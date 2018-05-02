Events

Your BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Guide to Summer '18

By Published On 05/02/2018 By Published On 05/02/2018
Celebrate Brooklyn
Celebrate Brooklyn | Ryan Muir

Once upon a time, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn was a happy neighborhood secret, kept by Brooklyn locals scattered along the fringes of Prospect Park. While Manhattanites made a show of refusing to set foot in the so-called lesser borough, and North Brooklyn hipsters maintained their distance from the G train, the likes of Bob Dylan, Prince, Real Estate, and Talib Kweli graced the Celebrate Brooklyn stage.

The BRIC Media concert series is no longer a secret, and Brooklyn can no longer be cited as the lesser borough, but BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn still remains one of the city’s premier musical events. Each summer, BRIC takes over the Prospect Park Bandshell to offer a host of lively free concerts, and a small handful of ticketed benefit shows. On performance nights, the park is littered with families and gaggles of friends sipping lazily disguised wine and arranging picnic snacks across blankets to the sounds of the storied live performers.

Take a look at the iconic concert series’ summer line up, and be sure to rule out your vague Hamptons plans ahead of time. We assure you, this will be better.  

related

The Best Places to Eat in NYC Right Now
common
Common

Common

June 5
Old-school hip-hop from an iconic ‘90s rapper-turned-poet-turned activist
Free

Los Lobos

June 10
A popular Mexican-American rock band with upbeat, kid-friendly tracks
Free

The Decemberists

June 13
A Portland-born, folk-leaning indie band with eccentric stage-presence
Tickets are $45

Vance Joy, Alice Merton

June 14
Romantic, acoustic-y indie pop from dual singer-songwriters, ideal for outdoor listening
Tickets are $54.50 in advance, $60 at the gate

The Jayhawks, Mandolin Orange, Parsonsfield

June 16
Fun power-pop groups with Southern-leaning twang
Free

Grizzly Bear, Spoon

June 20
Indie darlings spouting upbeat folk-leaning pop and rock
Tickets are $46 in advance, $51 at the gate
 

Aimee Mann
Aimee Mann | Mark J. Smith/Shutterstock.com

Aimee Mann, Superchunk, Jonathan Coulton

June 21
Mellow singer-songwriter vibes meet light, upbeat pop-punk
Free

R+R=NOW, Paul Beaubrun

June 22
Robert Glasper’s latest politically charged soul/jazz collective, and a Haitian-Brooklynite singer-songwriter
Free

Juliana Huxtable, Fischerspooner

June 23
Art-pop dancefloor tracks with an electro undercurrent
Free

The Blues Project with Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

June 28
Michelle Dorrance’s imaginative tap-dance with a throbbing, bass-heavy live orchestra
Free

Branford Marsalis, Roger Guenveur Smith

June 29
A Nola-based sax prodigy, and a poetic one-man show
Free

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Hill and Justin Moses, Mamie Minch

June 30
Classic country jams, heavy on the mandolin
Free

Les Ballet Jazz de Montreal
Les Ballet Jazz de Montreal

Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal

July 6
A sprawling, dance homage to Leonard Cohen’s "Dance Me to the End of Love"
Free

Rhye, Natalie Prass, Overcoats

July 7
Curtis Mayfield-esque soul-funk, paired with harmonic electro-pop
Free

Antibalas, Combo Chimbita, DJ Nickodemus

July 12
A global dance party helmed by Brooklyn-based artists
Free

Mala Rodriguez, Ana Tijoux, Girl Ultra

July 13
Fierce female singers with Latin-leaning sounds
Free

Kronos Quartet & Trio Da Kali

July 14
Two separate Malian supergroups, each with a distinct gospel and blues-facing edge
Free

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

July 19
A 2013-formed Grateful Dead cover band
Tickets are $45

Anoushka Shankar
Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar, My Brightest Diamond

July 20
Experimental tracks melding traditional Indian raga, electronic beats, orchestral harmonies, and otherworldly sounds
Free

Brimstone and Glory with a live score by Wordless Music Orchestra, Sondido Gallo Negro

July 21
Brimstone and Glory, a documentary by the creators of Beast of the Southern Wild, screened with a booming live orchestra
Free

Courtney Barnett, Julien Baker, Vagabon

July 25
Sparse airy singer-songwriter tracks from prominent female vocalists with notably witty lyricism
Tickets are $39.50 in advance, $45 at the gate

Brandi Carlile, Ruthie Foster

July 26
Southern-born Americana sounds merged with vocal-heavy upbeat power-pop
Free

Tinariwen, Cheick Hamala Diabate

July 27
Innovative desert blues with global influences
Free

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wing with Kaki King

July 28
An animated masterpiece by the makers of Spirited Away complemented by Brooklyn-based guitarist Kaki King
Free

BADBADNOTGOOD, Charlotte Day Wilson

August 2
Jazzy instrumental hip-hop meets droning spacey electronic
Free

related

Dinos! Nukes! Nudes! The Best Museums in NYC

related

The Exhaustive Guide to Eating Brunch in NYC
Topaz Jones
Topaz Jones

Noname, Topaz Jones, Jazze Belle

August 3
Artful soul tracks paired with clever, spoken word-esque rap
Free

Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil Band, Mwenso & The Shakes

August 4
Socially relevant reggae tracks from eccentric performers
Free

Jason Mraz, Brett Dennen

August 7
Old-school easy-listening beach pop
Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the gate

Gary Clark Jr., Fiona Silver

August 9
Category defying soul-psychedelia-hip-hop sounds from a blues guitar phenom
Free

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Emel Mathlouthi

August 10
Neoclassical punk rock with electronica infusions
Free

The Breeders, Speedy Ortiz

August 11
Throwback ‘90’s pop-rock sounds from contemporary indie bands
Free
 

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Stuff You'll Like