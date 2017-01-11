Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer

Summer is the season that just keeps on giving in New York. The whole city is suddenly in higher spirits, with warm weather bringing all the best outdoor activities, from festivals, to free outdoor concerts, to rooftop drinking. Even better, you can forget about watching Netflix in your non-AC-equipped apartment, because you've got tons of totally free outdoor movies to attend.

That's right, every single flick on this list will cost you exactly zero dollars. So mark your calendars (or just save ours) and maybe even splurge on a new sweet picnic basket/blanket setup (or, more realistically, a sunscreen flask).

Editor's Note: We’ll be updating this as more showings are announced, so keep checking back!

Breathless | Les Films Impéria

May/June

Date

Event

Location

May 26 Thu

Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)

Williamsbridge Oval

Jurassic World Williamsbridge Oval Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

May 26 Thu

Galaxy Quest Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)

McCarren Park

Galaxy Quest McCarren Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!). (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Mad Hot Ballroom Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Corona Gold Playground

Mad Hot Ballroom Corona Gold Playground Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Dirty Dancing Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Brookville Park

Dirty Dancing Brookville Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Spider-Man Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Lawrence Virgilio Playground, Queens

Spider-Man Lawrence Virgilio Playground, Queens Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Crotona Park

Jurassic World Crotona Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Sun

Minions Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Frank Principe Park

Minions Frank Principe Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Forgetting Sarah Marshall $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30).

Haven Rooftop

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Haven Rooftop $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30).

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Breathless Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Central Park Cedar Hill (Fifth Ave & 79th St)

Breathless Central Park Cedar Hill (Fifth Ave & 79th St) Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Washington Square Park

The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe Washington Square Park Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Just Go With It $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Haven Rooftop

Just Go With It Haven Rooftop $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Rocky Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:30)

John Jay Park

Rocky John Jay Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Air of Paris Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Washington Square Park

Air of Paris Washington Square Park Music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

The Goonies $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Haven Rooftop

The Goonies Haven Rooftop $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Chocolat Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:30)

De Witt Clinton Park

Chocolat De Witt Clinton Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Avengers Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Springfield Park

The Avengers Springfield Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

This Is It Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK.

Carmansville Playground

This Is It Carmansville Playground Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Subway Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

Subway Transmitter Park, Brooklyn Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Remember The Titans Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Randall's Island Park

Remember The Titans Randall's Island Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Overboard $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Haven Rooftop

Overboard Haven Rooftop $30 gets you two cocktails and truffle fries. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

East of Eden Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

East of Eden Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

The Peanuts Movie
The Peanuts Movie | Twentieth Century Fox Animation

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

The 400 Blows Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

The 400 Blows Transmitter Park, Brooklyn Waterside park; music by local DJ before screening. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Top Gun Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

Top Gun Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Ghostbusters 2 Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:35)

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden

Ghostbusters 2 Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:35)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Scream DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

Scream McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

The African Queen Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
 

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

The African Queen Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)
 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Mad Max: Fury Road Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

Mad Max: Fury Road Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Grease Space for chairs and blankets. Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Beach 94th St

Grease Beach 94th St Space for chairs and blankets. Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Singin’ in the Rain Great view of Manhattan skyline; bike valet; DJ Emch, and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Singin’ in the Rain Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; bike valet; DJ Emch, and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Star Trek Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Intrepid Museum

Star Trek Intrepid Museum Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Minions Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

Minions Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

April and the Extraordinary World Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St)

April and the Extraordinary World Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St) Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

The Goonies Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Beach Central Park

The Goonies Beach Central Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Selena Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Randall's Island Park

Selena Randall's Island Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

The Palm Beach Story Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

The Palm Beach Story Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

L’Atalante Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

L’Atalante Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Jurassic World Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
 

Pier 63, Chelsea

Jurassic World Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)
 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Intrepid Museum

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Intrepid Museum Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Un Flic Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St)

Un Flic Riverside Park Pier 1 (500 West 70th St) Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. (Movie starts at 8:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

The Peanuts Movie Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

The Peanuts Movie Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

The Omen Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

The Omen Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

The Fast and the Furious DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

The Fast and the Furious McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Sonita Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Sonita Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Trainwreck Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

Trainwreck Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Grease Free popcorn. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Pier 96 in Clinton Cove (West 55th St and the Hudson River in Clinton)

Grease Pier 96 in Clinton Cove (West 55th St and the Hudson River in Clinton) Free popcorn. (Movie starts at dusk.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Purple Rain Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Purple Rain Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Galaxy Quest Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Intrepid Museum

Galaxy Quest Intrepid Museum Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Cleo Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at 5:00)

Tompkins Square Park

Cleo Tompkins Square Park Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at 5:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Shaun the Sheep Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

Shaun the Sheep Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

The Incredibles Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Highland Park

The Incredibles Highland Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Three Days of the Condor Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

Three Days of the Condor Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

10 Things I Hate About You DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

10 Things I Hate About You McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Rivers and Tides Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Rivers and Tides Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

The Big Short Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

The Big Short Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Jurassic World Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Crocheron Park 

Jurassic World Crocheron Park  Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

It Happened One Night Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

It Happened One Night Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Boyfriends and Girlfriends Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Tompkins Square Park

Boyfriends and Girlfriends Tompkins Square Park Music by local DJ before screening. Space for blankets, chairs, picnic spreads. Close to bars and restaurants. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Kung Fu Panda 3 Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

Kung Fu Panda 3 Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Intrepid Museum

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Intrepid Museum Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Grease
Grease | Paramount Pictures

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

Harvey Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

Harvey Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

The Royal Tenenbaums DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

The Royal Tenenbaums McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Girl Asleep Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Girl Asleep Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Creed Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

Creed Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

American Graffiti Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

American Graffiti Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

The Goonies BYOB (we mean blanket!); food OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Union Square Park, North Plaza (17th St & Union Square East)

The Goonies Union Square Park, North Plaza (17th St & Union Square East) BYOB (we mean blanket!); food OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Penguins of Madagascar Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

Penguins of Madagascar Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Big Hero 6 Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Intrepid Museum

Big Hero 6 Intrepid Museum Light concessions sold on-site; blankets and picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Mon

High Plains Drifter Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

High Plains Drifter Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Audience pick (TBD) DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

Audience pick (TBD) McCarren Park, Brooklyn DJ starts at 6pm. Blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Suzhou River Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Suzhou River Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Selma Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Selma Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Grease BYOB (we mean blanket!); food OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Union Square Park, North Plaza (17th St & Union Square East)

Grease Union Square Park, North Plaza (17th St & Union Square East) BYOB (we mean blanket!); food OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Goosebumps Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

Goosebumps Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

The Land Before Time Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The Land Before Time Flushing Meadows Corona Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

The Big Chill Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

The Big Chill Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

Finding Nemo Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
 

Forest Park

Finding Nemo Forest Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

Ferries Bueller's Day Off Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
 

Astoria Lawn Park

Ferries Bueller's Day Off Astoria Lawn Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

The Land Before Time Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:05)
 

Bathgate Community Garden 

The Land Before Time Bathgate Community Garden  Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 8:05)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

Aguirre, the Wrath of God Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Aguirre, the Wrath of God Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

The Martian Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 63, Chelsea

The Martian Pier 63, Chelsea Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

A League of Their Own Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

A League of Their Own Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

The Princess Bride Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Pier 46, Greenwich Village

The Princess Bride Pier 46, Greenwich Village Free popcorn; beverages and snacks available for purchase. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Jaws Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
 

Astoria Lawn Park

Jaws Astoria Lawn Park Space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:30)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Bryant Park

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Bryant Park Nearby concessions, and captions! But no chairs, tables, sheets… or dogs... allowed. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Buck and the Preacher Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Jane Bailey Memorial Garden

Buck and the Preacher Jane Bailey Memorial Garden Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Embrace of the Serpent Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Embrace of the Serpent Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens Reserved seating for Cinema Stars! contributors; blankets, chairs, picnic spreads OK. (Movie starts at sunset.)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Public Vote Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Public Vote Brooklyn Bridge Park Great view of Manhattan skyline; Bike valet; DJ Emch and a short film curated by BAMcinématek prior. (Movie starts at 6:00)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Zootopia Space for chairs and blankets.
 

LIC Landing Events Space

Zootopia LIC Landing Events Space Space for chairs and blankets.
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Sun

Inside Out Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Randall's Island Park

Inside Out Randall's Island Park Space for chairs and blankets; bottles (no glass!), and picnic food all OK. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Mon

Guardians of the Galaxy Space for low chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
 

Forest Park

Guardians of the Galaxy Forest Park Space for low chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 7:30)
 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 30 Tue

The Incredibles Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 7:45)

103rd Street Community Garden

The Incredibles 103rd Street Community Garden Free popcorn provided. (Movie starts at 7:45)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Paris Blues Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Jane Bailey Memorial Garden

Paris Blues Jane Bailey Memorial Garden Limited space for chairs and blankets. (Movie starts at 8:00)
 

Girlhood | Hold Up Films

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 8 Thu

Girlhood Blankets and food allowed (no booze); rain plan. (Movie starts at 7:30)

Columbia University, Rotunda, Low Memorial Library (535 W 116th St)

Girlhood Columbia University, Rotunda, Low Memorial Library (535 W 116th St) Blankets and food allowed (no booze); rain plan. (Movie starts at 7:30)

