How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Nashville This Year

We’re always down for a party here in Music City, but this weekend is particularly, let’s say, indulgent. St. Patrick’s Day has finally arrived, and we hope you’re ready to crawl through pubs. If you’re looking to stay upright, however, you can also parade through East Nashville or even run a half marathon. Opportunities abound in Nashville to celebrate, so make plans now.

Celebrate the roots of country music at the Music City Irish Fest Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

Donelson

Country Music traces its roots back to Appalachia and the Scotch-Irish who brought their traditional folk music to the region. That’s why the fiddle is a central part of many tunes, and don’t call it a violin. The Grand Ole Opry reaches back in history this weekend to honor these traditions with a free Irish Party on the Plaza at the Grand Ole Opry House. Buy a ticket to the Opry show to see guest Irish musicians appearing alongside the country stars of today.

Cost: $55 and up

March in the East Nashville St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday, March 18

East Nashville

It’s been almost two decades since Nashville hosted its last St. Patrick’s Day parade, and the Irish Network Nashville has decided that was long enough. The group recently hosted the Irish ambassador to the US to celebrate their formation, and they’ll be leading the parade through the Five Points neighborhood for a day of Celtic music and frivolity starting at 10 am.

Cost: Free

Rock the Block at the Lucky Stache Bash Friday, March 17

Demonbreun Hill

Nashville’s longest-running St. Patty’s party returns to Tin Roof on Demonbreun Hill for the lucky 13th installment. They’ll basically take over the whole block with bands on multiple stages all day and night, featuring Herobust as the headliner. They’ll be offering giveaways and drink specials throughout the party to maximize the merriment.

Cost: $15 - $20

Go cross-cultural at Von Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17

Germantown

For one night only, the traditional German beer garden at Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen will morph into an Irish pub for a celebration of the man that drove out the snakes. Headliner band Rubik’s Groove will pump out the greatest hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and Von Elrod’s will offer drink deals at multiple bars set up around the venue. Come wearing your finest finery, because there will also be a Best Dressed contest with cash prizes.

Cost: $20 - $25

Kick off racing season at the St. Patrick’s Music City Half Marathon, 10k and 5k Saturday, March 18

East Nashville

Even if you’re not yet in racing shape after a winter of couch surfing, lace up your sneakers and head to Shelby Park to take part in a convivial fun run. Three distances from 5K to 13.1 miles should challenge most ability levels, but most of all you’ll be helping to support the Friends of Shelby Park organization that helps to maintain the trails through the popular park.

Cost: $59 and up

Embrace surprise at the Clover Crawl Friday, March 17

Downtown

Focusing on downtown bars, this crawl starts with a bit of a mystery since the organizers won’t text participants the starting location until the morning of the event. After that, the surprises will keep on coming as the crowd crawls between five bars taking advantage of exclusive drink specials and participating in St. Patty’s-themed games along the way.

Cost: $25

Explore some luxe lounges on the lack Bar Crawl Saturday, March 18

North Nashville

Eschewing the traditional date and location of most bar crawls, this event showcases the bars and restaurants around Jefferson St. near HBCU Tennessee State University. Buy your wristband for a free brunch at Yay Yay’s, a complimentary cocktail at each of the five hotspots you’ll visit, discounted drinks and no cover charge. Some of Nashville’s hottest DJs will provide the entertainment at each stop.

Cost: $50 and up

Rock the Row at the Luck of the Irish Bar Crawl Friday, March 17

Division St./Music Row

While Lower Broad gets the bulk of St. Patty’s revelers, the Division St. corridor has its share of rollicking bars, as well. The party kicks off at Kung Fu Saloon and visits several bars along Division where crawlers will receive half-price drink specials, pay nary a cover and enjoy food specials. Live music and DJs will be featured at stops along the crawl route, and organizers will also host a costume contest for cash and prizes.

Cost: $25.99

Work it for the weekend on the Kiss Me, I’m Irish Crawl Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18

Downtown

OK, we’ll admit that all these crawls are starting to run together at this point, but this one is different, we swear! Why? Because it lasts for two days, you can make it a weekend of crawling. Other than that, yeah, it’s pretty much the same downtown no cover/drink specials kinda thing.

Cost: $20 - $60

Crawl a mile in St. Patty’s shoes on the Green Mile Party Bus and Pub Crawl Saturday, March 18

Downtown

This crawl really is different because it offers a party bus option. In addition to the self-guided crawl with discounted drinks at downtown bars, participants can sign up for a two-hour trip on a party bus equipped with a Fireball and Patron shot chiller plus a beer fridge, smoke machines and laser light system.

Cost: $20 - $50

Get Sharm-rock’d at Assembly Food Hall Friday, March 17

Downtown

The massive Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway welcomes all comers to enjoy live bands, green beers and Irish-inspired bites from many of the food vendors spread across multiple floors in two buildings. Seating is first come-first sat, so pack your comfortable shoes and make sure to wear something green.

Cost: Free

Grab some deals at The Countrypolitan Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19

Downtown

The Countrypolitan is the new restaurant and bar at Hotel Indigo, and the country they’ll be celebrating this particular weekend is Ireland. All weekend long they’ll be offering drink deals and meal steals, like $6 Guinness pints and Jameson shots, specialty Irish-themed cocktails and an $18 chef’s special of cottage ribeye pie and Irish cheddar. In fact, you can save yourself a bit of cheddar by eating and drinking there.

Cost: Free

Eat some burgers at M.L.Rose Friday, March 17

Various

All three locations of M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers will celebrate St. Patty’s with discounted drinks to power your party. Partake of $6 Guinness, $5 green beers, $8 Jameson shots, and Irish Drop shots. You could even create your own pub crawl by visiting every M.L.Rose in a day. (Please consider a ride share if you undertake that one.)

Cost: Varies

Take in the art of Irish Stepdancing Friday, March 17

Donelson

The venerable Nashville Palace is best known for country line dancing like the Texas two-step and sweetheart Schottische, but for St. Patrick’s, they’re showcasing traditional Irish stepdancing with a performance by a local troupe. Watch their flying feet and prepare to be awed. It’ll be like (Cumberland) River Dance.

Cost: $7

