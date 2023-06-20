With the Tennessee Drag Ban Struck Down, Nashville Pride Is Back and Better Than Ever

When US District Judge Thomas Parker struck down Tennessee’s drag ban bill on June 3, ruling it both unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad, it reaffirmed what Mac Huffington already knew. “We knew in our hearts it was unconstitutional, but to have the judge declare it makes it more fulfilling for us,” said Huffington, whose 25-year involvement with Nashville Pride includes her current tenure as President of the organization and owner of Mac Productions, which specializes in putting on drag shows. “This gives the community a lot of excitement, and a lot of hope. I want people to know that now more than ever is the time to come to Pride, support, celebrate, and be yourself. This is what we’re fighting for, this is what we’re rallying about, this is the purpose of the festival, to be able to be yourself and laugh and love and have fun in a safe place. More than ever, this is the time to spread love.”

The bill, formally submitted as SB0003, threatened to jeopardize all drag performances in the Volunteer State and especially at Nashville Pride, which is scheduled to begin June 24 at the Bicentennial Capitol State Mall Park. Along with being considered an attack on the livelihoods of many performers, the introduction and passing of the initial bill caused angst among the drag community in large part due to the ambiguity. Performers, organizers, and venue owners all had to contend with a bill that, as written, was short on details and long on consequences—a first violation was categorized as a Class A misdemeanor (punishable by a max fine of $2,500 or a year-long prison sentence) and a second violation would’ve triggered a maximum of six years in prison as a Class E felony. “When it was so ambiguously written, the law didn’t just stop at drag,” said Noel Cummings, a Clarksville-based drag performer scheduled to hit the Stonewall Stage June 24 - 25 and who performs across Tennessee and Kentucky. “The law simply read ‘anything on public property.’ If I’m driving down the road and my windows aren’t sufficiently tinted and there’s someone who agrees with all this looks at you in the car and decides ‘This road is public and my child could see them,’ I could have someone call the cops on me as I’m driving to a gig? I could get fined or go to jail, just for existing? It was scary to leave my house sometimes.” The LGBTQ+ community in Nashville and the greater Middle Tennessee area has long contended with and prioritized safety issues for performers, patrons, and events. The addition of potential legal ramifications was cause for pause, as much for confusion as anything according to Huffington. Reported issues at otherevents didn’t provide much clarity or ease potential consternation either. And of course, there was the omnipresent worry of actual, physical violence. Cummings reported members of the far-right neofascist group the Proud Boys appeared at an event. The community remained undaunted because, as Nashville Pride Board Member Brady Ruffin put it, “[Just as] we’re no stranger to adjustment, we’re no stranger to hate either.” “The people against equality and against the fair treatment of our community, it seems like they’re a little more emboldened and a little louder [this year],” Ruffin continued. “Our queer community in Nashville and Middle Tennessee is resilient and understands this isn’t new. It’s not the first time we’ve heard stuff like this and it won’t be the last, even if the concerns have been amplified this year.”

Huffington, Ruffin, and other event organizers worry that even after the drag bill was struck down, there could be residual angst among performers and attendees at this year’s Nashville Pride celebration. A common refrain was the focus on increased security for the event; they want everyone involved to feel safe to be their authentic selves every year, and especially after a period fraught with uncertainty. As an event that prioritizes inclusion, safety, and comfort for all attendees, Huffington hopes that being out, proud, supportive, and/or excited at Nashville Pride outweighs other concerns for everyone in attendance but acknowledged the reality of how the issues raised in the last few months might weigh on any who attend. “I love Pride and I always have,” Huffington said. “The overturn [of the drag ban] is an extra motivator [this year]; there will be people who might be fearful who also want to celebrate the overturn and Pride and that being authentic is still okay and has always been okay. We want to give those people a place where they feel comfortable to be who they are.” The striking down of the drag ban has left the community with feelings of hope and joy after a period of uncertainty. The win is a win for equality and LGBTQ+ rights, but another challenge is always on the horizon. “It is a triumph for the moment,” Cummings said. “It needs to be acknowledged that we are proud and we are here, but it is far from over. We’re here to make sure that everyone finds their safe space, has a great time, and gets to celebrate themselves.” Nashville Pride begins June 24 in Bicentennial Capitol State Mall Park in Nashville. For more information on the event, including scheduled performers, visit www.nashvillepride.org.

Colby Wilson is a Thrillist contributor.