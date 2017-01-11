So you probably don’t have the funds to fly to Munich, but that’s OK! There are still plenty of ways to commemorate the annual German beer bonanza known as Oktoberfest right here in New York (with many events running for a full six weeks… so, prepare your liver). Strap on your lederhosen, prepare for brats, and start drinking. Oktoberfest actually begins in September, in case you didn’t know.
Events
Everything You Need to Do to Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC
Everything You Need to Do to Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC
September 16 - October 31
Saturday
Sep 17
Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
This German wunderland in the middle of NYC features all sorts of Oktoberfest flair -- attendants decked in lederhosen, Austrian music, Bavarian brews, and brats on brats on brats.
This German wunderland in the middle of NYC features all sorts of Oktoberfest flair -- attendants decked in lederhosen, Austrian music, Bavarian brews, and brats on brats on brats.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 17-Oct 3
Meatpacking District
Enjoy a proper German feast throughout the entirety of Oktoberfest at the Standard Biergarten with nightly "Sausage Swallow" contests, T-shirt guns, a special “Standard Brauhaus” brew, and mammoth platters of food that include German staples like bratwurst, pork belly, sauerkraut, pretzels, and more. Tickets are $60 per person for beer, and $150 per platter for food.
Enjoy a proper German feast throughout the entirety of Oktoberfest at the Standard Biergarten with nightly "Sausage Swallow" contests, T-shirt guns, a special “Standard Brauhaus” brew, and mammoth platters of food that include German staples like bratwurst, pork belly, sauerkraut, pretzels, and more. Tickets are $60 per person for beer, and $150 per platter for food.
Saturday - Saturday
Sep 17-Oct 1
Williamsburg
For two straight weeks, Radegast Biergarten will offer pig roasts, keg tappings, “mug-holding competitions,” and live brass music in Williamsburg.
For two straight weeks, Radegast Biergarten will offer pig roasts, keg tappings, “mug-holding competitions,” and live brass music in Williamsburg.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-Oct 2
Pier 15
Head to Pier 15 for food, games, beer, and views over three weekends (Sept 17th-18th, 24th-25th, and Oct 1st-2nd). This East River bar and restaurant transports you straight to Munich with live music, festive decorations, and a special $8 menu for all food and drinks (with the exception of 1-liter steins, which cost $16).
Head to Pier 15 for food, games, beer, and views over three weekends (Sept 17th-18th, 24th-25th, and Oct 1st-2nd). This East River bar and restaurant transports you straight to Munich with live music, festive decorations, and a special $8 menu for all food and drinks (with the exception of 1-liter steins, which cost $16).
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-Oct 2
East Village
This beloved East Village restaurant is already known for its house-made sausages, but it’s doubling down for Oktoberfest, with a limited-time-only sausage duo featuring pork sausage with ginger & scallion and lamb sausage with roasted red pepper for $18.
This beloved East Village restaurant is already known for its house-made sausages, but it’s doubling down for Oktoberfest, with a limited-time-only sausage duo featuring pork sausage with ginger & scallion and lamb sausage with roasted red pepper for $18.
Saturday - Friday
Sep 17-Oct 14
Upper East Side
Contests, food, giveaways, and specialty beers can all be found at Upper East Side beer bar Treadwell Park. Enjoy a month-long Oktoberfest celebration featuring tons of regional German beers and German fare like giant schnitzel, crispy fritters, and bratwurst samplers.
Contests, food, giveaways, and specialty beers can all be found at Upper East Side beer bar Treadwell Park. Enjoy a month-long Oktoberfest celebration featuring tons of regional German beers and German fare like giant schnitzel, crispy fritters, and bratwurst samplers.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 17-Oct 31
Midtown East
For a full six weeks, this Midtown German beer hall will be celebrating Oktoberfest with dedicated events, so there’s no excuse not to get here for at least one of them. Check out the calendar for the full scoop on their pig roasts, dudes in Dirndl pageant, bratwurst-eating contest, and more.
For a full six weeks, this Midtown German beer hall will be celebrating Oktoberfest with dedicated events, so there’s no excuse not to get here for at least one of them. Check out the calendar for the full scoop on their pig roasts, dudes in Dirndl pageant, bratwurst-eating contest, and more.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 17-Oct 31
Lower East Side
As one of only six breweries officially pouring beer at Oktoberfest in Munich, Paulaner has the chops to throw one of the best six-week-long Oktoberfests. Enjoy tons of brews (obviously), music, and a specialty menu that includes mini meatloafs, whole-roasted pig, and strudel apple fritters.
As one of only six breweries officially pouring beer at Oktoberfest in Munich, Paulaner has the chops to throw one of the best six-week-long Oktoberfests. Enjoy tons of brews (obviously), music, and a specialty menu that includes mini meatloafs, whole-roasted pig, and strudel apple fritters.
Friday
Sep 23
Flushing Meadows
With any ticket to the Sept 23rd Mets game, participants can enjoy a pre-game Oktoberfest party inside Bullpen Plaza with beers, franks, pretzels, and music.
With any ticket to the Sept 23rd Mets game, participants can enjoy a pre-game Oktoberfest party inside Bullpen Plaza with beers, franks, pretzels, and music.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-Oct 2
Zum Schneider Oktoberfest Tent
Zum Schneider (the original NYC Bavarian Bierhaus) hosts this annual event that’s as festive as it is boozy. A German-speaking staff in lederhosen adds an extra hint of authenticity to this two-day event, with tickets starting at just $25 (Sept 24th and Oct 2nd).
Zum Schneider (the original NYC Bavarian Bierhaus) hosts this annual event that’s as festive as it is boozy. A German-speaking staff in lederhosen adds an extra hint of authenticity to this two-day event, with tickets starting at just $25 (Sept 24th and Oct 2nd).
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.