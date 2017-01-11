The 21 Things You Must Do in New Orleans This Summer

Fri

June Under the Moon City Park Do you like amusement rides? Do you also like beer? Well, you can have *both*, in beautiful City Park. Beer is actually included with the cost of entry to the party, which you have to admit is pretty sweet (unless you have too much and lose it on the ladybug 'coaster).