Everything You Absolutely Must Do in New Orleans This Winter

Fri

Holiday Movies on the Mississippi One of the great things about living in NOLA during the holidays is that you can watch movies OUTSIDE and not totally freeze your beans off! This year’s selections include Home Alone and Elf, and of course there will be the standard hot chocolate to warm your gullet. Saturdays only.

Riverwalk

Holiday Movies on the Mississippi Riverwalk One of the great things about living in NOLA during the holidays is that you can watch movies OUTSIDE and not totally freeze your beans off! This year’s selections include Home Alone and Elf, and of course there will be the standard hot chocolate to warm your gullet. Saturdays only.