesboro’s Movies Under the Stars series features one film shown at a different park around town every Monday through Friday.
Secret Life of Pets Elmington Park
Beauty and the Beast Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
Back to the Future Elmington Park
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinkerton Park
Shrek The zoo has games on Festival Field, face-painting, a carousel, a zipline, and concessions at its summer Zoovie Nights. It’s free for members or with a day pass, and $6 for non-members who get there after 6pm.
Shrek Nashville Zoo The zoo has games on Festival Field, face-painting, a carousel, a zipline, and concessions at its summer Zoovie Nights. It’s free for members or with a day pass, and $6 for non-members who get there after 6pm.
Monster Trucks Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
The Jungle Book Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars
Sing The park’s Music and a Movie series features performances from a local band followed by screenings of animated movies in the amphitheater.
Sing Charlie Daniels Park The park’s Music and a Movie series features performances from a local band followed by screenings of animated movies in the amphitheater.
The Polar Express Chill out next to the wavepool for the park’s Dive-In movies series. Screenings are free for season pass holders, guests staying at the resort, and anyone with a waterpark day pass.
The Polar Express Nashville Shores Chill out next to the wavepool for the park’s Dive-In movies series. Screenings are free for season pass holders, guests staying at the resort, and anyone with a waterpark day pass.
Finding Dory Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars
Central Intelligence This screening of the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart flick has the same amenities you’ll find at the Pinkerton Park events, only it’s limited to people 21 and over for a more raucous time.
Central Intelligence Eastern Flank Event Facility This screening of the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart flick has the same amenities you’ll find at the Pinkerton Park events, only it’s limited to people 21 and over for a more raucous time.
Finding Dory Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
Finding Dory Nashville Shores
Inside Out Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars
The Jungle Book Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
The Great Gilly Hopkins Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars
Angry Birds Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
Secret Life of Pets Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
Finding Dory Charlie Daniels Park
A Dog’s Purpose Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater
