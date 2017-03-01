Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

While spring doesn’t officially kick off until March 20, the relatively mild New York winter has us looking forward to full-time sunshine and outdoor activities -- from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to cherry blossoms in Brooklyn to all the food and drink festivals you can handle. Peel yourself away from cable news, call in sick to the office (spring allergies!), or start planning ahead to make the most of these events in the city’s best season.
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 1-Apr 30
Watch musical theater’s newest historical hero(ine) in Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Watch musical theater’s newest historical hero(ine) in Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
East Village
Chances are, you probably didn’t care about Hamilton when it premiered at The Public in 2015 (and now that you do, you can’t get tickets). Don’t make the same mistake when Joan of Arc takes the stage in a historical rock opera, now through the end of April. Tickets start at $120.
Sunday
Mar 12
Astoria
With new bars opening constantly and shining a light on older neighborhood hangouts, Queens is becoming a serious cocktail destination. Skip a night of bar-hopping and taste the borough’s best drinks at the NYC Cocktail Expo, with cocktails from Dutch Kills, Sanfords, Sweet Afton, The Bonnie, and many more Queens favorites. Tickets start at $55.
Friday
Mar 17
Avoid the bar scene at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Avoid the bar scene at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Midtown East
If you want to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit without dealing with the over-served masses, head to the annual parade down Fifth Ave (between 44th and 79th Streets) for bagpipes, shamrocks, and street-food vendors galore.
Friday
Mar 17
Get your green drink on at a St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Get your green drink on at a St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Murray Hill & Lower East Side
If green beer for breakfast is more your speed, go on an impromptu crawl through New York’s best (and most divey) Irish (and not Irish) pubs. If you need a little more structure to your crawling, try Joonbug’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl which kicks off at 12pm and costs $6 to attend (drinks not included).
Saturday
Mar 18
Let out your inner Harry Potter at Wizard Fest 2017
Let out your inner Harry Potter at Wizard Fest 2017
East Village
Nerds and muggles will congregate in magical Harry Potter fandom when Webster Hall turns into Hogwarts for the evening. Themed drinks will be served and awards will be given to those in the best costumes.
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 25-26
Williamsburg
If you live to Instagram the next big dessert trend, or just really want to eat a bunch of sweets, hit this food festival completely dedicated to dessert. Twenty vendors including Boba Guys, Baba Cool, Wowfulls, Melt Bakery, and Mini Melanie will have sugary treats to sample.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 30-Apr 2
Chelsea
The annual Affordable Art Fair is back in New York for its 23rd year, showcasing works by aspiring and newly minted artists vending (potential) masterpieces cheaper than Hamilton tickets. Entry starts at $18, which is also significantly cheaper than some museum admission fees...
Monday
Apr 3
Flushing
The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves at 1:10pm on April 3, and if Atlanta’s 2017 luck in sports is any indication, it’s looking good for the home team.
Wednesday
Apr 5
Midtown East
Postpone your morning bodega run for a quiet, unusually peaceful morning at the MoMA, when galleries open to a lucky ticketed group at 7:30am for some zen art appreciation and guided meditations.
Sunday
Apr 9
Kick the day off at the Brooklyn Bloody Mary Festival
Kick the day off at the Brooklyn Bloody Mary Festival
Prospect Heights
BrunchCon sold out faster than you could roll out of bed, but if the liquid part of brunch is what gets you going, this festival dedicated to all things booze and tomato juice will almost make you a weekend morning person. OK, it starts at 1pm -- an appropriate time for three hours of day drinking to be supplemented with a bagel bar, cheese spread, and Champagne bar -- it is Sunday, after all!
Monday
Apr 10
Bronx
The Yankees start their season at 1:05pm with a home game against the Tampa Rays. This probably won’t be the year the Yanks home-run their way into the World Series, but it can be the season you eat record-breaking quantities of stadium food.
Sunday
Apr 16
Become a street-style critic at the Easter Bonnet Festival
Become a street-style critic at the Easter Bonnet Festival
Midtown East
If your perfect Sunday morning consists of sitting outside in the spring breeze and pointing and snickering at people’s outfits, head to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Easter Sunday for a New York tradition that’s almost 150 years old. Of course, you can don an eccentric hat yourself, or just admire the wearable works of art parading down Fifth Ave.
Wednesday
Apr 19
Fort Greene
Taste your way through over a dozen chefs competing to be crowned the king or queen of what this annual festival has dubbed “kosher bacon.” The brisket served will not, in fact, be kosher, but it will be delectable. Tickets start at $65 for all-you-can-eat brisket.
Wednesday - Sunday
Apr 19-30
Spot celebrities and watch movies at Tribeca Film Festival
Spot celebrities and watch movies at Tribeca Film Festival
Tribeca
Want to see next year’s buzziest movie before anyone has even heard of it? The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival returns on the 19th with screenings, talks, and red carpets. Tickets start at $12 for a matinee and range from $225 for eight screenings or $60 to screenings of previous award winners.
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 22-23
Challenge your spice tolerance at NYC Hot Sauce Expo
Challenge your spice tolerance at NYC Hot Sauce Expo
Greenpoint
Immune to Sriracha’s spice levels already? Head to the Fifth Annual Hot Sauce Expo, which will push you beyond your tolerance threshold with hot sauces from around the world. The weekend is full of hot sauce-inspired events, including a Chihuahua beauty pageant and Carolina Reaper pepper eating contest.
Thursday
Apr 27
Financial District
No Kid Hungry’s annual fundraiser, NYC Taste of the Nation, brings out some of the city’s best chefs cooking up a feast of unlimited small plates for you to gorge on. This year’s restaurant lineup includes Atoboy, Karasu, American Cut, Marta, 21 Greenpoint, and many more restaurants that are probably already on your to-do list (plus, there will be an open bar). Tickets start at $250.
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 29-30
Fill up on the best things in life at NYC’s Bacon and Beer Festival
Fill up on the best things in life at NYC’s Bacon and Beer Festival
Flushing
Spring breezes will waft the scent of crispy bacon across Citi Field at this annual festival celebrating the best pairing possible. Enjoy unlimited beer tastings, bacon and pork dishes, bacon cocktails, and more for $69.
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 29-30
Crown Heights
The Brooklyn Botanical Garden will welcome spring with the blooming of cherry blossoms and a celebration of Japanese culture including live performances, music, interactive activities, and more.
Friday - Sunday
May 5-7
Get inspired by complex contemporary sculptures at Frieze
Get inspired by complex contemporary sculptures at Frieze
Randall’s Island
Over 1,000 contemporary and 20th century artworks will be shown at this year’s Frieze art festival, where you can enjoy the sights of some eccentric and creative masterworks with the New York skyline looming in the distance.
Thursday - Sunday
May 11-14
Find your new favorite cookbook at the Food Book Fair
Find your new favorite cookbook at the Food Book Fair
Flatiron
This annual festival celebrating the intersection of food and writing will host a wide range of events from author talks, to tastings, to fairs with indie food publications you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday
May 27
Get your tan on at your favorite NYC beach
Get your tan on at your favorite NYC beach
Queens, Brooklyn, and beyond
It may not be warm enough to swim yet, but you can still relax at Rockaway Beach, Coney Island, Orchard Beach, and more, because the NYC public beaches are officially open today! Pack a picnic and some concealed booze.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 3-4
Shop for crafts and satiate your pending summer seafood craving
Shop for crafts and satiate your pending summer seafood craving
City Island
The annual City Island Spring Arts & Crafts fair returns with trinkets, nautical-inspired artwork, and more crafty items made by City Island residents. After browsing at the fair, head to the pier for fried shrimp, lobster, and chowder.
