Sponsored

The Chicago Summer Self-Improvement "L" Map

By Published On 06/22/2015 By Published On 06/22/2015

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map

How much do you know about world music? Food and wine? If the answer is “next to nothing,” it’s time to put self-improvement on your summer agenda. Fortunately, upping your cultural cred doesn’t have to be at the expense of fun -- or require an Uber. We’ve rounded up 30 Chicago happenings, plus a clickable map, for a more savvy you. 
 

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Paella Cook-Off Watch some of Chicago’s top chefs, including John Manion of La Sirena Clandestina and Perry Hendrix of avec [sic]  compete for bragging rights at the second annual “Beyond Gourmet” paella cook-off.  Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, paella samplings, and your choice of sangria, Spanish-inspired cocktails, or Spanish beer.

Mercat a la Planxa

Paella Cook-Off Mercat a la Planxa Watch some of Chicago’s top chefs, including John Manion of La Sirena Clandestina and Perry Hendrix of avec [sic]  compete for bragging rights at the second annual “Beyond Gourmet” paella cook-off.  Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, paella samplings, and your choice of sangria, Spanish-inspired cocktails, or Spanish beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Techweek Scope out the cutting edge of technological innovation at this week-long conference and expo, featuring speakers such as Brent Payne of Loud Interactive, Amy Francetic of Clean Energy Trust, and more.

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

Techweek 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza Scope out the cutting edge of technological innovation at this week-long conference and expo, featuring speakers such as Brent Payne of Loud Interactive, Amy Francetic of Clean Energy Trust, and more.

Add
Ben Seese/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Millennium Park Summer Film Series Every Tuesday all summer long, Millennium Park will screen movies on a 40-foot LED screen. Spread a picnic blanket out on the lawn for Back to the Future (June 23), Almost Famous (July 28), and The Breakfast Club (September 1).

Millennium Park

Millennium Park Summer Film Series Millennium Park Every Tuesday all summer long, Millennium Park will screen movies on a 40-foot LED screen. Spread a picnic blanket out on the lawn for Back to the Future (June 23), Almost Famous (July 28), and The Breakfast Club (September 1).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Logan Square Arts Festival Join non-profit arts and cultural development organization, I Am Logan Square, for three days of music, art, food and drinks. 

Logan Square

Logan Square Arts Festival Logan Square Join non-profit arts and cultural development organization, I Am Logan Square, for three days of music, art, food and drinks. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Old St. Pat’s World’s Largest Block Party This self-proclaimed “World’s Largest Block Party” draws thousands of friendly partiers and features shows by Neon Trees, Young the Giant, and 7th Heaven; tickets include three free drinks.

UIC Festival Lot

Old St. Pat’s World’s Largest Block Party UIC Festival Lot This self-proclaimed “World’s Largest Block Party” draws thousands of friendly partiers and features shows by Neon Trees, Young the Giant, and 7th Heaven; tickets include three free drinks.

Add
Justin Kern/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

EVOLVE Between music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and after-house access to the upcoming Mammoths and Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age exhibit, this party hosted by the Field Associates promises to be of Chicago’s premiere social events of the summer. If that’s not fancy enough, VIP admission gets you access to museum scientists and complimentary parking.

The Field Museum

EVOLVE The Field Museum Between music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and after-house access to the upcoming Mammoths and Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age exhibit, this party hosted by the Field Associates promises to be of Chicago’s premiere social events of the summer. If that’s not fancy enough, VIP admission gets you access to museum scientists and complimentary parking.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Gourmet in the Garden Enjoy a leisurely afternoon of food and wine on the patio, as part of Bon Appetit Presents Chicago Gourmet’s “Beyond Gourmet” series. Benefits go to Friends of James Beard, a foundation that raises more than $700,000 in culinary scholarships annually for aspiring chefs.

Piccolo Sogno

Gourmet in the Garden Piccolo Sogno Enjoy a leisurely afternoon of food and wine on the patio, as part of Bon Appetit Presents Chicago Gourmet’s “Beyond Gourmet” series. Benefits go to Friends of James Beard, a foundation that raises more than $700,000 in culinary scholarships annually for aspiring chefs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Chicago Pride Parade Support Chicago’s LGBTQ community, and have a ton of fun, by attending the annual Pride Parade. The parade starts promptly at noon at Broadway and Montrose and showcases registered floats, decorated vehicles, a marching band, and more.

(Multiple Locations)

Chicago Pride Parade (Multiple Locations) Support Chicago’s LGBTQ community, and have a ton of fun, by attending the annual Pride Parade. The parade starts promptly at noon at Broadway and Montrose and showcases registered floats, decorated vehicles, a marching band, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Windy City RibFest in Uptown Celebrate some of the best local and national “ribbers,” including Woodstock-based BBQ King Smokehouse and Porky Chicks BBQ from Arkansas, to live music by Dave Matthews tribute band Trippin Billies and punk rockers Lucky Boys Confusion.

Uptown

Windy City RibFest in Uptown Uptown Celebrate some of the best local and national “ribbers,” including Woodstock-based BBQ King Smokehouse and Porky Chicks BBQ from Arkansas, to live music by Dave Matthews tribute band Trippin Billies and punk rockers Lucky Boys Confusion.

Add
Taste of Chicago/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Taste of Chicago Up your local culinary knowledge across the board with restaurants like Porkchop and Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, food trucks like The Fat Shallot and Beavers Coffee + Donuts, and eight pop-up vendors, including Burger Bar Chicago, and Old Crow Smokehouse. Arm yourself with elastic-banded pants and let the feeding frenzy ensue.

Grant Park

Taste of Chicago Grant Park Up your local culinary knowledge across the board with restaurants like Porkchop and Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, food trucks like The Fat Shallot and Beavers Coffee + Donuts, and eight pop-up vendors, including Burger Bar Chicago, and Old Crow Smokehouse. Arm yourself with elastic-banded pants and let the feeding frenzy ensue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Windy City Smokeout Country music and barbecue collide at the third annual Windy City Smokeout. Musical headliners include Kacey Musgraves and Lee Brice, while Lillie’s Q, Bub City, Chicago newcomer Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and more round out the eats.

560 W. Grand Ave

Windy City Smokeout 560 W. Grand Ave Country music and barbecue collide at the third annual Windy City Smokeout. Musical headliners include Kacey Musgraves and Lee Brice, while Lillie’s Q, Bub City, Chicago newcomer Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and more round out the eats.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewery brings its planet-saving rolling carnival of bikes and brews to Chicago -- one of ten stops on its 2015 tour.

Palmer Square

Tour de Fat Palmer Square New Belgium Brewery brings its planet-saving rolling carnival of bikes and brews to Chicago -- one of ten stops on its 2015 tour.

Add
Matthew Rubinberg Photography/Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Roscoe Village Burger Fest Sink your teeth into Butcher and Burger, Rockit Burger Bar, Trenchermen, and more, accompanied by live bands. A $10 donation is suggested upon entry and will directly beneft the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Belmont between Damen & Oakley

Roscoe Village Burger Fest Belmont between Damen & Oakley Sink your teeth into Butcher and Burger, Rockit Burger Bar, Trenchermen, and more, accompanied by live bands. A $10 donation is suggested upon entry and will directly beneft the Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Chicago Challenge Feeling competitive? Grab a friend or three and team up for Chicago’s ultimate scavenger hunt race. The “Amazing Race”-style event tests your brain as much as it tests your body and winners get cash prizes, as well as bragging rights.

(Multiple Locations)

Chicago Challenge (Multiple Locations) Feeling competitive? Grab a friend or three and team up for Chicago’s ultimate scavenger hunt race. The “Amazing Race”-style event tests your brain as much as it tests your body and winners get cash prizes, as well as bragging rights.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Burgers and Beer 5K Burgers are good, but earning that burger? Even better.

Soldier Field

Burgers and Beer 5K Soldier Field Burgers are good, but earning that burger? Even better.

Add
Matt Janicki/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Pitchfork Music Festival Get up on emerging artists, as well as established ones like Wilco, Chvrches, and Parquet Courts, at Pitchfork’s tenth three-day festival. And don’t forget to check out the Chirp Record Fair for some seriously geeky souvenirs.

Union Park

Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park Get up on emerging artists, as well as established ones like Wilco, Chvrches, and Parquet Courts, at Pitchfork’s tenth three-day festival. And don’t forget to check out the Chirp Record Fair for some seriously geeky souvenirs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Chicago Craft Beer Festival Raise a frosty mug to Chicago’s ever-expanding microbrew culture with a choice of more than 80 beers, including local favorites Ten Ninety Brewing, Vice District Brewing, and Finch’s Beer Co. They’ll be hanging out at designated tented tasting areas, from which you can take home a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds go to Sheffield Neighborhood Association.

Sheffield Ave, between Webster & Fullerton

Chicago Craft Beer Festival Sheffield Ave, between Webster & Fullerton Raise a frosty mug to Chicago’s ever-expanding microbrew culture with a choice of more than 80 beers, including local favorites Ten Ninety Brewing, Vice District Brewing, and Finch’s Beer Co. They’ll be hanging out at designated tented tasting areas, from which you can take home a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds go to Sheffield Neighborhood Association.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Celebrate Clark Street World Music Festival Broaden your musical and geographical horizons with two stages of live music from across the globe, art demonstrations and international eats. 

Clark Street Between Morse and Estes Streets

Celebrate Clark Street World Music Festival Clark Street Between Morse and Estes Streets Broaden your musical and geographical horizons with two stages of live music from across the globe, art demonstrations and international eats. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Chinatown Summer Fair Immerse yourself in the Lion Dance Procession, martial arts demonstrations, food from award-winning neighborhood restaurants, and more at this one-day fair that fetes both ancient and modern Chinese culture.

Wentworth Ave and Cermak Rd.

Chinatown Summer Fair Wentworth Ave and Cermak Rd. Immerse yourself in the Lion Dance Procession, martial arts demonstrations, food from award-winning neighborhood restaurants, and more at this one-day fair that fetes both ancient and modern Chinese culture.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Wicker Park Fest The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce presents a weekend filled with three stages of live music, plus local food and vendors. A suggested $5 donation benefits the neighborhood Chamber of Commerce.

Wicker Park

Wicker Park Fest Wicker Park The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce presents a weekend filled with three stages of live music, plus local food and vendors. A suggested $5 donation benefits the neighborhood Chamber of Commerce.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Fiesta del Sol What began in the ‘70s as a way to commemorate Pilsen Neighbors Community Council’s role in the opening of Benito Juarez Leadership Academy has become the largest Latino festival in the Midwest. From a selection of Mexican food vendors and live music to a charitable 5K supporting PNCC and the Illinois Dream Fund, the event is as much about embracing Latino culture as it is about giving back to the community.

1400 W. Cermak Ave.

Fiesta del Sol 1400 W. Cermak Ave. What began in the ‘70s as a way to commemorate Pilsen Neighbors Community Council’s role in the opening of Benito Juarez Leadership Academy has become the largest Latino festival in the Midwest. From a selection of Mexican food vendors and live music to a charitable 5K supporting PNCC and the Illinois Dream Fund, the event is as much about embracing Latino culture as it is about giving back to the community.

Add
swimfinfan/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Lollapalooza The granddaddy of alternative festivals mixes local food vendors and artisans with benefits organizations like Oxfam America and Food Policy Action, and of course, musical titans like Metallica and Florence + The Machine, plus a host of newcomers. Between sets, hit Chow Town for local eats and Lolla Cares to better the world.

Grant Park

Lollapalooza Grant Park The granddaddy of alternative festivals mixes local food vendors and artisans with benefits organizations like Oxfam America and Food Policy Action, and of course, musical titans like Metallica and Florence + The Machine, plus a host of newcomers. Between sets, hit Chow Town for local eats and Lolla Cares to better the world.

Add
jeffreyw/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Chicago Hot Dog Fest Chicago History Museum presents a week-long festival in honor of one of the Windy City’s most iconic foods, to a backdrop of live music and beer. Our advice? Partake to the fullest, but don’t even think about squirting a certain tomato-based condiment onto your ‘dog.

Clark Street and Lasalle Drive

Chicago Hot Dog Fest Clark Street and Lasalle Drive Chicago History Museum presents a week-long festival in honor of one of the Windy City’s most iconic foods, to a backdrop of live music and beer. Our advice? Partake to the fullest, but don’t even think about squirting a certain tomato-based condiment onto your ‘dog.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Taste of Andersonville Dinner Crawl Expand your local culinary knowledge with Andersonville’s annual dinner crawl. Sign up for the vegetarian-friendly Salt Route, meat-lovers’ Pepper Route, or the combo, Whole Enchilada, which features sliders from Andersonville Brewing Co., pork belly with kimchi puree from Vincent, a whiskey tasting from Koval Distilleries, and more.

(Multiple Locations)

Taste of Andersonville Dinner Crawl (Multiple Locations) Expand your local culinary knowledge with Andersonville’s annual dinner crawl. Sign up for the vegetarian-friendly Salt Route, meat-lovers’ Pepper Route, or the combo, Whole Enchilada, which features sliders from Andersonville Brewing Co., pork belly with kimchi puree from Vincent, a whiskey tasting from Koval Distilleries, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Festa Italiana Whether you’re a full-blooded Italian or secretly wish you were, make Festa Italiana on Taylor St your destination for trolley tours of the historic neighborhood, competitive meatball and cannoli eating contests, demonstrations, re-enactments, and more.

Taylor St. at Ashland Ave

Festa Italiana Taylor St. at Ashland Ave Whether you’re a full-blooded Italian or secretly wish you were, make Festa Italiana on Taylor St your destination for trolley tours of the historic neighborhood, competitive meatball and cannoli eating contests, demonstrations, re-enactments, and more.

Add
Patrick Anene/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Chicago Air & Water Show Cop a seat at one of the lakeshore’s many vantage points for the Chicago Air & Water Show -- a city tradition that’s been ongoing for over half a century. Expertly trained pilots and boaters never fail to shock and awe with a series of choreographed tricks and maneuvers.

North Ave. Beach

Chicago Air & Water Show North Ave. Beach Cop a seat at one of the lakeshore’s many vantage points for the Chicago Air & Water Show -- a city tradition that’s been ongoing for over half a century. Expertly trained pilots and boaters never fail to shock and awe with a series of choreographed tricks and maneuvers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Chicago Food Social The city’s best food trucks, restaurants, and chefs come together to celebrate their collective talent and benefit the West Town Chamber of Commerce and Ever Thrive Illinois. This year’s event will also highlight Frontier Restaurant – and its annual oyster shucking competition, so sharpen up.

Miwaukee Ave, between Division & Noble

Chicago Food Social Miwaukee Ave, between Division & Noble The city’s best food trucks, restaurants, and chefs come together to celebrate their collective talent and benefit the West Town Chamber of Commerce and Ever Thrive Illinois. This year’s event will also highlight Frontier Restaurant – and its annual oyster shucking competition, so sharpen up.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Chicago Food & Wine Festival From cooking demonstrations and meet-and-greets with top chefs to food- and wine-tasting pavilions, the inaugural Chicago Food & Wine Festival promises to be one of summer’s most memorable events. Where can you find Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless, Charlie McKenna, and Jose Garces in the same place? Your apartment? Oh, okay.

Lincoln Park

Chicago Food & Wine Festival Lincoln Park From cooking demonstrations and meet-and-greets with top chefs to food- and wine-tasting pavilions, the inaugural Chicago Food & Wine Festival promises to be one of summer’s most memorable events. Where can you find Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless, Charlie McKenna, and Jose Garces in the same place? Your apartment? Oh, okay.

Add
Graffiti Photography/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Chicago Jazz Festival Develop a deeper appreciation for jazz at the Chicago Jazz Festival at Millennium Park, where Chicago’s greatest jazz talents, including Muhal Richard Abrams, Jose James, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, will perform.

Millennium Park

Chicago Jazz Festival Millennium Park Develop a deeper appreciation for jazz at the Chicago Jazz Festival at Millennium Park, where Chicago’s greatest jazz talents, including Muhal Richard Abrams, Jose James, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, will perform.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

The Magnificent Mile Shopping Festival Send summer off in style with a celebration of fashion, food, and fitness over Labor Day weekend in Chicago’s world class shopping district. The fest kicks off with “The Magnificent Taste” culinary event, and goes on to include exclusive retail and nightlife events and the Chicago Women’s Half-Marathon and 5K, the only sporting event in the city to feature the Magnificent Mile as the course focal point.

The Magnificent Mile

The Magnificent Mile Shopping Festival The Magnificent Mile Send summer off in style with a celebration of fashion, food, and fitness over Labor Day weekend in Chicago’s world class shopping district. The fest kicks off with “The Magnificent Taste” culinary event, and goes on to include exclusive retail and nightlife events and the Chicago Women’s Half-Marathon and 5K, the only sporting event in the city to feature the Magnificent Mile as the course focal point.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
15 Ways To Maximize Your Summer Saturday
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map
StarbucksDS_May2015