Every Outdoor Concert in New Orleans You'll Want to Hit This Summer

Yes, it gets hot in New Orleans during the summer. Have y’eard dat? But that doesn’t stop NOLA from making it even hotter with outdoor concerts and festivals. Better still, most of these events feature not just great music (naturally -- this is New Orleans, after all), but great food, as well (ibid). If you’re not afraid of a little sweat and some loud tunes, here’s where you want to be when things get sweltering and gritty during summer in the city.
Louisiana Seafood Festival City Park While the ninth month might signal cooler climes in other parts of the country, it’s still seriously summer in NOLA come September. And how else would we celebrate this -- or anything, really -- than with local seafood and live music? This event grew big quickly, moving from several stages on the river to the more expansive City Park, where you’ll find tons of live acts, including everyone from John Boutte, Bonerama... even freaking Starship, to go with your shrimp, oysters, crabs, and fish.