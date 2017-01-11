Events

16 Things You Need to Do in NYC This Spring

By Published On 03/19/2015 By Published On 03/19/2015
Flickr/Steven Pisano

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

We think you’ll agree: this winter sucked. And, at the risk of jinxing the crap out of ourselves, it seems like we’re through the worst of it now, so let’s turn our attention to what the hell you should be doing this spring ('cause there's a lot of really awesome stuff worth doing).

Related

related

The 12 Best NYC Restaurant Openings From This Winter

related

20 Fresh NYC Date Ideas, Just in Time for Spring

related

NYC's 16 Best New Brunches

related

The 12 Best NYC Restaurant Openings From This Winter
Flickr/Nick Meador

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Final Four Get out and watch the pinnacle of collegiate hoops. Related: take out a truckload of wings.

Anywhere with a bunch of TVs/beer/hopefully wings

Final Four Anywhere with a bunch of TVs/beer/hopefully wings Get out and watch the pinnacle of collegiate hoops. Related: take out a truckload of wings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Pillow Fight NYC Join thousands of people sacking the crap out of each other like all of their parents just went to bed.

Washington Square Park

Pillow Fight NYC Washington Square Park Join thousands of people sacking the crap out of each other like all of their parents just went to bed.

Add
Flickr/m01229

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Yankees home opener You can’t be disappointed if they haven’t played yet.

Yankee Stadium

Yankees home opener Yankee Stadium You can’t be disappointed if they haven’t played yet.

Add
Flickr/Matthew D. Britt

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Mon

Mets home opener Wait... yes you can.

Citi Field

Mets home opener Citi Field Wait... yes you can.

Add
Flickr/Rachel Lovinger

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

Tribeca Film Festival There’re almost too many movies to watch over the course of the festival's two weeks, but you should at least catch a few.

Multiple locations

Tribeca Film Festival Multiple locations There’re almost too many movies to watch over the course of the festival's two weeks, but you should at least catch a few.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Bacon and Beer Classic Bacon. And Beer. Classic. Why are you still reading this entry and not just buying tickets?

Citi Field

Bacon and Beer Classic Citi Field Bacon. And Beer. Classic. Why are you still reading this entry and not just buying tickets?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

The NYC Hot Sauce Expo This year, there will be added competitions for best chicken wing sauce, spicy BBQ, and spicy salsa, plus the "NYC Bloody Mary Mix-Down Championships."

Brooklyn Expo Center

The NYC Hot Sauce Expo Brooklyn Expo Center This year, there will be added competitions for best chicken wing sauce, spicy BBQ, and spicy salsa, plus the "NYC Bloody Mary Mix-Down Championships."

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Rooftop Drinking We’re just betting the first really nice day of spring is gonna happen right around here, so there’s no reason not to prepare.

Multiple locations

Rooftop Drinking Multiple locations We’re just betting the first really nice day of spring is gonna happen right around here, so there’s no reason not to prepare.

Add

related

20 Fresh NYC Date Ideas, Just in Time for Spring
Amy Hamblen/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Go eat the city's best pupusas The Red Hook Ball Field Vendors open towards the end of May, so make plans to fill yourself with as many pupusas and salchipapas as you can handle every weekend after that.

Red Hook Ball Fields

Go eat the city's best pupusas Red Hook Ball Fields The Red Hook Ball Field Vendors open towards the end of May, so make plans to fill yourself with as many pupusas and salchipapas as you can handle every weekend after that.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

2nd Annual Five Boro Craft Beer Fest Hit Queens for unlimited tastings of more than 100 beers from 33 different brewers along with live music, a beer brewed especially for the event, and tons of food.

Studio Square

2nd Annual Five Boro Craft Beer Fest Studio Square Hit Queens for unlimited tastings of more than 100 beers from 33 different brewers along with live music, a beer brewed especially for the event, and tons of food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Kentucky Derby Okay, so you probably aren’t going to go to the Derby, but you can celebrate in style; there’re parties all around the city, including the massive fancy one at Eleven Madison Park.

Multiple locations

Kentucky Derby Multiple locations Okay, so you probably aren’t going to go to the Derby, but you can celebrate in style; there’re parties all around the city, including the massive fancy one at Eleven Madison Park.

Add
Flickr/Ciprian Tutu

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

Manhattan Cocktail Classic Bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts are going to be going crazy at events all over the city for this one. You’re going to want to join in.

Multiple locations

Manhattan Cocktail Classic Multiple locations Bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts are going to be going crazy at events all over the city for this one. You’re going to want to join in.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Electric Daisy Carnival Anyone you see this day riding the subway who's wearing a neon tank, plastic wayfarers, and probably face paint of some sort is heading out to this massive EDM festival. Discard your sleeves and join them.

MetLife Stadium

Electric Daisy Carnival MetLife Stadium Anyone you see this day riding the subway who's wearing a neon tank, plastic wayfarers, and probably face paint of some sort is heading out to this massive EDM festival. Discard your sleeves and join them.

Add
BRIAN ALEXANDER/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5-7

Governors Ball Headliners this year include Drake and The Black Keys -- check out the rest of the lineup, then clear your schedule for three days.

Randall's Island

Governors Ball Randall's Island Headliners this year include Drake and The Black Keys -- check out the rest of the lineup, then clear your schedule for three days.

Add
Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13-14

Big Apple Barbecue The lineup is set and you’ll be destroying BBQ from all-over-the-country pit masters including Scott Roberts, Tim Love, Patrick Martin, and Mike Mills. Prepare yourself by eating nothing but BBQ between now and then.

Madison Square Park

Big Apple Barbecue Madison Square Park The lineup is set and you’ll be destroying BBQ from all-over-the-country pit masters including Scott Roberts, Tim Love, Patrick Martin, and Mike Mills. Prepare yourself by eating nothing but BBQ between now and then.

Add

related

NYC's 16 Best New Brunches
Flickr/Dumbo711

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Mermaid Parade "The World's Largest Art Parade" with floats, face paint, and antique cars on Coney Island is something everyone should go to at least once.

Coney Island

Mermaid Parade Coney Island "The World's Largest Art Parade" with floats, face paint, and antique cars on Coney Island is something everyone should go to at least once.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
How to Attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Person

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything New Yorkers Absolutely Must Do This Week

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like