Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer

Summer is the season that just keeps on giving in New York. The whole city is suddenly in higher spirits, with warm weather bringing all the best outdoor activities, from festivals, to free outdoor concerts, to rooftop drinking. Even better, you can forget about watching Netflix in your non-AC-equipped apartment, because you've got tons of totally free outdoor movies to attend.
That's right, every single flick on this list will cost you exactly zero dollars. So mark your calendars (or just save ours) and maybe even splurge on a new sweet picnic basket/blanket setup (or, more realistically, a sunscreen flask).
Editor's Note: We’ll be updating this as more showings are announced, so keep checking back!
May/June
Date
Event
Location
May 26 Thu
Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)
Williamsbridge Oval
Date
Event
Location
May 26 Thu
Galaxy Quest Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)
McCarren Park
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Mad Hot Ballroom Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Corona Gold Playground
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Dirty Dancing Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Brookville Park
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Spider-Man Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Lawrence Virgilio Playground, Queens
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Crotona Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Mon
Forgetting Sarah Marshall $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30).
Haven Rooftop
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Breathless Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Central Park Cedar Hill (Fifth Ave & 79th St)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Washington Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Mon
Just Go With It $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Haven Rooftop
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Air of Paris Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Washington Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Mon
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Mon
The Goonies $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Haven Rooftop
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
The Avengers Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Springfield Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
This Is It Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK.
Carmansville Playground
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Subway Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Transmitter Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Remember The Titans Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Randall's Island Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Mon
East of Eden Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
The 400 Blows Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)
Transmitter Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Tue
Ghostbusters 2 Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:35)
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Wed
The African Queen
Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Wed
Mad Max: Fury Road Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Thu
Singin’ in the Rain Great view of Manhattan skyline; bike valet; DJ Emch, and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
April and the Extraordinary World Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St)
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
The Goonies
Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Beach Central Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
The Palm Beach Story Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
L’Atalante Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Jurassic World
Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Thu
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Thu
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Intrepid Museum
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Un Flic Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St)
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
The Peanuts Movie Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
The Fast and the Furious DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Sonita Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Trainwreck Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
Purple Rain Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
Galaxy Quest Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Intrepid Museum
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Cleo Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at 5:00)
Tompkins Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Shaun the Sheep Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Mon
The Incredibles Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Highland Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Mon
Three Days of the Condor Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
10 Things I Hate About You DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Rivers and Tides Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
The Big Short Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Thu
Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Crocheron Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Thu
It Happened One Night Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Boyfriends and Girlfriends Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Tompkins Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Kung Fu Panda 3 Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Intrepid Museum
August
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Wed
The Royal Tenenbaums DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Wed
Girl Asleep Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Thu
American Graffiti Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Thu
The Goonies BYOB (we mean blanket!); food OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Union Square Park, North Plaza (17th St & Union Square East)
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Penguins of Madagascar Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Big Hero 6 Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Intrepid Museum
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Mon
High Plains Drifter Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Audience pick (TBD) DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Suzhou River Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
Selma Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Goosebumps Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
The Land Before Time
Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Mon
The Big Chill Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Mon
Finding Nemo
Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Forest Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
Ferries Bueller's Day Off
Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
Astoria Lawn Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
The Land Before Time
Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:05)
Bathgate Community Garden
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Wed
Aguirre, the Wrath of God Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Wed
The Martian Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 63, Chelsea
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Thu
A League of Their Own Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
The Princess Bride Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Pier 46, Greenwich Village
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Mon
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Bryant Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Wed
Buck and the Preacher
Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Jane Bailey Memorial Garden
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Wed
Embrace of the Serpent Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Thu
Public Vote Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Sun
Inside Out
Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Randall's Island Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Mon
Guardians of the Galaxy
Space for low chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Forest Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 30 Tue
The Incredibles Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 7:45)
103rd Street Community Garden
Date
Event
Location
Aug 31 Wed
Paris Blues
Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
Jane Bailey Memorial Garden
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 8 Thu
Girlhood Blankets and food allowed (no booze); rain plan. (Movie starts at 7:30)
Columbia University, Rotunda, Low Memorial Library (535 W 116th St)
