Every Outdoor Concert in New Orleans You'll Want to Hit This Summer

French Market Creole Tomato Festival French Quarter Summer, as we know here in Louisiana, is the very best time for tomatoes. And to be less than humble, we think we have the best damned ‘maters in the world down here, as is evidenced by a festival in their honor every year. But wait, isn’t this supposed to be helpful list of outdoors summer concerts? Well, guess what, compadre: there’s plenty of music -- as well as tomatoes -- to be found at this extravaganza in the French Market. Plus, this year marks the fest’s 30th anniversary, so you just know it’s going to be one to remember.