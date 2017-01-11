12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This November

You can’t stop going out just because it gets cold, you guys. Your Netflix account can get you through some of the worst months (looking at you, February), but it's a good idea to not lock yourself away from humanity entirely this early in the season. So, we did your fun-things homework for you: here are the November events you can’t miss.
Nov 1 Sun
Enjoy (or avoid) the New York City Marathon OK, actually maybe you should stay the hell home on November 1, given that 50,000 people who like to run and millions of people who like to watch other people run are going to effectively shut down all five boroughs. It’ll be a good day either way, though: you can choose between cheering on friends, neighbors, and celebrities -- or ordering Seamless.
All five boroughs
Nov 1-13
Hit up Broadway Bites pop-up food market More than 25 vendors want to feed you deliciousness. Try everything from New Orleans-style gumbo to French macarons, and savor the feeling of being outdoors for just the tail end of that time until, you know, April or something. Yay.
Nov 1 Sun
Check out cheese art (for free)! Experience Dorothée Selz’s absolutely delicious “Eat Art,” in which she uses food -- colorful candies, cheeses, and rainbow-colored bread -- as mediums for artistic expression. Entry is free, snacking is encouraged.
Nov 1 Sun
Drink local cocktails all month So the autumn Good Local Passport will already be a month in, but we think that’s just more of a challenge to hit 20+ local bars (and consequently sip on 20+ locally made beverages) in a month’s time. Do you have the stamina? We have faith in your ability.
Multiple locations
Nov 3 Tue
Listen to Live Law Life of the Law’s storytelling series is back, and this time it's bringing seasoned tale-tellers who will detail their run-ins with the law around the theme “Truth or Dare.”
Nov 7 Sat
Check out the NASL Semifinals in Coney Island Whether you genuinely love soccer or just want to pretend to be cosmopolitan enough to care about the world’s favorite sport, watching The Cosmos’ semifinal, led by legendary Real Madrid striker Raúl (yes, he rocks a mononym) should be be plenty to keep you engaged (plus, you can sip on suds from local breweries Coney Island and Brooklyn).
Nov 8 Sun
Get frisky for charity at the Brazen Acorn Cabaret The inimitable RunAround Sue is hosting a cabaret show to benefit the Coalition for the Homeless. Let us break this event down for you: watch a smoking-hot cast in a super-sexy performance, all while donating to charity. Basically, you get to score enough karma points before the holidays to get you off the naughty list, while still being naughty as all get-out.
Nov 10 Tue
Go to the New York Comedy Festival Unless you really, really hate entertainment, you should be looking forward to this. Hannibal Buress! Nick Kroll! Iliza Shlesinger! Other people! Stuff! Go laugh at/with people on a stage.
Multiple locations
Nov 15 Sun
Check out the Force Majeure Vaudeville show If you’re someone who likes to choose the mystery flavor of Dum Dum pops, you should be at the Force Majeure Vaudeville show. It’s always a wild ride, and you have zero clue what you’re in for, but you can bet there will be some of the more bizarrely original artists you’ll encounter in your whole life. Sword swallowers, burlesque dancers, drag queens, contortionists... one fan noted that it’s like a real-life YouTube.
Nov 20-Dec 1
Host a Friendsgiving feast Whether or not you’re heading out of town for the holiday, there’s a reason to get together and not have to cook or deal with family. This is a farm-to-table Thanksgiving, family style, for large groups only -- so get your friends together. The resto is seating tables of eight to 12 people. Thanksgiving itself is going to be a buffet-style dinner, 2 or 6pm, with cheap-as-hell drinks... because, holiday spirit.
Nov 21 Sat
Drink all the wine at the NYC Autumn Wine Festival All the wine and hors d'oeuvres you could want! Try 175+ award-winning vintages from across New York State, nosh on small bites, and listen to live jazz at the Autumn Wine Festival. There are two sessions available: one from 3-6pm; the other from 8-11pm.
Nov 22 Sun
Dance Haiku Duel Sixteen poets battle it out in an epic NCAA-style haiku tournament. Basically, the audience picks the poets’ subjects (which can be seriously anything), and tipsily cheer for their favorites, deciding who will take home the grand prize. Bonus: there are two-minute-long dance parties between each round. If you think poetry is boring, you haven’t yet hit up a Haiku Duel. Plus, Thrillist readers can get $5 off their tix with the code FRIENDSOFTHRILLIST.
