When the scent of pumpkin starts to fill the air and every Ricky’s location is suddenly Times-Square-on-New-Year's-Eve-level packed, it can only mean one thing: Halloween season is upon us! And no city celebrates Halloween in grander fashion than New York. If you’re overwhelmed by all the options available this year, we’ve rounded up the ones you’ll actually want to go to -- from final rooftop-season hurrahs to scary-movie sleepovers.
All the NYC Halloween Events You'll Actually Want to Go To
Tuesday - Sunday
Oct 25-30
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg
Do you like scary movies? Both Billy Loomis and Nitehawk certainly hope so. The Halloween season is already in full swing at Williamsburg’s Nitehawk Cinema with its scary movie series featuring the likes of Ghostbusters, Silence of the Lambs, Psycho, and more. Get your tickets now!
Friday
Oct 28
Paper Factory Hotel, Long Island City
Throw yourself right into the Halloween spirit (and maybe a few actual spirits) at this interactive haunted house. Roam through four different musical spaces during an immersive theater-esque evening. Wind your way through basement bars and courtyards, past fire breathers, drummers, burlesque performers, and art pieces. Costumes are mandatory -- but it’s Halloween, so you already knew that. Multiple ticket options are available here.
Friday
Oct 28
Mr. Purple, Lower East Side
Two massive parties become one at this LES rooftop bar that’s pairing Halloween with Carnival. Four circus performers will entertain throughout the evening, including jugglers, snake charmers, stilt walkers, and a contortionist. DJ Morsy will be doing his thing all night long, as well. General admission tickets start at $40.
Friday - Monday
Oct 28-31
The Standard, Meatpacking
If partying into the wee hours is legitimately scary to you, how about making Halloween a movie night instead? The Standard and mattress company Casper are teaming up to screen Halloween classics all weekend long. The series kicks off Friday with The Evil Dead. Other classics will run throughout the weekend, including The Addams Family, Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and Beetlejuice. The ticket price includes entry, plus one bed and a concessions & beverage package.
Saturday
Oct 29
Harding’s and Casa Neta, Flatiron
Restaurants Harding’s and Casa Neta team up for a ghoulish gala on Saturday, October 29th with a haunting dinner at Harding’s, where menu items include Heart Beet Salad, Blood Sausage, Vampire Garlic Burgers, and Werewolf Moon Pies, all washed down with the most haunting of spirits -- a Bloody Old Fashioned and a Corpse Reviver. After dinner, venture over to Casa Neta for a fully transformed haunted house -- Casa de la Muerte. There you'll find another dose of spirited Halloween cocktails.
Saturday
Oct 29
Gansevoort Park Avenue, Murray Hill
Take this year’s Halloween to new heights with the sixth-annual Penthouse of Peril at Gansevoort Park Avenue. Enjoy an evening of dancing ‘til sunrise while wandering through a maze of rooms in the penthouse. Signature cocktails taste even better with full-frontal views of the Empire State Building.
Saturday
Oct 29
The Roof, Midtown
Unleash your inner Randle Patrick McMurphy (you have an inner Randle Patrick McMurphy, right?) at this spooky soiree. Insane nurses and creepy doctors invite you to sip Halloween-themed cocktails and dance to the supernatural spinning of DJ Chazz Rockwell. Table reservations are recommended; however, this event is not ticketed and walk-ins are totally welcome.
Saturday
Oct 29
Haven Rooftop, Rockefeller Center
We know you already envision yourself somewhat of a Khaleesi/Jon Snow, but come Halloween weekend, you won’t have to keep that to yourself. Haven Rooftop is throwing a Game of Thrones-themed Halloween party, promising to be one of the most debauched nights of the year. (And with $5 shots, we say they might be right.) A costume contest for the best GOT impersonation will dole out hefty prizes, like dinner for two at Haven Rooftop or Tender Steak & Sushi.
Saturday
Oct 29
Salvation Taco, Murray Hill
There is arguably nothing scarier than the end of rooftop season, but April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman are saying goodbye to it in style. The annual rooftop Halloween Party at Salvation Taco includes a costume contest, food, and drink specials. Ease the pain of winter approaching with rib carnitas, pumpkin tres leches cake, and the El Diablo -- a smoky witches brew of mescal, cassis, and lime. Continue the party on November 1st with the Dia de los Muertos fiesta.
Saturday
Oct 29
Secret, Midtown
This year, forego the suggestive costume and cut to the chase at Behind Closed Doors’ annual Halloween event. The popular sex party host is putting on its eighth-annual Halloween ball, where partiers are invited to bare all for the sexiest kind of trick-or-treating. It’s approved couples and single ladies only, so get that application process started now!
Saturday
Oct 29
House of Yes, Bushwick
Bushwick's House of Yes will throw a crazy, over-the-top Halloween party complete with aerial acrobats, cyborgs, live music, and a costume competition that could win you prizes like Champagne and a private hot tub party.
Monday
Oct 31
Westlight, Williamsburg
From its lofty 22nd-floor rooftop perch, Westlight at The William Vale will morph into a Coney Island Freak Show complete with all the trimmings: contortionists, fire eaters, snake charmers, and surprise performances to round out the experience. Guests can also sip signature cocktails and enjoy a menu with a view of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
Monday
Oct 31
West Village
The city’s absolute best Halloween parade is in its 43rd year, and promises a runway of excellent costumes, live music, and dancers. Whether you choose to actually participate is up to you…
