Nashville's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2016

Published On 05/18/2016
Nashville Zoo movies
Nashville Zoo

If you find yourself looking for a low-key evening -- between all the action-packed, completely awesome can’t-miss events happening in Nashville this summer -- there’s nothing quite like a movie under the stars. Roll out the blanket, bring cash for the food trucks (or just smuggle in some boxed wine), and prepare to test your movie quote skills with your fellow cinephile Nashvillians.

Note: not all movie schedules have been released yet, so this list will be updated periodically. Check back in later for even more flicks to catch this summer!  

Space Jam
Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Minions The prequel to Despicable Me tells the origin story of the world’s smallest, clumsiest, and most lovable villains.

Nashville Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Space Jam American treasures unite on the big screen: Bugs Bunny, Bill Murray, Newman, and Michael Jordan (the Jumpman).

Elmington Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

The Little Rascals Join Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and the rest of the gang and pledge your allegiance to the “He-man Womun Haters Club.”

Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Aladdin It’s true, you ain’t never had a friend till you’ve had a giant, blue genie with a bald ponytail and Fu Manchu mustache asking you to rub his lamp. Disney was weird.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Finding Nemo Is the heat outside getting you down? Take Dory’s advice and “just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming... ”

Elmington Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Paddington It doesn’t get much cuter than a stuffed bear in a raincoat and boots.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Pitch Perfect 2 The Barden Bellas are finding their harmony on a redemption tour, following an unfortunate “Muffgate” scandal.

Elmington Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Makes your bad day of traffic, bills, and turning in reports late look like child’s play.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Star Wars: The Force Awakens The next installment in the saga, leaving us with so many unanswered questions: Who is Rey? Who is Supreme Leader Snoke? What drove Ben to become Rylo Ken? And why does Harrison Ford still look so damn good?

Elmington Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Hook Robin Williams returns to Neverland -- and his green tights -- to rally the Lost Boys and battle his nemesis, Captain Hook.

Pinkerton Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Kung Fu Panda Jack Black simultaneously entertains adults and children in this animated classic about a clumsy panda and an unlikely hero.

Nashville Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

The Apple Dumpling Gang Shock your kid’s attention span with this throwback film pre-Pixar.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Inside Out
Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Hotel Transylvania 2 All the same fun-loving monsters, werewolves, vampires, and mummies return for the sequel in this slapstick comedy about a ghoul-filled hotel run by Adam Sandler’s Dracula.

Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Back to the Future Hop in your DeLorean, gun it to 88, and revisit your childhood crush on a Tiger Beat-era MJF.

Pinkerton Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Goosebumps Popular book series reminding generation after generation that you should never look under the bed, in the closet, or... anywhere, since nowhere is safe after dark.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, RIchard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Flipper's New Adventure An innocent summertime story of a boy and his marine mammal friend, long before dolphins got a bad rap for being freaky horny sea predators.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

WALL-E One of the best-reviewed Pixar movies about a trash-collecting robot proves that even in a post-apocalyptic world, all you need is love.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids When Rick Moranis’ shrink ray finally works, his kids get a terrifying view of the world from an ant’s perspective, not to mention their '80s shag carpet.

Cason Lane Trailhead, Cannonsburgh Village, Richard Siegel Park, Mitchell Neilson Primary, Hobgood Elementary

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Inside Out All the therapy in the world couldn’t explain the complexity of human emotion better than this popular Pixar flick.

Pinkerton Park

Minions
Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Minions Here’s another chance this summer to see Bob, Kevin, and Stuart, and try to decipher the Minion language for yourself.

Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon 2 A young viking learns to never judge a book by its cover... and by book, we mean dragon.

Nashville Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Pan Joe Wright’s take on the classic Peter Pan tale with Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard and Garrett Hedlund as a young Captain Hook.

Charlie Daniels Park amphitheater

