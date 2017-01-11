The 21 Things You Must Do in New Orleans This Summer

Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
June Under the Moon Do you like amusement rides? Do you also like beer? Well, you can have *both*, in beautiful City Park. Beer is actually included with the cost of entry to the party, which you have to admit is pretty sweet (unless you have too much and lose it on the ladybug 'coaster).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Summer Wine Festival The French-American Chamber of Commerce is holding this little fête, which celebrates summer with, what else, plenty of vino. Attire this year is “1960s," so you can get your inner Don Draper on while you sip.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6-7
Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival Mais cher, we gonna pass a good time! Cajun music and food abound at this annual fest, which is one of the better combinations known to humankind. Seafood? Boudin? Alligator? Fiddles and accordions? Mais, oui!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
WYES Chocolate Sunday If you’re a fan of the cocoa bean, you’re not going to want to miss this one. It’s Chocolate Sunday in the Chocolate City! Seriously, though, there’s just going to be a staggering amount of sweets.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Louisiana Corn Festival The Louisiana tradition of celebrating every single regional food item continues with this event out in Bunkie, where you’ll have all the sweet corn you can handle. Plus, naturally, there’s a beauty pageant. Because Louisiana.
Bunkie, LA
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
FestiGals This one’s all about the ladies this weekend, in the most positive way imaginable -- meaning events celebrating female empowerment. But, since this is NOLA, there’s also a “Bodacious Bra Challenge” event, which promises to be an eyeful. And all for a good cause!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Creole Tomato Festival This region is well known for its tasty 'maters in the summertime, so why not celebrate them? The fest is fun, but if you’re looking to up the tomato ante, check out the Inaugural Summer Harvest Gala, which features cuisine from some serious heavy hitters like chefs Justin Devillier, Ryan Prewitt, Nathanial Zimet, and more, plus plenty of Abita beer.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Freret Caribbean Carnival It’s all about Caribbean cuisine, culture, and music down on Freret St, without which NOLA wouldn’t be what it is today. There will be 12 full hours of food and live reggae, DJs, and costumes galore.
Freret St
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Essence Festival Essence Fest returns in force again this year with all the R&B, soul, and hip-hop you could possibly want. Headliners this year range from Common to Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, KEM, India.Arie, Missy Elliott, Usher, and even Kevin Hart!
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Uncle Sam Jam Celebrate ‘Murica a day early at our favorite patriotic uncle’s fest out in Metairie, which will feature DJs throughout the day and live music after sunset.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Independence Day French Quarter Fireworks Watch things go boom down in the Vieux Carré! All told, this is going to be a pretty impressive display of firepower over the mighty Mississippi (fired from dueling barges), as should be the case on the Fourth of July.
New Orleans Riverfront
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
San Fermin in Nueva Orleans White shirts and pants, red scarves, and roller derby gals... it must be the Running of the Bulls! If you don’t like being chased and/or beaten with inflatable bats, it’s always a great show, regardless, plus there’s “La Fiesta de Pantalones” that evening, followed by “El Pobre de Mi” recovery brunch the following day.
CBD/Warehouse District
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Southern Sportsman's Festival & Expo Out in Westwego, it’s all about the hunting, fishing, boating, and adventure recreation at this expo, not to mention a “Redneck Olympics,” plus plenty of food and music.
Westwego
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Blacklight Run Running isn’t a whole lot of fun... but this color-filled, UV-lighted 5k might just get you to throw on those running shoes. Even in July. In New Orleans.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Bastille Day Of course, New Orleans has to celebrate her French heritage on Bastille Day, with events ranging from cooking classes to a “French dog contest,” a French car club parade, and more.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Tales of the Cocktail What was once a humble celebration of cocktails and cocktailing has turned into the biggest gathering of pro bartenders and booze brands this country has ever known. You should go if you want to up your bar game, schmooze with industry folk, and, well... drink. A lot. Should you need advice on how to do it right, this is sure to help.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30-Aug 2
Satchmo SummerFest Another summer weekend, another music festival, this one named after and celebrating the crowned king of New Orleans music, Louis Armstrong himself. Join more than 57,000 people enjoying jazz, food, and summertime in the Big Easy.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
COOLinary New Orleans The month of August, which in New Orleans is surely the cruelest (sorry, T.S. Eliot), features some spectacular dining deals and happy hours that you’re not going to want to miss, courtesy of dozens of participating restaurants all over town.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Whitney White Linen Night When you see hundreds of people in Downtown NOLA decked out in fine whites, you know it has to be White Linen Night, the foremost pairing of fine summer clothing and fine art in the Crescent City. Just beware: parking near the area is a nightmare, so either get there early or be prepared to pay for a lot.
Warehouse Arts District
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
New Orleans Red Dress Run Yeah, we know, charity run, blah blah blah. But this isn’t your average fun run, seeing as everyone participating is sporting a little red dress, including -- and especially -- the men. And if you feel like passing on the running, the after-party is always a hoot. And for a good cause, of course.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Dirty Linen Night Art in New Orleans is so nice, we have to celebrate it twice. A more informal answer to White Linen Night, Dirty Linen features loads of local art and artists, and a decidedly laid-back vibe, with 50 galleries, cocktails, beer, and music.
French Quarter
