Holiday Tips From Our Holiday Hideaway Pop-Up In NYC

Lien Lin

Bricolage

“Rice dumplings in sweet soup. Chinese New Year’s eve, I would help my mom make simple dough out of rice flour, boiling water, and salt. She would place the flour on the table and make a well, pour boiling water into the well, and combine it with a pair of chopsticks. Once the dough came together we would knead it, roll it out into ½-inch thick rope, slice on a bias, toss with rice flour and leave them out overnight. In the morning we would boil the dumplings and enjoy them in a simple sweet soup."

Jonathan Sherman

Sticky’s Finger Joint

“Definitely my Mom's brisket. It's so good and in such high demand from the family, that it pretty much gets made at every holiday dinner throughout the year. I've tried making it myself, and sometime with a twist, but there's something special about hers that seems impossible to recreate.”