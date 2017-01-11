Events

Get Ready to Have the Best Day of Your Life, New York

Hey New York, how's your summer shaping up so far? We're guessing it could probably use a lot more booze, burgers, and partying... right? Well, you're in luck, because the greatest event of the summer, Thrillist’s Best Day Of Your Life, is back for a fourth year in a row to help you celebrate the longest Saturday of the year (June 18th) with a neighborhood crawl through Williamsburg. 

This year, we'll be taking you through neighborhood favorites like The Meatball Shop, Output, Rough Trade, The Burger Guru, Kent Ale House, Crif Dogs, HEATONIST, and more for tons of delicious food and equally great drinks. You won't find another NYC party like this one.

Early Bird tickets are available now for $65, and General Admission will be $75. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets now -- you'd be crazy to miss out.

Jun 18 Sat

Thrillist's Best Day of Your Life Spend the perfect summer day eating and drinking the best that Williamsburg has to offer.

Williamsburg

Thrillist's Best Day of Your Life Williamsburg Spend the perfect summer day eating and drinking the best that Williamsburg has to offer.

