Everything You Should Definitely Do in New Orleans This Summer

Try ‘maters and more ‘maters at the French Market Creole Tomato Festival Anyone who tells you that "New Orleans doesn’t have seasons" is a dirty, dirty liar, and probably from Atlanta. Of course we have seasons -- and of course most of them are food-related. During summer, that means glorious local tomatoes in all their splendor, which you’ll find at the festival in abundance... and in super-cool preparations. Plus, this is the 30th anniversary of the fest, so be prepared for gazpacho and bloodies for all!

French Market, FQ

