The Nashville Summer Outdoor Movie Calendar

Nashville Summer Outdoor Movie Screenings
Nashville Scene's Movies In The Park

There’s nothing quite like a movie under the stars. Roll out the blanket, bring cash for the food trucks, maybe smuggle in some boxed wine, and join your fellow Nashville cinephiles outdoors this summer at these great screenings.

Beauty And The Beast
Jun 8 Thu

Rogue One Pack a picnic or order from food trucks like Retro Sno to The Grilled Cheeserie every Thursday in Elmington Park this month.

Elmington Park

Jun 9 Fri

Sing Franklin’s Pinkerton Park lets you bring your own food or order from the concession stand at these family-friendly evenings.

Pinkerton Park

Jun 9 Fri

Moana At Leipers, you can get $3 burgers, $1 nachos, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1.50 popcorn to go along with a free movie every Friday at 8PM.

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jun 12-19

Minions Murfreesboro’s Movies Under the Stars series features one film shown at a different park around town every Monday through Friday.  

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jun 15 Thu

Secret Life of Pets

Elmington Park

Jun 16 Fri

Beauty and the Beast

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jun 19-26

Penelope

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jun 22 Thu

Back to the Future

Elmington Park

Jun 23 Fri

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Pinkerton Park

Jun 23 Fri

Shrek The zoo has games on Festival Field, face-painting, a carousel, a zipline, and concessions at its summer Zoovie Nights. It’s free for members or with a day pass, and $6 for non-members who get there after 6pm.

Nashville Zoo

Jun 23 Fri

Monster Trucks

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jun 26-Jul 2

The BFG
 

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jun 30 Fri

Storks

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Rogue One
Jul 3-10

The Jungle Book

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jul 7 Fri

Rogue One

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jul 7 Fri

Sing The park’s Music and a Movie series features performances from a local band followed by screenings of animated movies in the amphitheater.

Charlie Daniels Park

Jul 7 Fri

The Polar Express Chill out next to the wavepool for the park’s Dive-In movies series. Screenings are free for season pass holders, guests staying at the resort, and anyone with a waterpark day pass.

Nashville Shores

Jul 10-17

Finding Dory

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jul 14 Fri

Central Intelligence This screening of the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart flick has the same amenities you’ll find at the Pinkerton Park events, only it’s limited to people 21 and over for a more raucous time.  

Eastern Flank Event Facility

Jul 14 Fri

Finding Dory

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jul 14 Fri

Finding Dory

Nashville Shores

Jul 17-24

Inside Out

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jul 21 Fri

The Jungle Book

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jul 21 Fri

Rogue One

Nashville Shores

Jul 24-31

The Great Gilly Hopkins

Murfreesboro Movies Under the Stars

Jul 28 Fri

Angry Birds

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Jul 28 Fri

Moana

Nashville Shores

Finding Dory
Aug 4 Fri

Sing

Nashville Shores

Aug 4 Fri

Secret Life of Pets

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Aug 4 Fri

Finding Dory

Charlie Daniels Park

Aug 11 Fri

A Dog’s Purpose

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Aug 18 Fri

Rock Dog

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Aug 25 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Leipers Fork Lawnchair Theater

Zootopia
Sep 1 Fri

Zootopia

Nashville Zoo

Sep 2 Sat

Storks

Charlie Daniels Park

