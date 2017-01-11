This Is Hotel Thrillist New Orleans

A little Hotel Thrillist history

This is not our first rodeo, though it promises to be our best rodeo yet. Hotel Thrillist New Orleans is the sixth in a series that’s seen us celebrating cities from Miami to Chicago to San Diego. The idea is, we’re in these cities, we know these cities, we love these cities, so why not let that love manifest itself in the form of a giant, three-day party? Everything we’re about -- living the best life possible, eating the best food possible, drinking the best drinks possible, and then eating the best food possible again -- comes to life here. Also, last year, Lil John showed up and sprayed champagne on everybody.