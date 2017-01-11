All the NYC Wine & Food Fest Events You Absolutely Need to Get Tickets For

Chelsea Market

Three blasts from the past you didn’t know you desperately needed in your life -- Haylie Duff, Tia Mowry, and Tiffani Thiessen -- will host this celebration of Chelsea Market, which will be exclusively open to ticket holders for the evening. Eat the value of your ticket in tastings from mŏkbar, Takumi Taco, The Lobster Place, Giovanni Rana, Dizengoff, and many more of the food hall’s famed dining spots. (Tickets are $105; event starts at 8pm.)

Three blasts from the past you didn’t know you desperately needed in your life -- Haylie Duff, Tia Mowry, and Tiffani Thiessen -- will host this celebration of Chelsea Market, which will be exclusively open to ticket holders for the evening. Eat the value of your ticket in tastings from mŏkbar, Takumi Taco, The Lobster Place, Giovanni Rana, Dizengoff, and many more of the food hall’s famed dining spots. (Tickets are $105; event starts at 8pm.)