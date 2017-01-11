Your Comprehensive 2016 Guide to the Best Fests in New Orleans

Words and Music Festival So you have that great novel burning a hole in your head, just itching to get out? Perhaps the next A Confederacy of Dunces? Head to WMF to meet with prominent authors, get some tips from publishing professionals, and help you take that next step. For inspiration, it's located at the Faulkner House in Pirate's Alley, which now of course houses a gorgeous indie bookstore. Also, there's music. Because it's New Orleans.

Faulkner House

Words and Music Festival Faulkner House So you have that great novel burning a hole in your head, just itching to get out? Perhaps the next A Confederacy of Dunces? Head to WMF to meet with prominent authors, get some tips from publishing professionals, and help you take that next step. For inspiration, it's located at the Faulkner House in Pirate's Alley, which now of course houses a gorgeous indie bookstore. Also, there's music. Because it's New Orleans.