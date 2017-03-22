Experience Jack Daniel’s Epic House No. 7 Party

Jack Daniels threw one of the coolest parties of the year in New Orleans a few weeks ago, and we were there to experience it firsthand.

Held on February 16 and 17, the second night of the party was a bit of a soaker. Didn’t matter. The “bellhops” (more on that in a minute) escorted the guests with giant umbrellas from the security area to the check-in desk that greeted damp (but no less enthused) party people.

The House No. 7 concept is a Jack Daniels-imprinted interpretation of the glitz and glamour of life on the road for a rock star in a sleek house where everyone’s desires are met. And for those who didn’t find themselves in New Orleans in February, Jack Daniel’s plans to bring their rockin’ party to other cities this spring, including Chicago on April 26 and 27.