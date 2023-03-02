Everything Fun You Can Do in New Orleans This Weekend

We’ve survived another Carnival season so it’s time to rest, right? While there might be a brief lull as everyone shakes off the Mardi Gras cobwebs, things always pick back up again in New Orleans. The Lenten season means it’s time to focus on seafood, and while some of us are giving up booze or other indulgences, there are still plenty of parties and other events to keep the good times rolling. With St. Patrick’s Day and festival season right around the corner, gear up for more fun and check out these fun things to do in New Orleans this weekend.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Wrap up the week with some soulful stretching Friday, March 3

City Park

Post-Carnival is a great time to start a healthy new routine. Maybe you’re eating better, giving up a vice, or adding a daily workout. Don’t forget to focus a little attention on mindfulness too. Local fitness group Move Ya Brass offers Stretch Ya Brass—a 45-minute, stress-relieving yoga class—every Friday evening in City Park. Reward yourself for making it through another week and enjoy a dose of wellness before heading out for Friday night fun.

Cost: By donation Indulge in a Lenten feast at a Friday fish fry Friday, March 3

Citywide

The passing of Mardi Gras means the beginning of Lent, and that means fish frys. Whether you adhere to the Catholic tradition of skipping meat on Fridays or just like a homemade fried fish plate, you’ll find some of the best at these area churches. Pick up a plate with sides like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, and you’ll be all set for a night out.

Cost: Varies Find out why the Blues is alright Friday, March 3

Lakefront

The 15th edition of the annual Big Easy Blues Festival will return to the UNO Lakefront Arena this weekend. The 2023 Blues is Alright Tour features King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, J-Wonn, Roi Anthony, O.B. Buchana, Ronnie Bell, and DJ Captain Charles. You’ll be grooving and singing the blues all night long—and you’ll definitely leave feeling recharged.

Cost: $59-$75

Have a laugh about boxed wine and tiny banjos Saturday, March 4

Downtown

Kathleen Madigan’s career has spanned more than three decades, with multiple specials to her name on Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix. From comedy clubs to theaters coast-to-coast, she brings the laughs. See her at the Joy Theater on her latest tour, Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos.

Cost: $49.75-$152 Celebrate 14 years of superb local suds with a pint and some tunes Saturday, March 4

Irish Channel

NOLA Brewing is celebrating 14 years of creating delicious beers in the Irish Channel. The anniversary party includes the release of a new imperial stout, plus crawfish, pizza, and Eric Lindell performing live music from his newest album, Oakland. The party starts at 6 pm, but early birds can swing by at 3 pm when the crawfish boil commences.

Cost: $25 Learn about St. Joseph’s Day traditions, from altars to Indians Saturday, March 4

French Market

The celebration of St. Joseph’s Day on March 19 has a long history in New Orleans with locals of Sicilian heritage and Mardi Gras Indians. Head to the French Market to learn about the history of St. Joseph’s altars and St. Joseph’s Night, as well as see a cooking demo and performances from Opera Creole and Quel Che Sara Sara.

Cost: Free

Gallery hop along Julia Street and beyond Saturday, March 4

Arts District

Balmy weather makes for a perfect evening to stroll Julia Street and the Arts District. For the first Saturday of the month, galleries will be open late with opening receptions for new exhibits from 6 to 9 pm. Local and national artists are represented, and you’re sure to find something inspirational. Stick around to enjoy one of the many fab restaurants in this artsy neighborhood.

Cost: Free Keep the Carnival spirit going with the sounds of Brazil and Haiti Saturday, March 4

Mid-City

The outdoor performance space next to the Broadside Theater celebrates its spring reopening with Amigos do Samba and RAM of Haiti. Enjoy the Carnival-esque sounds of Brazilian samba and the Haitian roots-based mizik rasin. There will be Brazilian and Haitian food pop-ups to keep crowds fueled with authentic treats.

Cost: $15, kids under 15 are free Dive into the culture of the Canary Islanders in Louisiana Saturday, March 4 –Sunday, March 5

St. Bernard Parish

The annual celebration of the culture of the Canary Islanders who settled in St. Bernard Parish is a fun-filled event featuring music, dance, food, exhibitions, and more. Head to the Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society for folklife demos throughout the village and museum. Traditional foods like caldo and arroz con pollo will be served alongside grilled oysters and fried seafood, and the music lineup is packed with both local and international bands.

Cost: $5, kids under 12 are free Jump start your post-Mardi Gras detox Sunday, March 5

CBD

The Virgin Hotel’s Wellness Market will feature an array of vendors offering services and products aimed at helping you relax and rejuvenate this weekend. There will be nail art, massages, tarot, and chill DJ sounds. Take a dip in the pool or reserve a spot for brunch at the Commons Club and you’ll be on your way to post-Carnival bliss.

Cost: Free

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Gerrish Lopez is a Thrillist contributor.