Everything You Should See This Fall at New Orleans' Historic Theaters

C’mon, admit it. You kinda wanna see these early 2000’s pop/goth rockers in person, if only to hear their biggest song, “Bring Me to Life,” live. Evanescence first took over the airwaves back in 2003, and went on to spend weeks at the top of Billboard charts while selling tens of millions of records. They’ve seen varying degrees of success since then, but this is their first extended tour since the band announced a hiatus back in 2012. Lead singer Amy Lee said there aren’t any plans for a new record anytime soon, so November’s your chance to let out your inner teen angst.

