Everything You Need to Do in Nashville This Weekend

From Cher to Shakespeare to songwriters to bullriders, it’s going to be an entertaining weekend in Music City. There’s no shortage of music, of course, including a couple of al fresco options, and Nashvillians will have plenty of chances to eat, drink, and be merry. Clear your calendar and fill it up with these summer events -- while the summer's still around to enjoy.
Get a little Clueless at TailGate Brewery
Friday, August 23
TailGate Brewery West
TailGate’s production brewery location in West Nashville has long been a family-friendly destination, and their summer movie nights draw big crowds to watch them project films on a large outdoor screen while viewers enjoy food, beer, and soft drinks from the bar. In the event of inclement weather, they’ll move the party indoors.
Cost: Free
Eat right and eat well at the Channeling Vegan Dinner at Hotel Indigo
Friday, August 23
Hotel Indigo Downtown
Some people object to associating veganism with more mystical lifestyles, but this event leans right into the idea. In addition to six courses of delicious plant-based dishes, there will be roving psychics and tarot card readers to divine while you dine.
Cost: $75
Witness the Best of the Bard at ONEC1TY’s Shakespeare in the Park
Friday, August 23 - Sunday, September 22
The Yard at ONEC1TY
Nashville Shakespeare Festival drops The Tempest’s anchor in a new port this year as they move for the first time from Centennial Park to the ONEC1TY complex off of Charlotte Avenue. Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors and restaurants as you stretch out on a blanket to enjoy watching Shakespeare’s tragicomedy performed by a talented cast.
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Enjoy the sounds of Songwriters Under the Stars
Friday, August 23 - Saturday, August 24
Cheekwood
The pastoral Swan Lawn at Cheekwood will be the setting for an evening of music from some of Music City’s most talented songsmiths, including Chris DeStefano, Tom Douglas, and Josh Osborne as they perform some of the hits they wrote for major country stars like Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan. Food and drink vendors will be on hand to provide ready made picnics for attendees.
Cost: $45-$55
Pass a cheesy afternoon at Superica’s Grand Opening Party
Saturday, August 24
Superica
The new cantina in the Gulch has been open for a few weeks, drawing big crowds for their delicious take on Tex-Mex cuisine. Now that they’ve got their feet under them, Superica is inviting the public in for a celebration with free tacos al carbon and live music.
Cost: Free
Listen to the bluegrass take flight at the Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party
Saturday, August 24
Shelby Bottoms
The retired Cornelia Fort Airport on the edge of Shelby Park will host another in their series of summer bluegrass jams. Bring an instrument and join one of the impromptu performing groups to play along, and you’ll earn a free drink ticket for your efforts. The headline act will be Michigan Rattlers.
Cost: $5-$12
Find some Fashion for a Fraction
Saturday, August 24
City Winery
Fashion for a Fraction brings Nashville’s best designer boutiques together for a one day sale of some of their best fun and funky clothing and accessories. Sip on mimosas while you shop for that perfect outfit at deep discounts.
Cost: $10-$25
Feed your ears at the WPLN Podcast Party
Saturday, August 24
Nashville Children's Theatre
Nashville’s NPR station produces some fascinating podcasts, and this fundraiser offers listeners the opportunity to see the faces behind the voices as part of live performances. Drinks and small bites will be available at the event, so come thirsty for some knowledge at this live variety show.
Cost: $25-$75
Scream “Buck Yeah!” at the PBR Music City Knock-out
Saturday, August 24 - Sunday, August 25
Bridgestone Arena
The nation’s top bull riders and baddest bulls come together for a two-night head-to-head bracketed elimination event presented by the Professional Bull Riders organization. In the end, one rider will be named the winner and take home a huge cash prize. And hopefully they won’t be too saddlesore to enjoy it!
Cost: $15-$115
Watch the Titans tackle the Steelers, or at least try to...
Sunday, August 25
Nissan Stadium
The third game of the NFL preseason is traditionally the one which the starters play the longest before giving way to second teamers and the measuring stick of the success of weeks of hard training. The Titans are hosting their long-time rivals from Pittsburgh in what should prove to be the most compelling game until the regular season kicks off next month.
Cost: $27-$179
Hear Nashville’s music industry recognize their best at the NIMA Awards
Sunday, August 25
AC Hotel by Marriott
The 21st floor ballroom of the AC Hotel is an appropriate venue for this awards ceremony since it recognizes the pinnacle of the local music industry. Dress to impress at this classy event where area bands from many musical genres will perform, and awards will be handed out in more than 30 categories.
Cost: $30
