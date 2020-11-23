Events Everything That Happened at Our Taste of Togetherness Virtual Friendsgiving Event

Friendsgiving, like everything else, is going to look a little different this year. But food and drink still have a way of bringing people together — even if it’s happening digitally. That’s why we at Thrillist teamed up with Ocean Spray® to host Taste of Togetherness: A Virtual Friendsgiving, to inspire us all to bring some unique flavors and ingredients to our holiday dishes this year. The virtual event was hosted by Jordan Andino, chef and co-owner of Flip Sigi in NYC, who was joined by Chef Irene Li of Mei Mei restaurant in Boston, plus a mixologist and DIY expert to cover every element you need to plan a creative Friendsgiving. In case you missed the live streaming, here’s a recap of everything that went down:

We learned to cook a showstopping entree Your family may revolt if there's no turkey on the Thanksgiving table, but Friendsgiving offers the opportunity to mix up your main dish. Chef Andino's pork tenderloin recipe is served with a chutney that starts with the traditional mirepoix of celery, carrot, and onion; elevates it with chopped jalapeños; and adds Ocean Spray® cranberry sauce for a tangy sweetness that brings all the flavors together. Finishing it with Chef Li's bright and garlicky carrot top pesto enhances the carrots in the chutney, gives it an herbaceous flavor, and promotes no-waste cooking.

Chef Irene Li plates the pork tenderloin with cranberry chutney | Thrillist

Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry Chutney and Carrot Top Pesto Ingredients: For the tenderloin and chutney:

1 pound pork tenderloin

¼ cup celery, ¼-inch diced

1 cup Ocean Spray® Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

½ cup carrot, ¼-inch diced

¼ cup onion, ¼-inch diced

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon jalapeño, minced with seeds

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon smooth Dijon mustard

2 lemons, halved (4 halves total)

1 teaspoon thyme, chopped small

½ tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper Directions: Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Heat a small sauce pot on high for 2 minutes without touching the pot.

Melt butter in the pot. It’s OK if some of the butter begins to turn dark brown, but be sure to keep a close eye on it and stir it so it doesn’t burn.

Once the butter is melted, add celery, onions, cranberry sauce, carrots, jalapeño, the juice of 2 lemon halves, and ½ tablespoon salt and stir on medium heat until it becomes a thick/chunky sauce (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and hold at room temperature once completed.

While sauce is reducing, marinate pork tenderloin with garlic, mustard, juice of remaining 2 lemon halves, 1 tablespoon salt, and black pepper, distributing everything evenly on the tenderloin.

Heat a medium saute pan with olive oil until oil smokes.

Add pork tenderloin and cook for 2 minutes per side.

Remove tenderloin from the pan and place on a roasting rack and into the oven for 6 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 3 minutes.

Serve with chutney and carrot top pesto.

For the carrot top pesto:

1 clove garlic

Juice and zest from half a lemon

1 cup carrot greens, chopped and blanched

4 scallions

¼ cup mint or cilantro leaves

Olive oil

Kosher salt For the carrot top pesto:1 clove garlicJuice and zest from half a lemon1 cup carrot greens, chopped and blanched4 scallions¼ cup mint or cilantro leavesOlive oilKosher salt Directions: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and season to taste

Chef Jordan Andino's homemade funnel cake with cranberry coulis | Thrillist

We created a craveable side dish & dessert When your main dish is packed with flavors, the rest of the menu needs to pull its own weight. For that, Chef Li showed us how to make her spin on Persian and Iranian jeweled rice, using Craisins® Dried Cranberries instead of the traditional sour cherries or golden raisins. Bonus — the crispy bottom of the rice makes an eye-catching addition to your table when served. And because as holidays go, Friendsgiving shouldn't be taken too seriously, Chef Andino's homemade funnel cake with cranberry coulis makes the perfect dessert. It's almost like having a carnival in your house.

We mixed mocktails to set the mood You don't have to be on TikTok to know that Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice is having a moment, so we called on Brooklyn mixologist Shannon Mustipher, founder of Women Who Tiki, to use it to inspire some delicious drinks. Her Uptown Girl acts as an elegant nightcap or welcome drink for your Friendsgiving, while the Castaway is an escapist (and zero ABV) play on a spicy margarita.

Mixologist Shannon Mustipher pours the Uptown Girl | Thrillist

Uptown Girl Ingredients:

½ ounce Ocean Spray® 100% Cranberry Juice

½ ounce orange curaçao

½ ounce lime juice

2 dashes aromatic bitters Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, double strain into a coupe glass, and serve.

Castaway Ingredients:

½ ounce Ocean Spray® Cran-Tropical™ Juice Drink

½ ounce lime juice

¼ ounce agave syrup

Ginger beer Directions:

Combine all ingredients except ginger beer in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and strain into a Collins glass over ice. Top with ginger beer, garnish with a lime wheel, and serve.

Tabitha Sewer's colorful tablescape | Thrillist