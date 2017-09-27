Everything You Must Do in Nashville This Fall

Fall may be the best time to be in Nashville (unless you have pollen allergies, then you might want to get outta town for a few months). Between a packed music and festival lineup and the ton of sporting events coming to Music City, you're going to keep busy. Get ready to pack your social calendar this autumn.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Find art that doesn't match the couch at the Tennessee Craft Fair
Centennial Park
This juried art show features handmade crafts from across the state. It's all gorgeous, quality stuff -- pottery, paintings, knives, etc. -- so don’t come looking for a UT Vols steering wheel cover or a cheese plate made out of a melted Absolut bottle.
Cost: Admission is free
Saturday
Sep 23
Catch bluegrass in the coolest location: An abandoned airport
Cornelia Fort Airpark
Although planes don’t use this old airport near Shelby Park anymore, it’s still a fantastic venue for the Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party. Local bands and craft beer and food vendors provide the fun. Amateur musicians are invited to bring an instrument and jam for an extra drink ticket.
Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Saturday
Sep 23
Riverfront Park
The rules at this Red Bull-sponsored happening are simple: 1) Build something you can ride off of a 30-foot launchpad over the Cumberland River. 2) Jump aboard and push off. 3) Don’t drown. It should make for quite the spectacle for the thousands lining the riverbank.
Cost: This spectacle is free to watch and people-watch
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Bring sexy back at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
The Park at Harlinsdale
The second year of this festival brings a strong lineup of musical talent, including The Avett Brothers, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, and Trombone Shorty. The biggest buzz, however, has been (rumored part-time Middle Tennessee resident) Justin Timberlake appearing as the headliner.
Cost: $150 for day passes; $275 for the weekend
Sunday
Sep 24
Taste juicy cuts of beef and get a free cast-iron skillet
Green Door Gourmet
The best skillets in the world come from Lodge Cast Iron in South Pittsburg, and every attendee at Seasoned and Seared -- four-course produce and red meat dinner co-sponsored by the BEEFoundation -- will go home with a free frying pan.
Cost: $100
Wednesday
Sep 27
Toast the farmers at the Nashville Farmers Market Farmhand Dinner
Nashville Farmers Market
Fifteen of Nashville’s best chefs square up to present a banquet of dishes made using fresh ingredients from the area’s bountiful farms. The farmers will be the guests of honor at the dinner, so go meet a grower!
Cost: $100 for general admission
Friday
Sep 29
First Tennessee Park
The Kings bring their traveling road show to the home of the Nashville Sounds. The minor league baseball season will be over by then, but please don’t rip up their pretty outfield with all the dancing you'll do.
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Friday
Sep 29
Nashville Farmers' Market
This event’s name says it all, and the grounds of the NFM will be covered up with vendors offering up free samples of strong spirits and smoky meats. Stock up on some Lipitor on the way home.
Cost: $40
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 5-8
Historic Germantown
Nashville’s oldest and biggest festival brings thousands of people to the trendy Germantown neighborhood north of downtown for a weekend of music, food and plenty of beers.
Cost: Individual specials vary throughout Germantown, but the VIP pass is $115
Tuesday
Oct 10
Help the Predators hoist the Western Conference Championship banner
Bridgestone Arena
While the Preds' playoff run last year ended just short of bringing home the Stanley Cup, there will be plenty to celebrate on opening night of the 2017-18 home season. Plus, you can boo the Flyers, aka that other team from Pennsylvania.
Cost: Tickets start at $67
Friday - Saturday
Oct 13-14
Bridgestone Arena
Chris Stapleton will bring his version of country soul and a smoking band, so come ready to be rocked. (This is a good alternative to that sold-out Jason Isbell show everyone will be talking about.)
Cost: Tickets start at $66
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
See more than 200 authors at the Southern Festival of Books
Legislative Plaza
Nashville’s annual celebration of the written word returns to Downtown with author readings, book signings, and panel discussions featuring some of the icons of Southern literature and nonfiction.
Cost: Most of the events are free
Saturday
Oct 21
Arteries still pumping? Hit up the Bacon and Beer Classic.
Nissan Stadium
Let’s hope you don’t schedule your annual physical for late October, because after the Bacon and Barrel event and this pork-a-palooza, your bloodstream is gonna look like popcorn butter. But it’ll be worth it.
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Saturday
Oct 28
Marathon Music Works
Even though their identities are obscured by creepy bandage wraps, it’s obvious that the soulful horn band Here Come the Mummies is made up of some of Nashville’s best touring and studio musicians. Rumor has it that they play incognito to avoid violating record contracts, but their grooves are addictive, and this pre-Halloween show should be a blast.
Cost: $32
Saturday
Nov 4
Edwin Warner Park
It’s just a walk in the park as teams of hikers tackle the trails in Edwin Warner to raise money for Safe Haven, an organization that provides shelter to families in need. In addition to easy walks on paved trails, there will be free food plus activities for the kids.
Cost: No entry fee or minimum donation, but if you give $25 or more, you get a T-shirt
Sunday
Nov 5
Spend an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
These are two singers who we'd pay good money just to hear them tell stories between the hits. Add in the excellent acoustics of the hall and the incredible songs these two cats have written over the years, and this one should be something special.
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Friday - Monday
Nov 10-Jan 1
Gaylord Opryland Events Center Lawn
Rent a tube and slide down a hill covered with 1.5 million pounds of real snow under a tent to protect you from the elements. Separate lanes allow you to race with friends all the way to the bottom of the hill.
Cost: $18
Saturday
Nov 11
Beat your PR for a cause at the Nashville Marathon, Half-Marathon & 5K
Lower Broad
If you're the type of person that likes to run long distances in cold weather, sign up for a fun run that takes participants through some of Nashville’s historic neighborhoods and benefits Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee. Or you could just send a donation and stay at home. Your call.
Cost: $45 for the 5K; $85 for the half-marathon; $95 for the marathon
Monday
Nov 13
Take yourself down to 'Paradise City' with Guns N' Roses
Bridgestone Arena
Axl Rose and company make their second visit to Music City in a little over a year with this tour stop downtown. Their last Nashville appearance was outdoors, so remember, in an arena, the music is trapped with nowhere for the sound to go... except RIGHT INTO YOUR SOUL!
Cost: Tickets start at $64
Friday - Friday
Nov 24-Dec 22
Kick-start the holiday season with a live performance of 'A Christmas Story'
TPAC Johnson Theater
A holiday tradition, the Nashville Repertory Theatre reprises their popular production of A Christmas Story, with Ralphie, his wacky family, the Red Ryder BB Gun, and the Leg Lamp. Be careful, or you’ll put your eye out!
Cost: Ticket start at $47
Saturday
Nov 25
Take a trip to on the North Pole Express Santa Excursion Train
Tennessee Central Railway Museum
You’ll really only go as far as Watertown on this six-plus-hour trip, but you’ll spend the time riding the rails in vintage train cars pulled by an old engine. There’s even some time built in to explore Watertown and leave your list for Santa. This always sells out, so buy early and take the kids.
Cost: Tickets are $21 for kids; $32 for adults
Saturday
Dec 2
Try rare, exclusive craft brews at the 12 South Winter Warmer
Sevier Park
Always a highlight on any craft beer lover’s calendar, the 12SWW is where local and regional brewers release some of the most special beers they’ve been saving all year. The thirsty legions bundle up in warm clothes and huddle together under a huge tent for the chance to enjoy beers together -- some of which will only be available for that day. In a way, you’ll be sipping history.
Cost: $75 for guests; $25 for designated driver passes
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 2-24
Your home or office
This is no Santa squad of bros in rented red suits and beards stained with Fireball lurching from bar to bar. This Santa Claus is legit and will visit your home or office with North Pole cheer. Chimney access not required. Here's Santa's contact info: (615) 573-4037 or santanashville@gmail.com.
Cost: It appears you'll have to hash this out with Santa directly
