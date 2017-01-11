16 Things You Need to Do in NYC This Spring

We think you’ll agree: this winter sucked. And, at the risk of jinxing the crap out of ourselves, it seems like we’re through the worst of it now, so let’s turn our attention to what the hell you should be doing this spring ('cause there's a lot of really awesome stuff worth doing).
Apr 4 Sat
Final Four Get out and watch the pinnacle of collegiate hoops. Related: take out a truckload of wings.
Anywhere with a bunch of TVs/beer/hopefully wings
Apr 4 Sat
Pillow Fight NYC Join thousands of people sacking the crap out of each other like all of their parents just went to bed.
Washington Square Park
Apr 6 Mon
Yankees home opener You can’t be disappointed if they haven’t played yet.
Yankee Stadium
Apr 13 Mon
Mets home opener Wait... yes you can.
Citi Field
Apr 15 Wed
Tribeca Film Festival There’re almost too many movies to watch over the course of the festival's two weeks, but you should at least catch a few.
Multiple locations
Apr 25 Sat
Bacon and Beer Classic Bacon. And Beer. Classic. Why are you still reading this entry and not just buying tickets?
Citi Field
Apr 25 Sat
The NYC Hot Sauce Expo This year, there will be added competitions for best chicken wing sauce, spicy BBQ, and spicy salsa, plus the "NYC Bloody Mary Mix-Down Championships."
Brooklyn Expo Center
May 1 Fri
Rooftop Drinking We’re just betting the first really nice day of spring is gonna happen right around here, so there’s no reason not to prepare.
Multiple locations
May 1 Fri
Go eat the city's best pupusas The Red Hook Ball Field Vendors open towards the end of May, so make plans to fill yourself with as many pupusas and salchipapas as you can handle every weekend after that.
Red Hook Ball Fields
May 1 Fri
2nd Annual Five Boro Craft Beer Fest Hit Queens for unlimited tastings of more than 100 beers from 33 different brewers along with live music, a beer brewed especially for the event, and tons of food.
May 2 Sat
Kentucky Derby Okay, so you probably aren’t going to go to the Derby, but you can celebrate in style; there’re parties all around the city, including the massive fancy one at Eleven Madison Park.
Multiple locations
May 15 Fri
Manhattan Cocktail Classic Bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts are going to be going crazy at events all over the city for this one. You’re going to want to join in.
Multiple locations
May 23 Sat
Electric Daisy Carnival Anyone you see this day riding the subway who's wearing a neon tank, plastic wayfarers, and probably face paint of some sort is heading out to this massive EDM festival. Discard your sleeves and join them.
Jun 5-7
Governors Ball Headliners this year include Drake and The Black Keys -- check out the rest of the lineup, then clear your schedule for three days.
Randall's Island
Jun 13-14
Big Apple Barbecue The lineup is set and you’ll be destroying BBQ from all-over-the-country pit masters including Scott Roberts, Tim Love, Patrick Martin, and Mike Mills. Prepare yourself by eating nothing but BBQ between now and then.
Madison Square Park
Jun 20 Sat
Mermaid Parade "The World's Largest Art Parade" with floats, face paint, and antique cars on Coney Island is something everyone should go to at least once.
Coney Island
