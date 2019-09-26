Not every event happening in Nashville this weekend revolves around German beer, just most of them. When it’s Oktoberfest season, you just have to embrace it. If beer’s not your thing, however, you can always check out a local theater group, enjoy a true farm dinner, or take your dog for a day out. You might want to grab a nap on Thursday afternoon to get ready, just sayin’... Here's everything you need to do in Nashville this weekend (and here's what you need to do all fall long).
Take a trip to Urinetown with the Nashville Rep
Thursday, September 27 - Sunday September 29
TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Theater
This is the final weekend to catch the Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production of Urinetown, a hilarious farce of a play set in a not-so-distant (fictional?) future where a horrible drought has forced the government to declare a ban on all private toilets. Some of the situations hit a little too close to home, but it will leave you thinking and laughing and appreciating your own loo.
Cost: $25-$60
Restock your sock drawer at the Nashville flea market
Thursday, September 27 - Sunday, September 29
Tennessee State Fairgrounds
It’s not true that all they sell at the monthly flea market is bags of tube socks, but you certainly can get some good deals on them there. Truthfully, there’s a lot more to buy, including arts and crafts from local vendors, antiques, food items, and more. September’s market theme is the wonderfully redundant “Fall into Autumn,” so we’re guessing there will be some pumpkin spice candles to be found.
Cost: Free
Savor the Taste of the States with your friends at Thrillist
Friday, September 27
Cannery Ballroom
Thrillist is traveling the country showcasing the best in regional food, and their Nashville stop will feature some local favorite restaurants serving up pizza, barbecue, donuts, and sushi. Of course there will be live music and drinks as well, because this is Nashville after all.
Cost: $45
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Bavarian Bierhaus
Friday, September 27
Opry Mills
Nashville’s most authentic beer hall is actually located on the outer edges of Opry Mills mall, but once you enter the doors, you’ll forget about the retail craziness you had to walk through to get there. With beers and food that are authentic to Alemania, the Bavarian Bierhaus celebrates Oktoberfest in a big way. In addition to food and drink specials, there will be live music and a special festbier keg tapping on Friday night.
Cost: Free
See Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty” at the Bridgestone
Friday, September 27
Bridgestone Arena
Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher probably made some opponents cry back when he was the captain of the Nashville Predators hockey club, but we doubt they “cried pretty” like the title of the former American Idol winner’s latest tours. Underwood will bring her powerful voice and rollicking stage show to a stage set up over the Preds’ ice for one night only.
Cost: $81-$131
Take a little jog for a Good Cause
Saturday, September 28
Nissan Stadium
Starting and finishing at the home of the Titans, this fun 5K walk/run helps to raise funds for St. Jude and their efforts to treat ill children from all over without ever sending their families a bill. While 3.1 miles sounds like a schlep, but it’s nothing compared to helping out a child in need. You’re sure to feel better about yourself at the end of the day!
Cost: $10-$20
Take man’s best friend to not one, but two soirees
Saturday, September 28
Loews Vanderbilt and the Hermitage
It truly is a dog’s day as one of Nashville’s finer hotels and the home of a former president have declared that pups are worth celebrating on the same Saturday. At Loews, their “Paws on the Patio” event features food and drink for dogs and owners plus A Doggy Dig where pups can dive in for prizes, an obstacle course, and a doggy kissing booth. At the Hermitage, which Andrew Jackson called home, you can bring your pet to roam the grounds with you or take part in a special “Hounds Hike” walking tour of the estate.
Cost: $8-$28
Get your Oom-Pah on at Smith & Lentz
Saturday, September 28
East Nashville
It seems like Nashville can’t get enough of celebrating German heritage, especially if there is beer involved. At Smith & Lentz, they’ll be selling commemorative 1-liter Oktoberfest steins that you can use to get discounted refills of special beers all day long. There will be plenty of bratwurst and sauerkraut to fill you up as you fill and empty that stein, plus contests throughout the event.
Cost: $18-$23
Eat on the farm and off the farm at the Ring the Bell Dinner
Sunday, September 29
North Nashville
It’s not well-known, but there are still many acres of working farms inside Nashville city limits. The Ring the Bell Dinner seeks to publicize and preserve the importance of farmers working in the Bells Bend area of Davidson County with this gala dinner at Whooping Crane Farm where local chefs will create a meal served under the stars using the bounty of produce from local organic farms. Enjoy food, drink, and old-timey music from a local band while gathering around the firepits.
Cost: $225
Show your gold at PredsFest
Sunday, September 29
Bridgestone Arena
To commemorate dropping the puck on another NHL season, the Predators invite their fans to their home barn for the second annual PredsFest. It will be a festive family-friendly afternoon with player appearances, live performances by Moon Taxi and Yacht Rock Revue, a used-equipment sale, and generally getting everybody pumped up for another run at Lord Stanley’s Cup. Go Preds!
Cost: Free
