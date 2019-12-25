NYC Stories You May Have Missed This Year

“It's hard to believe that New York cheesecake --- now a fixture of suburban casual dining menus and the namesake of a restaurant that serves 'Glamburgers®'-- was ever truly a New York dessert. Once as authentic (and easy to come by) as pizza or bagels, the New York cheesecake was perhaps the original victim of the New York dessert fad, paving the way for fro-yo, cupcakes, and cookie dough to flash in the pan.”