How to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Right in New Orleans

Old Metairie Irish Festival Orleans Parish doesn’t get to have all the fun during the big green weekend. Jefferson wants in on the action, too. Hence, it's once again hosting the annual Irish Festival in Old Metairie, which will feature Bear's po-boys (one of the best roast beef sandwiches in the city), Porter & Luke’s, and Drago’s ubiquitously-imitated-but-never-duplicated original charbroiled oysters. Plus, the whole thing is for a good cause, so make sure you get good and sauced. It’s charity work!

