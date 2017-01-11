21 Things to Do in New Orleans This November

We all know that the most terrifying thing about Halloween is the fact that it ends, leaving you desperately searching for something to fill the fun-void it left behind. Well, consider this your lucky day, because there’s a TON of great stuff to do in the Big Easy this November:
Nov 1 Sun
Get some haunted tats Two things that NOLA has in abundance -- namely, body ink and hoodoo -- come together at the Tattoo Voodoo Expo, which should satisfy all your needs for an Anne Rice-based tramp stamp, among other things.
Nov 1 Sun
Fear the walking dead Halloween might have been the previous day, but the organizers of UndeadCon clearly didn’t get the message. Sunday’s spooky gatherings include a “Night Owl Brunch” and Pepper from American Horror Story.
Nov 4 Wed
Check out life on the fringe The Faux/Real festival (born out of the NOLA Fringe Fest) celebrates everything from slam poetry to interpretive dance, comedy, and avant-garde theater performances. “But will there be a show about intoxicated clowns,” you ask? Yes. Yes, there will be.
Nov 6 Fri
Catch some local flicks The New Orleans Film Fest might have wrapped, but local cinema doesn’t get a rest, as the Pontchartrain Film Festival rolls on just across the lake.
Nov 6 Fri
Get nutty To celebrate this glorious, nut-laden season, check out the Louisiana Pecan Festival in Colfax. Their slogan is “make it with pecans,” which sounds vaguely dirty, but we can’t pay attention to that fact over our desire for hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.
Nov 6 Fri
This little piggy went to... your belly As the Louisiana Swine Festival kicks into high gear over in Basile, LA, expect a parade, a hog-calling contest, a greased pig chase, and, naturally, lots and lots of pork to chow on.
Nov 7 Sat
M is for Mirliton Call it a chayote, if you must, but down in these parts we know this gourd as a “mell-uh-tawn,” particularly when it’s roasted with shrimp stuffing. For that and more, including plenty of live brass bands (Kermit!), hit the annual Mirliton Festival over in the Bywater.
Nov 7 Sat
Get your “B” vitamins And by that, of course, we mean “B movies,” as the New Orleans Film Society hosts a Sharknado/Carrie double screening. Or should it be “double screaming?” See what we did there?
Nov 7 Sat
Party it up island-style Caribbean influences abound in New Orleans culture, and what better way to celebrate them than by attending Bayou Bacchanal in Armstrong Park. It’s free!
Nov 7 Sat
Shake that booty Last year, the Central City Festival made the Guinness Book of World Records (and a Jeopardy! question) for having the most amount of people simultaneously twerking. Do you need another reason to check this party out?
Nov 7 Sat
Wakey wakey, eggs and bakey! Just when you thought food festivals in Lousiana couldn’t get more ridiculous, along comes, the Giant Omelette Celebration, which is totally not made up, we promise. They literally make a five hundred egg omelette (and there’s also crafts and music).
Nov 7 Sat
Get medieval on someone Jousting, juggling, wine wenches, and other totally authentic aspects of 16th-century European life are back again at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, which you know you really only want to go to so you can eat an entire roasted turkey leg with your hands. Saturdays & Sundays.
Nov 8 Sun
Enjoy a little hanky panky Burlesque is nothing new in the Big Sleazy; we practically perfected it. That said, if you’re a fan of the art form, you’ll want to check out the infamous Suicide Girls as they perform their “Blackheart Burlesque.”
Nov 10 Tue
We have a badass over here... Not since Carl Sagan has America been as captivated by an astrophysicist as we are with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and as good fortune has it, the man himself will be appearing in NOLA.
Nov 13 Fri
Celebrate great things that go great together Could you find a more perfect combination of things to eat and drink in South Louisiana than Boudin, Bourbon & Beer? No, you cannot.
Nov 13 Fri
Bust some myths and blow stuff up Jamie and Adam are coming to NOLA! That’s right, the same guys who you love on TV for exploding seemingly everything under the sun will be appearing in the Crescent City as the MythBusters hit the Saenger Theater.
Nov 13 Fri
Play with us, Danny Just in case you didn’t get your recommended dosage of nightmares during October, the NOFS will be screening everyone’s favorite Stephen King/Stanley Kubrick fright fest, The Shining, on the big screen, outside at the Clouet Gardens.
Nov 14 Sat
Brews and Bayous The Bayou Beer Fest is back for a third delicious year. They also welcome home brewers, an excellent reason for you to bring a keg of your famous triple-hopped Flanders Oud Bruin.
Nov 14 Sat
Enjoy a real life gumbo party The gumbo party is now a reality, at least for one weekend a year at the Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, sponsored by the same folks who bring us Jazz Fest (though this one is free for all to enter!).
Nov 20 Fri
Jerry! Hello! If you’re a fan of the guy who brought us the big salad, man-hands, close-talkers, anti-dentites, double-dipping, shrinkage and more, this is the show for you (even if it turns out to be about nothing).
Nov 22 Sun
A rich day for a poor boy It’s back! It’s really, really back! It didn’t take long for the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival to become one of the baddest food festivals in New Orleans. Make sure to get there early to avoid the murderous lines.
