Nashville's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2016

If you find yourself looking for a low-key evening -- between all the action-packed, completely awesome can’t-miss events happening in Nashville this summer -- there’s nothing quite like a movie under the stars. Roll out the blanket, bring cash for the food trucks (or just smuggle in some boxed wine), and prepare to test your movie quote skills with your fellow cinephile Nashvillians.
Note: not all movie schedules have been released yet, so this list will be updated periodically. Check back in later for even more flicks to catch this summer!
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
The Little Rascals Join Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and the rest of the gang and pledge your allegiance to the “He-man Womun Haters Club.”
Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Mon
Aladdin It’s true, you ain’t never had a friend till you’ve had a giant, blue genie with a bald ponytail and Fu Manchu mustache asking you to rub his lamp. Disney was weird.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Finding Nemo Is the heat outside getting you down? Take Dory’s advice and “just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming... ”
Elmington Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Mon
Paddington It doesn’t get much cuter than a stuffed bear in a raincoat and boots.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Thu
Pitch Perfect 2 The Barden Bellas are finding their harmony on a redemption tour, following an unfortunate “Muffgate” scandal.
Elmington Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Mon
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Makes your bad day of traffic, bills, and turning in reports late look like child’s play.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Thu
Star Wars: The Force Awakens The next installment in the saga, leaving us with so many unanswered questions: Who is Rey? Who is Supreme Leader Snoke? What drove Ben to become Rylo Ken? And why does Harrison Ford still look so damn good?
Elmington Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Kung Fu Panda Jack Black simultaneously entertains adults and children in this animated classic about a clumsy panda and an unlikely hero.
Nashville Zoo
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Mon
The Apple Dumpling Gang Shock your kid’s attention span with this throwback film pre-Pixar.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Hotel Transylvania 2 All the same fun-loving monsters, werewolves, vampires, and mummies return for the sequel in this slapstick comedy about a ghoul-filled hotel run by Adam Sandler’s Dracula.
Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Back to the Future Hop in your DeLorean, gun it to 88, and revisit your childhood crush on a Tiger Beat-era MJF.
Pinkerton Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Goosebumps Popular book series reminding generation after generation that you should never look under the bed, in the closet, or... anywhere, since nowhere is safe after dark.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, RIchard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
Flipper's New Adventure An innocent summertime story of a boy and his marine mammal friend, long before dolphins got a bad rap for being freaky horny sea predators.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Mon
WALL-E One of the best-reviewed Pixar movies about a trash-collecting robot proves that even in a post-apocalyptic world, all you need is love.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Mon
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids When Rick Moranis’ shrink ray finally works, his kids get a terrifying view of the world from an ant’s perspective, not to mention their '80s shag carpet.
Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Inside Out All the therapy in the world couldn’t explain the complexity of human emotion better than this popular Pixar flick.
Pinkerton Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Minions Here’s another chance this summer to see Bob, Kevin, and Stuart, and try to decipher the Minion language for yourself.
Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
How to Train Your Dragon 2 A young viking learns to never judge a book by its cover... and by book, we mean dragon.
Nashville Zoo
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Pan Joe Wright’s take on the classic Peter Pan tale with Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard and Garrett Hedlund as a young Captain Hook.
Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater
