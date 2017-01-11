Nashville's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2016

If you find yourself looking for a low-key evening -- between all the action-packed, completely awesome can’t-miss events happening in Nashville this summer -- there’s nothing quite like a movie under the stars. Roll out the blanket, bring cash for the food trucks (or just smuggle in some boxed wine), and prepare to test your movie quote skills with your fellow cinephile Nashvillians.

Note: not all movie schedules have been released yet, so this list will be updated periodically. Check back in later for even more flicks to catch this summer!