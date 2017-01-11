Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer

Summer is the season that just keeps on giving in New York. The whole city is suddenly in higher spirits, with warm weather bringing all the best outdoor activities, from festivals, to free outdoor concerts, to rooftop drinking. Even better, you can forget about watching Netflix in your non-AC-equipped apartment, because you've got tons of totally free outdoor movies to attend.

That's right, every single flick on this list will cost you exactly zero dollars. So mark your calendars (or just save ours) and maybe even splurge on a new sweet picnic basket/blanket setup (or, more realistically, a sunscreen flask).