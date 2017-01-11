Events

21 Things to Do in New Orleans This November

By Published On 10/29/2015 By Published On 10/29/2015
Louisiana Rennaissance Festival

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

We all know that the most terrifying thing about Halloween is the fact that it ends, leaving you desperately searching for something to fill the fun-void it left behind. Well, consider this your lucky day, because there’s a TON of great stuff to do in the Big Easy this November:

Related

related

40 Things to Do in New Orleans for $10 or Less

related

The Weirdest Museums in (and Around) New Orleans

related

The 11 Best Hiking Spots in Louisiana

related

40 Things to Do in New Orleans for $10 or Less
Flickr/jgrosjean

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Get some haunted tats Two things that NOLA has in abundance -- namely, body ink and hoodoo -- come together at the Tattoo Voodoo Expo, which should satisfy all your needs for an Anne Rice-based tramp stamp, among other things.

Landmark Best Western Hotel

Get some haunted tats Landmark Best Western Hotel Two things that NOLA has in abundance -- namely, body ink and hoodoo -- come together at the Tattoo Voodoo Expo, which should satisfy all your needs for an Anne Rice-based tramp stamp, among other things.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Fear the walking dead Halloween might have been the previous day, but the organizers of UndeadCon clearly didn’t get the message. Sunday’s spooky gatherings include a “Night Owl Brunch” and Pepper from American Horror Story.

Hilton Garden Inn

Fear the walking dead Hilton Garden Inn Halloween might have been the previous day, but the organizers of UndeadCon clearly didn’t get the message. Sunday’s spooky gatherings include a “Night Owl Brunch” and Pepper from American Horror Story.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 4 Wed

Check out life on the fringe The Faux/Real festival (born out of the NOLA Fringe Fest) celebrates everything from slam poetry to interpretive dance, comedy, and avant-garde theater performances. “But will there be a show about intoxicated clowns,” you ask? Yes. Yes, there will be.

Various

Check out life on the fringe Various The Faux/Real festival (born out of the NOLA Fringe Fest) celebrates everything from slam poetry to interpretive dance, comedy, and avant-garde theater performances. “But will there be a show about intoxicated clowns,” you ask? Yes. Yes, there will be.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Catch some local flicks The New Orleans Film Fest might have wrapped, but local cinema doesn’t get a rest, as the Pontchartrain Film Festival rolls on just across the lake.

Pontchartrain, LA

Catch some local flicks Pontchartrain, LA The New Orleans Film Fest might have wrapped, but local cinema doesn’t get a rest, as the Pontchartrain Film Festival rolls on just across the lake.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Get nutty To celebrate this glorious, nut-laden season, check out the Louisiana Pecan Festival in Colfax. Their slogan is “make it with pecans,” which sounds vaguely dirty, but we can’t pay attention to that fact over our desire for hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.

Colfax, LA

Get nutty Colfax, LA To celebrate this glorious, nut-laden season, check out the Louisiana Pecan Festival in Colfax. Their slogan is “make it with pecans,” which sounds vaguely dirty, but we can’t pay attention to that fact over our desire for hot pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.

Add
Flickr/Christopher Aloi

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

This little piggy went to... your belly As the Louisiana Swine Festival kicks into high gear over in Basile, LA, expect a parade, a hog-calling contest, a greased pig chase, and, naturally, lots and lots of pork to chow on.

Basile, LA

This little piggy went to... your belly Basile, LA As the Louisiana Swine Festival kicks into high gear over in Basile, LA, expect a parade, a hog-calling contest, a greased pig chase, and, naturally, lots and lots of pork to chow on.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

M is for Mirliton Call it a chayote, if you must, but down in these parts we know this gourd as a “mell-uh-tawn,” particularly when it’s roasted with shrimp stuffing. For that and more, including plenty of live brass bands (Kermit!), hit the annual Mirliton Festival over in the Bywater.

Mickey Markey Park

M is for Mirliton Mickey Markey Park Call it a chayote, if you must, but down in these parts we know this gourd as a “mell-uh-tawn,” particularly when it’s roasted with shrimp stuffing. For that and more, including plenty of live brass bands (Kermit!), hit the annual Mirliton Festival over in the Bywater.

Add
The Asylum

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Get your “B” vitamins And by that, of course, we mean “B movies,” as the New Orleans Film Society hosts a Sharknado/Carrie double screening. Or should it be “double screaming?” See what we did there?

Whole Foods, Broad Street

Get your “B” vitamins Whole Foods, Broad Street And by that, of course, we mean “B movies,” as the New Orleans Film Society hosts a Sharknado/Carrie double screening. Or should it be “double screaming?” See what we did there?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Party it up island-style Caribbean influences abound in New Orleans culture, and what better way to celebrate them than by attending Bayou Bacchanal in Armstrong Park. It’s free!

Armstrong Park

Party it up island-style Armstrong Park Caribbean influences abound in New Orleans culture, and what better way to celebrate them than by attending Bayou Bacchanal in Armstrong Park. It’s free!

Add
Central City Festival

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Shake that booty Last year, the Central City Festival made the Guinness Book of World Records (and a Jeopardy! question) for having the most amount of people simultaneously twerking. Do you need another reason to check this party out?

Oretha Castle Healy Blvd.

Shake that booty Oretha Castle Healy Blvd. Last year, the Central City Festival made the Guinness Book of World Records (and a Jeopardy! question) for having the most amount of people simultaneously twerking. Do you need another reason to check this party out?

Add

related

The Weirdest Museums in (and Around) New Orleans
Giant Omelette Celebration

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Wakey wakey, eggs and bakey! Just when you thought food festivals in Lousiana couldn’t get more ridiculous, along comes, the Giant Omelette Celebration, which is totally not made up, we promise. They literally make a five hundred egg omelette (and there’s also crafts and music).

Abbeville, LA

Wakey wakey, eggs and bakey! Abbeville, LA Just when you thought food festivals in Lousiana couldn’t get more ridiculous, along comes, the Giant Omelette Celebration, which is totally not made up, we promise. They literally make a five hundred egg omelette (and there’s also crafts and music).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Get medieval on someone Jousting, juggling, wine wenches, and other totally authentic aspects of 16th-century European life are back again at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, which you know you really only want to go to so you can eat an entire roasted turkey leg with your hands. Saturdays & Sundays.

Hammond, LA

Get medieval on someone Hammond, LA Jousting, juggling, wine wenches, and other totally authentic aspects of 16th-century European life are back again at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, which you know you really only want to go to so you can eat an entire roasted turkey leg with your hands. Saturdays & Sundays.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Enjoy a little hanky panky Burlesque is nothing new in the Big Sleazy; we practically perfected it. That said, if you’re a fan of the art form, you’ll want to check out the infamous Suicide Girls as they perform their “Blackheart Burlesque.”

The Joy

Enjoy a little hanky panky The Joy Burlesque is nothing new in the Big Sleazy; we practically perfected it. That said, if you’re a fan of the art form, you’ll want to check out the infamous Suicide Girls as they perform their “Blackheart Burlesque.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 10 Tue

We have a badass over here... Not since Carl Sagan has America been as captivated by an astrophysicist as we are with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and as good fortune has it, the man himself will be appearing in NOLA.

Saenger Theatre

We have a badass over here... Saenger Theatre Not since Carl Sagan has America been as captivated by an astrophysicist as we are with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and as good fortune has it, the man himself will be appearing in NOLA.

Add
Boudin, Bourbon & Beer

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Celebrate great things that go great together Could you find a more perfect combination of things to eat and drink in South Louisiana than Boudin, Bourbon & Beer? No, you cannot.

St. Charles Ave.

Celebrate great things that go great together St. Charles Ave. Could you find a more perfect combination of things to eat and drink in South Louisiana than Boudin, Bourbon & Beer? No, you cannot.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Bust some myths and blow stuff up Jamie and Adam are coming to NOLA! That’s right, the same guys who you love on TV for exploding seemingly everything under the sun will be appearing in the Crescent City as the MythBusters hit the Saenger Theater.

Saenger Theater

Bust some myths and blow stuff up Saenger Theater Jamie and Adam are coming to NOLA! That’s right, the same guys who you love on TV for exploding seemingly everything under the sun will be appearing in the Crescent City as the MythBusters hit the Saenger Theater.

Add
Warner Bros.

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Play with us, Danny Just in case you didn’t get your recommended dosage of nightmares during October, the NOFS will be screening everyone’s favorite Stephen King/Stanley Kubrick fright fest, The Shining, on the big screen, outside at the Clouet Gardens.

Clouet Gardens

Play with us, Danny Clouet Gardens Just in case you didn’t get your recommended dosage of nightmares during October, the NOFS will be screening everyone’s favorite Stephen King/Stanley Kubrick fright fest, The Shining, on the big screen, outside at the Clouet Gardens.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Brews and Bayous The Bayou Beer Fest is back for a third delicious year. They also welcome home brewers, an excellent reason for you to bring a keg of your famous triple-hopped Flanders Oud Bruin.

Houma, LA

Brews and Bayous Houma, LA The Bayou Beer Fest is back for a third delicious year. They also welcome home brewers, an excellent reason for you to bring a keg of your famous triple-hopped Flanders Oud Bruin.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Enjoy a real life gumbo party The gumbo party is now a reality, at least for one weekend a year at the Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, sponsored by the same folks who bring us Jazz Fest (though this one is free for all to enter!).

Armstrong Park

Enjoy a real life gumbo party Armstrong Park The gumbo party is now a reality, at least for one weekend a year at the Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, sponsored by the same folks who bring us Jazz Fest (though this one is free for all to enter!).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

Jerry! Hello! If you’re a fan of the guy who brought us the big salad, man-hands, close-talkers, anti-dentites, double-dipping, shrinkage and more, this is the show for you (even if it turns out to be about nothing).

Saenger Theatre

Jerry! Hello! Saenger Theatre If you’re a fan of the guy who brought us the big salad, man-hands, close-talkers, anti-dentites, double-dipping, shrinkage and more, this is the show for you (even if it turns out to be about nothing).

Add
Po-Boy Preservation Festival

Date

Event

Location

Nov 22 Sun

A rich day for a poor boy It’s back! It’s really, really back! It didn’t take long for the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival to become one of the baddest food festivals in New Orleans. Make sure to get there early to avoid the murderous lines.

Oak Street

A rich day for a poor boy Oak Street It’s back! It’s really, really back! It didn’t take long for the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival to become one of the baddest food festivals in New Orleans. Make sure to get there early to avoid the murderous lines.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like