12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This November

Enjoy (or avoid) the New York City Marathon All five boroughs OK, actually maybe you should stay the hell home on November 1, given that 50,000 people who like to run and millions of people who like to watch other people run are going to effectively shut down all five boroughs. It’ll be a good day either way, though: you can choose between cheering on friends, neighbors, and celebrities -- or ordering Seamless.