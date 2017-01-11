Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in New Orleans This Winter

By Published On 12/10/2015 By Published On 12/10/2015
Flickr/Bridget Coila

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

So, apparently it’s winter in New Orleans, but as usual, it’s not the weather that tipped us off -- it’s the lineup of festive, wintery, and downright excellent events, festivals, and activities taking place. And these are the ones you can’t miss:

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Related

related

New Orleans’ Hottest New Restaurants Opened This Fall

related

Free New Orleans Date Ideas That Totally Don’t Suck

related

New Orleans’ Hottest New Restaurants Opened This Fall
Flickr/Sébastien Barré

Date

Event

Location

Dec 10 Thu

Trans-Siberian Orchestra If classical music disguised as heavy metal is your holiday jam, look no further, as the TSO is rocking the holy hell out of the Smoothie King Center on 12/10. We can’t wait to see what they do with “Silver Bells.”

The Smoothie King Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Smoothie King Center If classical music disguised as heavy metal is your holiday jam, look no further, as the TSO is rocking the holy hell out of the Smoothie King Center on 12/10. We can’t wait to see what they do with “Silver Bells.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 10 Thu

Photo Nola Shutterbugs, rejoice! It’s all about the local photogs at Photo Nola, and they’re pretty damned good, especially if you’re in the market for something pretty or amusing to hang on your walls. Also, many of the events are free and open to the public, which we love.

Various Locations

Photo Nola Various Locations Shutterbugs, rejoice! It’s all about the local photogs at Photo Nola, and they’re pretty damned good, especially if you’re in the market for something pretty or amusing to hang on your walls. Also, many of the events are free and open to the public, which we love.

Add
Elf Movie

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Holiday Movies on the Mississippi One of the great things about living in NOLA during the holidays is that you can watch movies OUTSIDE and not totally freeze your beans off! This year’s selections include Home Alone and Elf, and of course there will be the standard hot chocolate to warm your gullet. Saturdays only.

Riverwalk

Holiday Movies on the Mississippi Riverwalk One of the great things about living in NOLA during the holidays is that you can watch movies OUTSIDE and not totally freeze your beans off! This year’s selections include Home Alone and Elf, and of course there will be the standard hot chocolate to warm your gullet. Saturdays only.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Holiday Pop-up Market If you’re scrambling for gifts, they have you covered over at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, including “Smoke Perfume, Goods That Matter, Tchoup Industries, Mad Darling Candles, Lionheart Prints, Sweet Olive Soap Works, DVRA, Jolie & Elizabeth, honey boards, Gifts R Dat and many more!”

The Old No. 77 Hotel

Holiday Pop-up Market The Old No. 77 Hotel If you’re scrambling for gifts, they have you covered over at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, including “Smoke Perfume, Goods That Matter, Tchoup Industries, Mad Darling Candles, Lionheart Prints, Sweet Olive Soap Works, DVRA, Jolie & Elizabeth, honey boards, Gifts R Dat and many more!”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Nolaw Here are some words for you: women’s arm-wrestling for a good cause, at One Eyed Jacks. How are you not going to this? How is EVERYONE not going to this?!?!

One Eyed Jacks

Nolaw One Eyed Jacks Here are some words for you: women’s arm-wrestling for a good cause, at One Eyed Jacks. How are you not going to this? How is EVERYONE not going to this?!?!

Add
Running of the Santas

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Running of the Santas Okay, we no longer officially endorse dressing up as St. Nick and committing uspeakable, drunken acts in public. But it’s going to happen, whether you like it or not. Join in, or be sure to stay out of their way.

Various Locations

Running of the Santas Various Locations Okay, we no longer officially endorse dressing up as St. Nick and committing uspeakable, drunken acts in public. But it’s going to happen, whether you like it or not. Join in, or be sure to stay out of their way.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 17 Thu

A John Waters’ Christmas: Holier and Dirtier Famed dirty director John Waters has had a longstanding love affair with the dirtiness of the Crescent City, and that should surprise exactly no one. This show demonstrates that love, and if you share in that spirit, you probably won’t want to miss out.

Civic Nola

A John Waters’ Christmas: Holier and Dirtier Civic Nola Famed dirty director John Waters has had a longstanding love affair with the dirtiness of the Crescent City, and that should surprise exactly no one. This show demonstrates that love, and if you share in that spirit, you probably won’t want to miss out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 18 Fri

NOLA ChristmasFest Hold the friggin’ phone here... ice skating in New Orleans? Yeah you rite! The dream is alive, my skating friends, just in time for the holidays.

Various Locations

NOLA ChristmasFest Various Locations Hold the friggin’ phone here... ice skating in New Orleans? Yeah you rite! The dream is alive, my skating friends, just in time for the holidays.

Add
Flickr/Kate Gardiner

Date

Event

Location

Dec 24 Thu

Christmas Eve Bonfires on the Levee Again, lighting things on fire is a long-held Louisiana holiday institution, and these bonfires are the epitome of that phenomenon. Good times will be had by all. And probably a lot of beer.

Along the Mississippi River

Christmas Eve Bonfires on the Levee Along the Mississippi River Again, lighting things on fire is a long-held Louisiana holiday institution, and these bonfires are the epitome of that phenomenon. Good times will be had by all. And probably a lot of beer.

Add

related

Free New Orleans Date Ideas That Totally Don’t Suck
Flickr/Infrogmation

Date

Event

Location

Jan 6 Wed

Annual Joan of Arc Parade Celebrating “Joannie on the Pony” (i.e., St. Joan, bless her) is the first parade in Carnival season, and signals that Mardi Gras is on the way. Good stuff!

Various Locations

Annual Joan of Arc Parade Various Locations Celebrating “Joannie on the Pony” (i.e., St. Joan, bless her) is the first parade in Carnival season, and signals that Mardi Gras is on the way. Good stuff!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Fri

Wizard World Comic Con What could possibly compete with Mardi Gras? COMIC-CON, baby! Let your geek flag fly, trot out that slave Leia costume, and celebrate nerd culture in the most fabulous way you know how.

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center What could possibly compete with Mardi Gras? COMIC-CON, baby! Let your geek flag fly, trot out that slave Leia costume, and celebrate nerd culture in the most fabulous way you know how.

Add
Flickr/Clotee Allochuku

Date

Event

Location

Jan 9 Sat

Bayou Blues Festival NOLA ain’t just about jazz... we get the blues, too, just like all good Southerners. Feel like celebrating that spirit? BBF is the place to be, for sure.

UKO Lakefront Arena

Bayou Blues Festival UKO Lakefront Arena NOLA ain’t just about jazz... we get the blues, too, just like all good Southerners. Feel like celebrating that spirit? BBF is the place to be, for sure.

Add
Flickr/Emily Carlin

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

King Cake Festival Yes! A festival celebrating one of NOLA’s most favorite home grown sweet treats! Who will bring home the king cake crown this year (or the baby, for that matter?). We can’t wait to find out.

Champion Square

King Cake Festival Champion Square Yes! A festival celebrating one of NOLA’s most favorite home grown sweet treats! Who will bring home the king cake crown this year (or the baby, for that matter?). We can’t wait to find out.

Add
Flickr/Derek Bridges

Date

Event

Location

Feb 3 Wed

Mardi Gras Parades Obviously, the only thing that is happening in NOLA this week is Carnival. Make sure you have your costume ready!

Various Locations

Mardi Gras Parades Various Locations Obviously, the only thing that is happening in NOLA this week is Carnival. Make sure you have your costume ready!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 9 Tue

Mardi Gras Day Fat Tuesday, just in case you’re living in a box. Or maybe that’s your costume this year? We hope it at least has air holes.

Various Locations

Mardi Gras Day Various Locations Fat Tuesday, just in case you’re living in a box. Or maybe that’s your costume this year? We hope it at least has air holes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sun

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Apparently, NOLA is a great destination for marathoners because of the low elevation and basically zero hills. So if you’re looking to put that 26.2 sticker on your car, this wouldn’t be a bad choice for a newbie.

Various Locations

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Various Locations Apparently, NOLA is a great destination for marathoners because of the low elevation and basically zero hills. So if you’re looking to put that 26.2 sticker on your car, this wouldn’t be a bad choice for a newbie.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like