Events

16 Things You Need to Do in New Orleans This September

By Published On 09/01/2015 By Published On 09/01/2015
Flickr/Traveller_40

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2-7

Join the Pride Parade at Southern Decadence Those who like letting their rainbow-colored freak flags fly are in for a treat, as the Southern Decadence Festival hits town. And if you’re averse to such things, well... you probably might want to stay out of the French Quarter that week, because things are going to get wild.

French Quarter

Join the Pride Parade at Southern Decadence French Quarter Those who like letting their rainbow-colored freak flags fly are in for a treat, as the Southern Decadence Festival hits town. And if you’re averse to such things, well... you probably might want to stay out of the French Quarter that week, because things are going to get wild.

Add

Related

related

The Best New Orleans Restaurant for Every Cuisine

related

What Your Favorite New Orleans Restaurant Says About You

related

The Best New Orleans Restaurant for Every Cuisine
Flickr/Ralph Arvesen

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Enjoy 1989 in 2015 If you’re looking for a time warp filled with glam metal, it’s headed your way this September. That’s right, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper will be rocking the Smoothie King Center. Although, at their ages, it probably should be the Metamucil Center. Not that we’re not gonna go, of course.

Smoothie King Center

Enjoy 1989 in 2015 Smoothie King Center If you’re looking for a time warp filled with glam metal, it’s headed your way this September. That’s right, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper will be rocking the Smoothie King Center. Although, at their ages, it probably should be the Metamucil Center. Not that we’re not gonna go, of course.

Add
Louisiana Seafood Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4-6

See food and eat it That’s right, friends, the Louisiana Seafood Festival is back in town again, and we just can’t wait for all the music, dancing, and just an ungodly amount of fish, shrimp, oysters, crabs, and other fruits of the sea courtesy of dozens of restaurants and caterers.

City Park Festival Grounds

See food and eat it City Park Festival Grounds That’s right, friends, the Louisiana Seafood Festival is back in town again, and we just can’t wait for all the music, dancing, and just an ungodly amount of fish, shrimp, oysters, crabs, and other fruits of the sea courtesy of dozens of restaurants and caterers.

Add
Flickr/Laurence Barnes

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Get some Rapper’s Delight Most people associate NOLA with jazz, and for good reason, but never forget that the Crescent City knows a thing or two about dropping beats and busting rhymes, both of which will be in abundance at the Super Fresh Hip Hop Festival. Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature will be there... will you?

UNO Lakefront Arena

Get some Rapper’s Delight UNO Lakefront Arena Most people associate NOLA with jazz, and for good reason, but never forget that the Crescent City knows a thing or two about dropping beats and busting rhymes, both of which will be in abundance at the Super Fresh Hip Hop Festival. Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature will be there... will you?

Add
Audubon Nature Institute

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Drink with the fishes Scales and Ales is back, and once more it offers you the option to savor tasty beer and food in the company of sharks (and other marine life) at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. You have to do it once, just for bragging rights.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Drink with the fishes Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Scales and Ales is back, and once more it offers you the option to savor tasty beer and food in the company of sharks (and other marine life) at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. You have to do it once, just for bragging rights.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Hit the Million Mess March Formerly the Million MILF March, the MMM  is exactly what you think it is: two days of careless drinking and frivolity for MILFs, that too-often underappreciated segment of the American population. Guys, you can go to the march, too, but only in the company of a lady.

Various locations

Hit the Million Mess March Various locations Formerly the Million MILF March, the MMM  is exactly what you think it is: two days of careless drinking and frivolity for MILFs, that too-often underappreciated segment of the American population. Guys, you can go to the march, too, but only in the company of a lady.

Add

related

What Your Favorite New Orleans Restaurant Says About You
The Neverending Story

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Spend a late night with Bastian and Atreyu One of the best movies ever is having a midnight screening, thanks to the good folks at the New Orleans Film Society, who will present Midnight Movies: The Neverending Story drive-in style on top of the Whole Foods Market on Broad St.

Whole Foods Market

Spend a late night with Bastian and Atreyu Whole Foods Market One of the best movies ever is having a midnight screening, thanks to the good folks at the New Orleans Film Society, who will present Midnight Movies: The Neverending Story drive-in style on top of the Whole Foods Market on Broad St.

Add
Flickr/Todd Martin

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Sun

Two words: WHO DAT!!! You’ve waited long enough, black and gold nation, the time is now: the Saints' season opener! Hit a bar, and watch Brees and the rest of “our boys” take it to the Cardinals in Arizona. Or just cower under your afghan because you’re completely immobilized with Saints-induced anxiety, like many of us do.

Various locations

Two words: WHO DAT!!! Various locations You’ve waited long enough, black and gold nation, the time is now: the Saints' season opener! Hit a bar, and watch Brees and the rest of “our boys” take it to the Cardinals in Arizona. Or just cower under your afghan because you’re completely immobilized with Saints-induced anxiety, like many of us do.

Add
Flickr/Jennifer Durban

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14-20

Score some killer dining deals If you missed out on the sweet restaurant specials during August for COOLinary month, don’t fret: We Live to Eat Restaurant Week is back with one of our favorite weeks of the year. Excellent dining options from dozens of restaurants abound, so if you miss it, you really have no excuse.

Various locations

Score some killer dining deals Various locations If you missed out on the sweet restaurant specials during August for COOLinary month, don’t fret: We Live to Eat Restaurant Week is back with one of our favorite weeks of the year. Excellent dining options from dozens of restaurants abound, so if you miss it, you really have no excuse.

Add
The New Orleans Burlesque Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17-20

Get a butt-load of va-va-voom Pole dancing is so 90’s. Everybody who’s anybody knows that, when it comes to stripping, burlesque is where it’s at. And who would know better than the fine folks “behind” the New Orleans Burlesque Festival (see what we did there?).

Various locations

Get a butt-load of va-va-voom Various locations Pole dancing is so 90’s. Everybody who’s anybody knows that, when it comes to stripping, burlesque is where it’s at. And who would know better than the fine folks “behind” the New Orleans Burlesque Festival (see what we did there?).

Add
Flickr/Andrew Hyde

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Catch some Martini Madness We can’t think of a better place to sip cocktails in mid-September than beautiful City Park, so it’s a blessing that Martini Madness will be coming back once again. Just remember: stirred, not shaken (James Bond always got that one wrong).

City Park

Catch some Martini Madness City Park We can’t think of a better place to sip cocktails in mid-September than beautiful City Park, so it’s a blessing that Martini Madness will be coming back once again. Just remember: stirred, not shaken (James Bond always got that one wrong).

Add
Flickr/Carolyn Riccardeli

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18-19

Make some pies If you’re up for a little drive, you’re up for some cool stuff this weekend, in the form of the annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival. Yes, there is a town in Louisiana known almost solely for its savory pies. And yes, it is awesome.

Natchitoches

Make some pies Natchitoches If you’re up for a little drive, you’re up for some cool stuff this weekend, in the form of the annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival. Yes, there is a town in Louisiana known almost solely for its savory pies. And yes, it is awesome.

Add
Flickr/David Ohmer

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Whip out those jazz hands Preservation Hall is always a great place to see traditional New Orleans jazz, but for some reason it’s even better when cruising down the mighty Mississippi on a steamboat. If that’s your bag, make sure to check out Steamboat Stomp, the finest “trad” jazz and boating combination in the world (perhaps the only one?).

Steamboat Natchez

Whip out those jazz hands Steamboat Natchez Preservation Hall is always a great place to see traditional New Orleans jazz, but for some reason it’s even better when cruising down the mighty Mississippi on a steamboat. If that’s your bag, make sure to check out Steamboat Stomp, the finest “trad” jazz and boating combination in the world (perhaps the only one?).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Scream and shout For those who prefer their movies on the “chiller” side, it’s all about the New Orleans Horror Film Festival, which has screenings of both feature-length and short films, panel discussions, and more. Just don’t look behind you...

Various locations

Scream and shout Various locations For those who prefer their movies on the “chiller” side, it’s all about the New Orleans Horror Film Festival, which has screenings of both feature-length and short films, panel discussions, and more. Just don’t look behind you...

Add
Alligator Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-27

Get down with the gators Over in Luling, it’ll be time once again for the wonderful Alligator Festival, which is always a fun time. Note: you do not have to be an alligator to attend, but it doesn’t hurt. (And if you are an alligator, HOW ARE YOU READING THIS?)

West Bank Bridge Park

Get down with the gators West Bank Bridge Park Over in Luling, it’ll be time once again for the wonderful Alligator Festival, which is always a fun time. Note: you do not have to be an alligator to attend, but it doesn’t hurt. (And if you are an alligator, HOW ARE YOU READING THIS?)

Add
NOLA on Tap

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Hoist one (or many) If you like beer -- and really, all the best people do -- you’re going to love the NOLA on Tap Beer Festival, the largest FREE beer fest in the region! Well, the beer isn’t free, but still... there’s a lot of it, everything from Abita Abbey Ale to Yalobusha River Ale, and seemingly every lager, cider, porter, stout, and ale between.

New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds

Hoist one (or many) New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds If you like beer -- and really, all the best people do -- you’re going to love the NOLA on Tap Beer Festival, the largest FREE beer fest in the region! Well, the beer isn’t free, but still... there’s a lot of it, everything from Abita Abbey Ale to Yalobusha River Ale, and seemingly every lager, cider, porter, stout, and ale between.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like