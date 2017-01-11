20 Things You Must Do in New Orleans This Spring

Fri

NOLA FoodFest Various locations This culinary festival, for once, is not just about our local cuisine. Cooks from all over the country will be coming in to show off their hometown, home-cooked American fare, with everything from Memphis BBQ to New Mexico tamales, Texas brisket, and desserts from Gloucester, MA, among many others. There is also a beignet-eating competition, if you think you can hack it.