8 Fun Ways to Celebrate 4/20 in LA This Week Go all out for the highest of holidays, all week long.

Whether you’re a seasoned macrodoser or just starting to dabble with the “California sober” lifestyle, 4/20 is a reason to celebrate with the cannabis community. And there’s no better place to be baked than the emerald city of Los Angeles. While this year will still be relatively low-key in terms of big gatherings, connecting with fellow tokers, whether online or socially distanced/vaccinated, will still be an essential part of the festivities. Take part in live comedy shows, edibles cooking classes, and look to score some free greens thanks to giveaways.

Wake, bake, cook and dance at home with PLUS hash gummies Sunday, April 18

Online

PLUS is celebrating the launch of its new limited edition hash gummies in collaboration with Italian hash purveyors Biscotti by putting on a virtual waking and baking cooking class and dance party. The hosts will be making scones with an infused orange marmalade using hash gummies and dancing to disco curated by Los Angeles DJ Masha. Bons prizes will be awarded during the virtual dance contest.

Cost: Free

Roll cross joints for a Secret Movie Club drive-in screening of Pineapple Express Tuesday, April 20

Glendale Sears Parking Lot

This likely isn’t your first or last time sparking one up in an abandoned parking lot at night, but this time promises to be the most communal with a drive-in screening of the uber-violent and hilarious Pineapple Express. Cheer on the antics of Danny McBride, James Franco, and Seth Rogan, whose Houseplant cannabis brand has taken America by storm, having just expanded to 17 dispensaries around California.

Cost: $23

Attend an online doubleheader from Glass House Farms Tuesday, April 20

Online

Among California’s top cultivators, Glass House Farms is hosting a two-part 4/20 celebration starting off with a fully immersive, digital cannabis greenhouse experience, featuring interactive elements and a discount Easter egg redeemable in their merch shop. Then, at an undisclosed LA location, the brand will be putting on Glass House Fest, a socially distanced live show with performances by Flying Lotus—known for his collaborations with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, and MF Doom—as well as Duckwrth and comedian Mike E. Winfield. The show is sold out, but you can still enter to win free tickets or join the live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Cost: Free

Blaze along with High & Mighty’s 1st Annual 4/20 Mega Sesh Tuesday, April 20

Online

LA comedian and famed Minions cosplayer, Jon Gabrus is celebrating the high holiday with a slew of his favorite guests from his podcast High & Mighty including: Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock from Great Moments in Weed History, John Flynn and Mark Rennie from Two Old Queens, and Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson from Weed + Grub. Get a ticket and blaze along, or buy a ticket and forget to watch the damn thing—Gabrus doesn't care.

Cost: $10

Get all that and a free bags of chips at Ike’s Sandwiches Tuesday, April 20

Ike’s Sandwiches (Culver City, El Segundo, Burbank)

It’s an open secret that Ike’s delightfully gluttonous menu plays to the 420-friendly crowd, so they’re paying it forward this 4/20 by offering up two free bags of chips with any sandwich order. Satisfy your munchies craving with one of over 800 sandwiches with a spread of Ike’s iconic Dirty Sauce on Dutch Crunch, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

Cost: Varies

Track down free weed with Shavo Odadjian’s product drops throughout LA Tuesday, April 20

Multiple locations

System of a Down bassist and 22Red ganjapreneur Shavo Odadjian will be making drops of his coveted strains and swag at three LA stores on 4/20. Starting at Lemonnade Arleta at 12 pm, Calma West Hollywood at 2 pm, then MMD Hollywood at 4 pm, Shavo will be offering up gift bags with any purchase that’ll include a gram of flower, a t-shirt, lighters, and stickers.

Cost: Varies

Take hits from the bong for No Cap Presents: Cypress Hill Tuesday, April 20

Online

Performing live from the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Cypress Hill is slated to play all the hits: Hits From the Bong, Insane in the Brain, Rock Superstar, and more. The combo virtual/in-person concert event will offer VIPs the chance to join the pre-show smoke sesh.

Cost: $17-$25

Book your ultimate bud and breakfast with The Hoxton’s Bag of Tricks Friday, April 16-Friday, April 30

The Hoxton (Downtown)

Practice some infused self-care at The Hoxton Los Angeles with their April “Bag of Tricks” relaxation package. The hotel has partnered with local Serra Dispensary to provide a curated kit of tinctures, gummies, chocolates, topicals, and more along with a booked stay.

Cost: Varies

Sean Cooley is a senior contributor to Thrillist having spent the past decade covering cannabis, travel, and Los Angeles food and events. He’s worked with the top brands in weed including Weedmaps, High Times, Vangst, and Grassdoor. Follow his half-baked festivities on Instagram @SeanCoolish.