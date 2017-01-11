The Absolute Best Things to Do in New Orleans This Spring

Ah, the all-too-brief period just after the madness of Mardi Gras, but before the oppressive summer heat really kicks in: this is when you want to pack in all the outdoor activities you can handle. Check out the area’s biggest festivals, plus a whole litany of concerts, crawfish boils, fêtes, parades, soirees... you know. All the good stuff.
Mar 1-May 10
Gorge yourself on food and drink at the Paradigm Gardens Concert Series Paradigm Gardens supplies some of the best restaurants in the city with produce, so it’s no surprise that those same eateries -- including Coquette, Patois, Kin, and Kenton’s -- support Paradigm’s outdoor concert series, alongside local nano-brewery Courtyard. $35 covers your entry, plus unlimited food and drink. You’re right, that’s a helluva deal.
Central City
Mar 2-May 18
Cut loose at YLC Wednesday in the Square YLC Wednesday is truly a springtime rite of passage for young professionals just getting off work. Local acts like Bonerama + Bucktown All-Stars, Kermit Ruffins, and the Honey Island Swamp Band keep everyone at these free, outdoor shows well entertained. Sip Abita beer, enjoy food cooked up by local chefs, and check out arts and crafts for sale at the vendor booths.
Lafayette Square (CBD)
Mar 4 Fri
Throw down at NOLA Brewing’s Seven Years of Beers The good folks at NOLA Brewing know how to throw a party, and Seven Years of Beers is going to be rager by any standard. $20 gets you into this evening music fest, where a show by the Naughty Professor and Chali 2na of Jurassic 5(!) is going to kick the night off right. When you work up an appetite dancing your butt off, grab some McClure’s BBQ, and quench your thirst with NOLA’s special anniversary beer. 21+.
Irish Channel
Mar 12-Apr 3
Get your culture on with Southern Repertory Theater’s Orpheus Descending Find out exactly how badass Tennessee Williams was when you witness this production of his acclaimed “Orpheus Descending.” It’s a headfirst tumble into a crazy Southern Gothic full of secrets, snakeskin, and murder. They have a “pay what you can” night on March 17th, as well as several pre- and post- performance discussions.
University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center
Mar 17 Thu
Check out “An American Spring” at the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrate the season by pretending to be classier than you are with a trip to the orchestra. This program of seasonally appropriate orchestral music features American composers and local musicians.
The Orpheum Theater (CBD)
Mar 19 Sat
Get competitive over cornhole at the New Orleans International Beer Festival One of the largest beer festivals in New Orleans, this Abita-sponsored outdoor extravaganza features beer and then more beer with beer on top, y’all. Grab a pint, then hit up the cornhole tournament, seminars, and try to sneak into the VIP lounge.
Champions Square (CBD)
Mar 19 Sat
Feel charitable while snacking on mussels at the Fête Française The bilingual school’s annual fundraiser, this celebration of all things French invovles tastiness like moules frites and wine, as well as arts, crafts, and Francophile-friendly music and entertainment. Mais oui!
Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orléans (Uptown)
Mar 19 Sat
Become one with the Angry Birds at the Easter Egg Scramble This kid-friendly event held the day before Easter is sponsored by The Angry Birds Movie this year, so things might get... a little weird. But at its heart, this is an old fashioned Easter egg hunt (with more than 36,000 eggs filled with candy and stickers) held in City Park’s Carousel Gardens. Yeah, it’ll be kind of weird if you go sans child, so borrow a friend’s kid if you don’t have your own. Your friend will be totally grateful for some grown-up time, and you get an afternoon of arrested development. Win/win.
City Park
Mar 26 Sat
Run (or sip cocktails while watching runners) at the 2016 Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 10K This longstanding Easter weekend 10k is open to runners and walkers of all levels, and trails from the Superdome through the Quarter up to City Park. They’re putting on a free health- and fitness-expo at the Hyatt Regency (right around the corner from the Dome) that weekend, as well.
French Quarter/City Park
Mar 27 Sun
Wave your little heart out at The 33rd Annual Chris Owens Easter Parade The sassiest Easter tradition on earth, the Chris Owens Parade features Ms. Owens as the Grand Duchess, and basically takes the concept of dressing up in your Easter bonnet to a whole new level. There’s a brunch before, a party after, and floats rolling through the Quarter in between, celebrating the Duchess, decked out in the most elaborate hat in all the land.
French Quarter
Mar 31-Apr 3
Treat yo’self to mudbugs galore at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival Head out to Da Parish for Chalmette’s biggest festival, featuring, of course, crawfish in all its various forms. Boiled crawfish, crawfish bread, crawfish pies, crawfish pasta, crawfish chimichangas, crawfish etoufee... the list goes on. Just $5 admission will give you access a mudbug lover’s paradise. Kiddie carnival rides, live music, and an arts market round out the festival experience.
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center (Chalmette)
Apr 3 Sun
Perfect your garnish game at Brunch Fest Show up dressed in your cutest pajamas for this celebration of all things brunch, including a Bloody Mary competition and live music (they have both a jazz band and a gospel choir, thereby fulfilling all the major New Orleans brunch music genres).
City Park
Apr 8 Fri
(Over)satisfy your sweet teeth at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival This annual agricultural celebration honors one of Louisiana’s favorite crops, and provides music, games, a strawberry eating competition, and the crowning of Strawberry Festival royalty. Expect to consume massive numbers of strawberries in many forms.
Memorial Park, Ponchatoula
Apr 15 Fri
Get you learn on at the New Orleans Poetry Festival This is the New Orleans’ Poetry Festival’s very first year, and attendees can expect poetry readings, music, and panel discussions with topics like “Ecopoetics and Subjectivity: Paradigms of Place,” and “The Researched Poem.”
Arts Estuary 1024, Marigny
Apr 20 Wed
Cut a rug at the Festival International Head out to Cajun country to check out the world music of primarily French-influenced cultures, including Cajun and Zydeco bands, as well as musicians from all over French Canada, Haiti and the French Caribbean, Ghana, and other places from around the globe.
Downtown Lafayette
Apr 25-May 1
Practice your extra-quiet clapping skills at the Zurich Classic Golf Tournament This annual golf tournament, held right outside New Orleans, was the first post-Katrina nationally televised sports event in the area, back in 2006. The four day tournament draws attention from the world of golf, so if that swing’s your thing, it’s worth checking out.
The Tournament Players Club of Louisiana, Avondale
May 6 Fri
Get wild with some animals at the Whitney Zoo-to-Do 2016 marks the 39th year of the Audubon Zoo’s signature fundraising event, and it’s a doozy: music, food from over 40 local vendors -- including Avo, Ancora, and Clancy’s -- beer from NOLA Brewing, Bayou Teche, Gordon Biersch, and Lazy Magnolia, as well as cocktails from Tiki Tolteca and Twelve Mile Limit, among others. Dance, eat, and drink the night away -- all while supporting the zoo’s restoration of their Tropical Bird House.
Audubon Park
May 16 Mon
Sample beers you’ve never even heard of before at the American Craft Beer Week Celebrated nationally, this week -- devoted to the country’s 4,000+ breweries -- showcases beer bars and restaurants in New Orleans and beyond. The sudsy week peaks every year at the Avenue Pub’s ACBW Grand Tasting, which takes place on Saturday, May 21st, at 1pm: beers the owner has been saving and cellaring all year come out for the city’s brew lovers to sample and enjoy.
Multiple locations
