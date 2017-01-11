21 Things to Do in New Orleans This November

Sun

Get some haunted tats Two things that NOLA has in abundance -- namely, body ink and hoodoo -- come together at the Tattoo Voodoo Expo, which should satisfy all your needs for an Anne Rice-based tramp stamp, among other things.

Landmark Best Western Hotel

Get some haunted tats Landmark Best Western Hotel Two things that NOLA has in abundance -- namely, body ink and hoodoo -- come together at the Tattoo Voodoo Expo, which should satisfy all your needs for an Anne Rice-based tramp stamp, among other things.