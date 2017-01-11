Everything You Absolutely Must Do in New Orleans This Winter

So, apparently it’s winter in New Orleans, but as usual, it’s not the weather that tipped us off -- it’s the lineup of festive, wintery, and downright excellent events, festivals, and activities taking place. And these are the ones you can’t miss:
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 10 Thu
Trans-Siberian Orchestra If classical music disguised as heavy metal is your holiday jam, look no further, as the TSO is rocking the holy hell out of the Smoothie King Center on 12/10. We can’t wait to see what they do with “Silver Bells.”
Dec 10 Thu
Photo Nola Shutterbugs, rejoice! It’s all about the local photogs at Photo Nola, and they’re pretty damned good, especially if you’re in the market for something pretty or amusing to hang on your walls. Also, many of the events are free and open to the public, which we love.
Various Locations
Dec 11 Fri
Holiday Movies on the Mississippi One of the great things about living in NOLA during the holidays is that you can watch movies OUTSIDE and not totally freeze your beans off! This year’s selections include Home Alone and Elf, and of course there will be the standard hot chocolate to warm your gullet. Saturdays only.
Riverwalk
Dec 12 Sat
Holiday Pop-up Market If you’re scrambling for gifts, they have you covered over at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, including “Smoke Perfume, Goods That Matter, Tchoup Industries, Mad Darling Candles, Lionheart Prints, Sweet Olive Soap Works, DVRA, Jolie & Elizabeth, honey boards, Gifts R Dat and many more!”
Dec 12 Sat
Nolaw Here are some words for you: women’s arm-wrestling for a good cause, at One Eyed Jacks. How are you not going to this? How is EVERYONE not going to this?!?!
Dec 12 Sat
Running of the Santas Okay, we no longer officially endorse dressing up as St. Nick and committing uspeakable, drunken acts in public. But it’s going to happen, whether you like it or not. Join in, or be sure to stay out of their way.
Various Locations
Dec 17 Thu
A John Waters’ Christmas: Holier and Dirtier Famed dirty director John Waters has had a longstanding love affair with the dirtiness of the Crescent City, and that should surprise exactly no one. This show demonstrates that love, and if you share in that spirit, you probably won’t want to miss out.
Dec 18 Fri
NOLA ChristmasFest Hold the friggin’ phone here... ice skating in New Orleans? Yeah you rite! The dream is alive, my skating friends, just in time for the holidays.
Various Locations
Dec 24 Thu
Christmas Eve Bonfires on the Levee Again, lighting things on fire is a long-held Louisiana holiday institution, and these bonfires are the epitome of that phenomenon. Good times will be had by all. And probably a lot of beer.
Along the Mississippi River
Jan 6 Wed
Annual Joan of Arc Parade Celebrating “Joannie on the Pony” (i.e., St. Joan, bless her) is the first parade in Carnival season, and signals that Mardi Gras is on the way. Good stuff!
Various Locations
Jan 8 Fri
Wizard World Comic Con What could possibly compete with Mardi Gras? COMIC-CON, baby! Let your geek flag fly, trot out that slave Leia costume, and celebrate nerd culture in the most fabulous way you know how.
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Jan 9 Sat
Bayou Blues Festival NOLA ain’t just about jazz... we get the blues, too, just like all good Southerners. Feel like celebrating that spirit? BBF is the place to be, for sure.
Jan 31 Sun
King Cake Festival Yes! A festival celebrating one of NOLA’s most favorite home grown sweet treats! Who will bring home the king cake crown this year (or the baby, for that matter?). We can’t wait to find out.
Champion Square
Feb 3 Wed
Mardi Gras Parades Obviously, the only thing that is happening in NOLA this week is Carnival. Make sure you have your costume ready!
Various Locations
Feb 9 Tue
Mardi Gras Day Fat Tuesday, just in case you’re living in a box. Or maybe that’s your costume this year? We hope it at least has air holes.
Various Locations
Feb 28 Sun
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Apparently, NOLA is a great destination for marathoners because of the low elevation and basically zero hills. So if you’re looking to put that 26.2 sticker on your car, this wouldn’t be a bad choice for a newbie.
Various Locations
