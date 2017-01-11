20 Things You Must Do in New Orleans This Spring

Spring is finally here, and with it come the usual amazing festivals, events, food, and oppressively thick humidity. Running down the best of all but one of those things, here's your official calendar for the season...
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25-May 27
YLC Wednesday at the Square concert series Who doesn’t love free music? Now that the weather is nice and warm, this weekly outdoor concert series -- which also features food, naturally -- is always a good bet. Performers this year include everyone from Bonerama to Kermit Ruffins, George Porter Jr., Flow Tribe, and the inimitable Irma Thomas.
Lafayette Square (CBD)
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Wed
Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival The Big Easy’s biggest book fest comes around yet again, with all its brainy bells and whistles, including the most important “Stella Shouting Contest” in Jackson Square.
Various venues
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Thu
Louisiana Crawfish Festival You like mudbugs? Yeah, you know you do. Get your fill at this annual celebration of all things crawfish, from crawfish ettouffee to crawfish pies, crawfish pastas, crawfish bread, crawfish rice, crawfish jambalaya...
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
Festa Italiana Ciao bella! Now that St. Patrick’s Day has celebrated NOLA’s Irish population, it’s time to party it up with the Italian heritage festival. And of course Italian music as well (including Lena Prima), plus rides, including giant hamster balls. Nope, not making that up.
Kenner
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
NOLA Pyrate Week Avast! Swab the poop deck (hehehe) and batten down the hatches, because New Orleans’ favorite celebration of scurvy scallywags is back again for another year. Arrrrrrrr you ready?
Pirate’s Alley, French Quarter
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
Hogs For The Cause The Crescent City’s favorite (and biggest) BBQ championship returns, and it promises to be bigger and badder than ever. Last year hosted over 90 competing teams, in categories ranging from pulled pork to brisket, ribs, beans, and “porkpourri.” And, as always, proceeds go to benefit a wonderful cause.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
NOLA FoodFest This culinary festival, for once, is not just about our local cuisine. Cooks from all over the country will be coming in to show off their hometown, home-cooked American fare, with everything from Memphis BBQ to New Mexico tamales, Texas brisket, and desserts from Gloucester, MA, among many others. There is also a beignet-eating competition, if you think you can hack it.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
The 79th Annual Spring Fiesta Want to get a good eyeful of some of NOLA’s most beautiful, historic places and homes? Spring Fiesta has you covered with plenty of walking tours of the French Quarter and some of its most iconic locations.
French Quarter
Date
Event
Location
Mar 29 Sun
Louisiana Oyster Jubilee Yet another fun food festival with plenty of live music, this one focuses on our favorite bivalve. Lots of fun stuff to do here, but don’t miss the annual building of the world’s largest oyster po-boy, which, of course, you’ll get to sample if you’re patient.
300 Block of Bourbon St
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Sat
Freret Street Festival There was a time, a while back, when the Freret St corridor was a less-than-savory place. Well, not anymore, and Freret Street Fest shows off that fact in excellent form, with three stages of live music and tons of local food vendors ready to show you a good time, as well as arts, crafts, and a flea market.
Freret St between Napoleon & Robert
Date
Event
Location
Apr 5 Sun
NOLA Easter Parades It’s not a holiday in New Orleans without a parade, and there are several going on to celebrate Easter, including the big, historic one in the Vieux Carre, as well as one hosted by local entertainer (and “stripper of indeterminate age”) Chris Owens.
French Quarter
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Thu
French Quarter Festival When most people think about the biggest music fest in NOLA, they’ll probably think of Jazz Fest, but FQF has quickly become a favorite for locals and visitors alike. The free entry certainly doesn’t hurt.
Ummmm... the French Quarter
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Fri
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival If you really love Louisiana strawberries (and there’s much to love there), it’s worth driving out to the town of Ponchatoula to sample everything strawberry-licious, from pies to preserves.
Memorial Park, Ponchatoula, LA
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23-26
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf fans, this one is for you. Not only does the Zurich host some of the best pro golfers in the world, it’s also the only other reliable place you can find the infamous “combo plate” from Patton’s Caterering (crawfish sack, crawfish beignets, and oyster patty) outside of Jazz Fest.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24-May 3
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Oh yeah, it’s Jazz Fest time, baby. Come hungry, thirsty, and ready for a tour of music from gospel to country, folk, jazz, zydeco, and of course tons of major national acts. This year’s headliners include Elton John, The Who, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Widespread Panic, Lenny Kravitz, Keith Urban, Pitbull, John Legend, and so many more.
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo Just because New Orleans doesn’t have the largest population of Mexican-Americans doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate it on May 5th! Look for specials and other good stuff at local eateries like Superior Grill, Sarita’s Grill, Juan’s Flying Burrito, El Gato Negro, and Felipe’s Taqueria, to start.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Fri
Bayou Boogaloo Time to get funky (and maybe a little wet) out on Bayou St. John for this music festival that has, in recent years, quickly become a favorite among locals. Don’t forget the cooler and the lawn chairs, and remember: rock the boat, but don’t rock the boat.
Mid-City
Date
Event
Location
May 20 Wed
New Orleans Food & Wine Experience If you like a hearty cab sav, a coupe of bubbly, or perhaps a light pinot noir, you’ll find all of it and more during these events, as there are literally hundreds of wineries participating. Also, be on the lookout for food from some of the best local restaurants in town. Bacchus himself would be proud.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Fri
New Orleans Greek Festival Celebrating Greek culture and heritage in NOLA doesn’t get much better than this, with plenty of music, dancing, and food. Do not miss the spit-roasted lamb. Just... don’t. Opa!
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Gentilly
Date
Event
Location
May 30-31
Oyster Fest Wait...another oyster festival in New Orleans? Yes, another oyster festival. There can’t be too many. NOOF features not just a huge music lineup, but also food from some of the very best seafood spots in town. Raw, char-broiled, fried, barbecued, oysters Rockefeller, oyster pasta, oyster pie, you name it, they’ll have it. The shucking competition is a hell of a lot of fun to watch, too.
French Quarter
