New Orleans’ Best Things to Do This October

October might just be the most pleasant time of the year to be in New Orleans, mostly because summer has released us from its vice-like grip. And, in true NOLA fashion, there’s plenty going on in the Big Easy this month, so if you’re going to be in town, here are the top things you should mark off on your calendar before we go into full “holiday” mode.
Oct 1 Thu
Do the Ponderosa Stomp It wouldn’t be a month in New Orleans without some kind of music festival, right? Well, this one also happens to be one of our favorites, featuring three days of “music you’ve never heard of.” Except for Irma Thomas, of course.
Oct 3 Sat
See Art for Arts' Sake White Linen Night and Dirty Linen Night were clearly not enough to satisfy NOLA art lovers, who get another night of gallery hopping in October with Art for Art’s Sake in both the Warehouse District and all down Magazine St.
Various locations
Oct 3 Sat
Endure the Gleason Gras Steve Gleason is a hero to many for a number of reasons (that blocked kick!!!), not the least of which is his heroic struggle with ALS and role as an outspoken advocate for those suffering from it. Bucket challenges are cool, but Gleason Gras is just plain amazing, with a great music lineup (Big Sam! Flow Tribe!) and “the world’s longest 5K race.”
Various locations
Oct 9 Fri
Drink in Oktoberfest BEER, BEER, AND MORE BEER. For three whole weekends, no less! What more would you expect at Oktoberfest in NOLA? Well, there’s also the dancing, lederhosen, and sausages. Always sausages. Weekends only.
Various locations, Kenner
Oct 10-11
Celebrate Carnaval Latino Ay, papi, it’s that time again to celebrate Latin culture in NOLA, which dates back to the days the Spaniards ruled town in the late 18th century and has been going strong since. Naturally, there will be a killer parade, live music, and tons of food and art and stuff. And dancing!
Various locations, French Quarter
Oct 10 Sat
Float away at the Wooden Boat Festival You can see a whole ton of tree-based boats in their full splendor out in Madisonville, LA, not to mention buy or sell one if the spirit (or the wind) moves you. Oh, and did we mention the 14-hour boat-building contest? Craziness!
Madisonville
Oct 10 Sat
Sweeten up at the Old Arabi Sugar Festival “First you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.” Or so thought Homer Simpson, anyhow. If sweetness is your bag, this festival has your name on it, with sugar-related games, music, and, of course, a dessert competition.
Oct 14-22
See celebs at the New Orleans Film Festival The fest is back, and looks to support local flicks and those who make them (not to be biased, but we’re really looking forward to The King of New Orleans, which has been tearing it up on the festival circuit).
Various locations
Oct 16-18
Take in the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival Could you get a more perfect combo than blues and barbecue? We’re going to say “no” here, only because we’re keenly aware of how perfectly awesome (and free!) this festival is. This is what those expensive Jazz Fest tickets pay for, folks. Never forget.
Lafayette Square Park
Oct 23-25
Catch the Bucktown Seafood Festival Seafood on the lakefront is a New Orleans institution, and has been for decades, so it’s only appropriate that we celebrate our favorite fruits of the sea -- or the Gulf, rather -- in Bucktown. Of course, Deanie’s Seafood will be sponsoring, which makes things even better.
Bucktown
Oct 24 Sat
Get terrified at the Krewe of Boo! Halloween parade All Hallows' Eve gets its kickoff in pure NOLA style at this parade, which is second only to Mardi Gras Day when it comes to elaborate costumery, something that residents of the Crescent City take a sort of pride in that can be called “pathological.” There will be glitter. EVERYWHERE.
Various locations
Oct 28-Nov 2
Get a read on the Words and Music Festival A literary festival is all well and good in this town (a certain guy named William Faulkner lived in NOLA, you know), but you know what makes one even better? Live local music! Plenty of agents and editors to meet with you too.
Various locations
Oct 30 Fri
Peep the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Dude: VOODOO FEST!!! It’s hard to think of a time in NOLA that has a better lineup of stunning international music acts outside of Jazz Fest. This year we have everyone from Deadmaus to Ozzy Osbourne, Modest Mouse, Florence AND her machine, Girl Talk, and even Jane’s Addiction!
