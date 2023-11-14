Get Festive with These Holiday Events in New Orleans

Holiday Events in New Orleans

Thursday, November 23

Mid-City; Prices vary

While the track opens in mid-November, Thanksgiving is the biggest day at the Fair Grounds, kicking off the season in earnest. Don your most fabulous hat or fascinator and head out for a day filled with mint juleps, racing, and a whole lot of fun. The clubhouse hosts a holiday dinner with all the trimmings, or you can dig into the big holiday buffet. Be sure to make a reservation, as both fill up quickly.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Friday, November 24–Saturday, November 25

Citywide; Prices vary

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday mean big shopping deals at malls and big box stores, but they’re especially great days to focus on shopping local. From quirky vintage stores and art galleries to antique shops and boutiques, New Orleans has a wealth of unique businesses boasting locally-made products. For one of the best local shopping experiences, head to Magazine Street for miles of independent shops plus plenty of options to stop for a bite along the way, and set a reminder to enjoy complimentary bubbles at Magazine Street’s after-hours Holiday Stroll on December 2.

Holiday Arts Markets

Ongoing

Citywide; Free

Arts markets are the perfect spot to shop locally for holiday gifts. The twice-monthly, open-air Arts Market New Orleans sets up extended two-day markets in November (25-26) and December (16-17) at Marsalis Harmony Park in addition to the regular markets held there and in City Park. The monthly Freret Market will have holiday shopping on December 2, Deutsches Haus will host a German-style ChristKindleMarkt from December 1 to 3, the Shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection will have special holiday vendors on December 16, and the eclectic Piety Market at Hotel Peter and Paul will be decked out on December 17.

Now through December 31

Locations vary; Free

The live music calendar is packed with special holiday performances, including traditional concerts in St. Louis Cathedral and genre-spanning concerts exploring the African diaspora at Ashé Powerhouse Theater. See the likes of Irma Thomas, Benny Grunch and the Bunch, and the Zion Harmonizers performing their holiday favorites.

Saturday, December 2

Bywater; Free

The Krewe of Krampus parades through the Bywater with Krampus and a cast of Alpine spirits plus Swampus, the Krampus Horns, and more. It’s the largest Krampus parade in America, and includes performers from all over the country and abroad, in addition to local performers. Don’t miss this enchanting parade with some of the most creative costumes and props you’ll see this holiday season.

Saturday, December 2

Bywater; $36-$54 in advance, $75 at the door

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Jewish Children’s Regional Service at NOCCA’s Press Street Station. Stephen Stryjewski of Link Restaurant Group serves as the event’s celebrity chef with assistance from NOCCA culinary program students. The night features food, live music, and an open bar with wine, beer, a Vodka Latke Punch, and a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Hanukkah Hi-Ball.

Thursday, December 7–Friday, December 15

Uptown; Free

This annual Hanukkah pop-up bar at Saba features specialty cocktails, latkes, sufganiyot, menorahs, dreidels, gelt, and everything else you need to celebrate Hanukkah in style. Celebrate the season with a signature latke board or just kick back and enjoy the Hanukkah vibes on every night during the festival of lights (except Tuesday, December 12).

Friday, December 8–Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 24

Lutcher; Free

This Christmas bonfire tradition in the River Parishes is a must-see for the holidays. Throughout the month, residents construct massive bonfire structures up to 20 feet tall that are lit on Christmas Eve to guide Papa Noel along the Mississippi. The Festival of the Bonfires earlier in the month celebrates this tradition with music, food, and bonfire burning. The main event takes place on Christmas Eve, when residents gather for the big bonfire party, joined by spectators who trek from all over to join the fun.

Friday, December 8–Sunday, December 17

Marigny; $35-$60

This local take on the holiday classic, performed by the Marigny Opera Ballet at the Marigny Opera House, is set in Jackson Square. Follow the story of Clara, a young woman transported to the Land of Rain and back again on Christmas Day. She encounters a fortune teller, tourists, a drag queen, and more. Music is performed live by the Lawrence Sieberth Ensemble.

Friday, December 15–Saturday, December 23

Downtown; $19-$83

The New Orleans Ballet Theatre’s production of the holiday classic is a beloved annual tradition. The performance features the talented professional ballet company alongside more than 120 local schoolchildren. No holiday season is complete without catching this show—featuring stunning sets and costumes alongside the iconic score—at the Orpheum.

Sunday, December 17

French Quarter; Free

Another beloved holiday tradition, this community caroling event brings thousands to Jackson Square to sing along to holiday favorites. Local dignitaries lead the carols for an hour of merriment, so whether you belt out a verse yourself or simply stop by to take it all in, you’ll leave with a dose of holiday cheer.