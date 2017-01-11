The tastiest weekend of the year (aka the New York City Wine & Food Festival) returns to New York October 13th-16th. Famous Food Network personalities, New York’s best chefs, and notable food brands will be coming together at various locations throughout the city to host three days of meals, parties, and after-parties all centered around food and drink. Pricey tickets tend to sell out (many of them already have!), but here’s where to get the most bang (meaning copious amounts of food) for your buck, and take part in the NYCWFF festivities to the fullest. Prepare your stretchiest pants.
Events
All the NYC Wine & Food Fest Events You Absolutely Need to Get Tickets For
October 13-16
Thursday
Oct 13
Bison & Bourbon
Food events aren’t necessarily the most welcoming for those with dietary restrictions, but this kosher dinner curated by Chefs Club and focusing on modern Israeli cuisine is perfect for kosher-food lovers. Wine pairings are included. L’chaim! (Tickets are $250; event starts at 7pm.)
Thursday
Oct 13
Pier 92
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis will host this outdoor Italian food fest, featuring pizzas, pastas, wine, and more from the likes of Speedy Romeo, Keste, Covina, Barano, ACME, and more. (Tickets are $175; event starts at 7pm).
Thursday
Oct 13
Chelsea Market
Three blasts from the past you didn’t know you desperately needed in your life -- Haylie Duff, Tia Mowry, and Tiffani Thiessen -- will host this celebration of Chelsea Market, which will be exclusively open to ticket holders for the evening. Eat the value of your ticket in tastings from mŏkbar, Takumi Taco, The Lobster Place, Giovanni Rana, Dizengoff, and many more of the food hall’s famed dining spots. (Tickets are $105; event starts at 8pm.)
Friday
Oct 14
Berg’n
Taste your way through Brooklyn with F*CK, THAT'S DELICIOUS star Action Bronson and local chefs including Dale Talde, Frank Castronovo & Frank Falcinelli of Frankies Spuntino, Caroline Fidanza of Saltie, and more at Berg’n. After a few complimentary cocktails, dance off all the food during a DJ set by Jaleel Bunton. (Tickets are $150, event starts at 7pm.)
Saturday
Oct 15
CORE: club
Presented by the Wall Street Journal (and technically only available to subscribers, but there’s still time to borrow your aunt’s password), this event will talk cheese making, cheese shopping, and cheese eating, and conclude with a cheese & wine tasting, like any good event should. (Tickets are $10, event starts at 4pm.)
Saturday
Oct 15
Home Studios
Get ready to host the best brunch party of your life after learning the secrets behind Black Seed’s Montreal-style bagels. Head chef Dianna Daoheung will guide you to bagel success, and of course you’ll also be able to snack on wood-fired bagels throughout the workshop. (Tickets are $95; event starts at 11am.)
Saturday
Oct 15
Home Studios
Learn from the master behind East Village Indian fave Babu Ji at this traditional Indian cooking class taught by Chef Singh. (Tickets are $95; event starts at 3pm.)
Saturday
Oct 15
The Standard High Line, Biergarten & Garden Rooms
Get your pig every way you could want it (whole-roasted pig, dumplings, bacon cupcakes...), plus lots of beer and wine at this Mario Batali-hosted event. (Tickets are $150; event starts at 4pm.)
Saturday
Oct 15
Home Studios
Jason Wang is the 28-year-old chef who built a noodle empire across New York in the last few years, and now you can learn all his tricks at this Chinese cooking workshop. Bonus: hand-pulling your own may actually take less time than waiting in line at XFF. (Tickets are $95; event starts at 5pm.)
Saturday
Oct 15
Prince George Ballroom
Skip dinner, take a disco nap, and rest up for this nighttime celebration of all things sugary by Cronut king Dominique Ansel. Cronuts are not confirmed, but this brand-new NYCWFF event will surely be packed with sweet surprises. (Tickets are $125; event starts at 10pm.)
Sunday
Oct 16
Pier 92 Rooftop
Thrillist’s own Backyard BBQ will be hosted by grill pals Bobby Flay and Michael Symon on the rooftop of Pier 92, with tons of great meat, games, and cold beer. (Tickets are $175, event starts at 4pm.)
Sunday
Oct 16
Metropolitan West
Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern is the face of this Asian night market that’ll feature dishes from China, Japan, India, and plenty of fusion in between. If stuffing your face with dumplings and noodles is your kind of Sunday night, this event is for you. (Tickets are $150; event starts at 6pm.)
