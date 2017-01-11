The Absolute Best Things to Do in New Orleans This Spring

Sat

Become one with the Angry Birds at the Easter Egg Scramble This kid-friendly event held the day before Easter is sponsored by The Angry Birds Movie this year, so things might get... a little weird. But at its heart, this is an old fashioned Easter egg hunt (with more than 36,000 eggs filled with candy and stickers) held in City Park’s Carousel Gardens. Yeah, it’ll be kind of weird if you go sans child, so borrow a friend’s kid if you don’t have your own. Your friend will be totally grateful for some grown-up time, and you get an afternoon of arrested development. Win/win.

City Park

