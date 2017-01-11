Everything Y'all Should Do in New Orleans This Fall

Lafayette Square

We can’t let cities like Memphis have all the fun when it comes to slow-smoked meats and hot live blues, now can we? The blues game in New Orleans is strong, as are its BBQ offerings, and you can enjoy both -- together! -- at this annual event that’s free to the public, leaving you plenty of wallet space for ribs, Cajun sausages, and cochon de lait to go with your hot guitar licks.

